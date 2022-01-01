Charlottesville Italian restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
The Brick Oven
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville
|Greek Salad
|$9.00
Crispy Romaine hearts, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, served with our signature creamy Greek dressing.
|Spinach Calzone
|$13.00
Fresh spinach, ricotta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
|Cannoli
|$5.00
crispy pastry shell with sweet ricotta filling, drizzled with chocolate syrup
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fry's Spring Station
2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville
|Margherita (v, gfa)
|$12.00
Mozzarella, Crushed Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
|Piggie Smalls (gfa)
|$15.00
Sausage, Smoked Ham, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend
|North of the Border (gfa)
|$15.00
Chopped Bacon, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cheddar, Tomato Avocado Salad, House Cheese Blend, White Sauce
Luce
110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville
|Pistou
|$11.00
Spaghetti, shaved zucchini, confit tomato, basil pesto, parmesan [vegetarian]
|Cacio
|$10.00
Tagliatelle, parmesan, cracked black pepper [vegetarian]
|Pizza Margherita
|$13.00
10" pizza- tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
[vegetarian]
PIZZA
Vivace
2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers with mascarpone
|Baked Penne Bolognese
|$19.00
Penne pasta and house made bolognese sauce and baked with three cheeses
Our bolognese sauce is made with local beef and house made sausage.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, Grana cheese, olives, croutons and house-made ceasar dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mona Lisa Pasta
921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville
|LG Pepperoni PIZZA
|$19.50
Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend, Pepperoni and house herbs
|DiVinci Sandwich
|$7.99
Genoa Salami, Soppresatta, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Lettuce & Tomato on Seeded Baguette
|-Fresh Mozzarella Salad
|$6.99
Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil with House Dressing
Pronto!
104 14th St. NW, Charlottesville
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
House made macaroni, three cheese sauce. Choose your style.
|Meatball Sub
|$5.99
8 inch baked sub, house made meatballs, red sauce, provolone, parmesan.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$0.90
Fresh baked, served warm.
The Villa Diner
1250 Emmet St N, Charlottesville
|Patty Melt
|$9.95
BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101, Charlottesville
|THE BALBOA (AKA "THE ITALIAN PHILLY"
|$13.00
Shaved Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers, Cremini, Pepperoncini, Balsamic Reduction, Provolone, Green Leaf, Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise
|FALAFEL & HOMMUS TAHINI
|$13.00
Fava beans, chickpeas, parsley, onions, mint, green leaf, Roma tomatoes, hommus, tahini.
|PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
|$13.00
Shaved Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Green Leaf, Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Provolone