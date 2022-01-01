Charlottesville Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Charlottesville

The Brick Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$9.00
Crispy Romaine hearts, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, served with our signature creamy Greek dressing.
Spinach Calzone$13.00
Fresh spinach, ricotta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
Cannoli$5.00
crispy pastry shell with sweet ricotta filling, drizzled with chocolate syrup
More about The Brick Oven
Fry's Spring Station image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fry's Spring Station

2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.1 (923 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita (v, gfa)$12.00
Mozzarella, Crushed Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
Piggie Smalls (gfa)$15.00
Sausage, Smoked Ham, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend
North of the Border (gfa)$15.00
Chopped Bacon, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cheddar, Tomato Avocado Salad, House Cheese Blend, White Sauce
More about Fry's Spring Station
Luce image

 

Luce

110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pistou$11.00
Spaghetti, shaved zucchini, confit tomato, basil pesto, parmesan [vegetarian]
Cacio$10.00
Tagliatelle, parmesan, cracked black pepper [vegetarian]
Pizza Margherita$13.00
10" pizza- tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
[vegetarian]
More about Luce
Vivace image

PIZZA

Vivace

2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$8.00
Layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers with mascarpone
Baked Penne Bolognese$19.00
Penne pasta and house made bolognese sauce and baked with three cheeses
Our bolognese sauce is made with local beef and house made sausage.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, Grana cheese, olives, croutons and house-made ceasar dressing
More about Vivace
Mona Lisa Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mona Lisa Pasta

921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Pepperoni PIZZA$19.50
Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend, Pepperoni and house herbs
DiVinci Sandwich$7.99
Genoa Salami, Soppresatta, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Lettuce & Tomato on Seeded Baguette
-Fresh Mozzarella Salad$6.99
Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil with House Dressing
More about Mona Lisa Pasta
Pronto! image

 

Pronto!

104 14th St. NW, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$10.99
House made macaroni, three cheese sauce. Choose your style.
Meatball Sub$5.99
8 inch baked sub, house made meatballs, red sauce, provolone, parmesan.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.90
Fresh baked, served warm.
More about Pronto!
The Villa Diner image

 

The Villa Diner

1250 Emmet St N, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$9.95
More about The Villa Diner
Restaurant banner

 

BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE BALBOA (AKA "THE ITALIAN PHILLY"$13.00
Shaved Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers, Cremini, Pepperoncini, Balsamic Reduction, Provolone, Green Leaf, Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise
FALAFEL & HOMMUS TAHINI$13.00
Fava beans, chickpeas, parsley, onions, mint, green leaf, Roma tomatoes, hommus, tahini.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$13.00
Shaved Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Green Leaf, Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Provolone
More about BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

