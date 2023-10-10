Popular Items

LA BODEGA

$5.00

HAM, EGG, AND CHEESE ON A WARM BUTTERED ROLL

FUHGEDDABOUDIT

$15.00

MORTADELLA, SOPPRESSATA, SWISS, PECORINO, MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA, ONION, HOAGIE SPREAD, DUKES, CIABATTA

LOLA RITA

$11.00

HOUSE CHORIZO, SOFT SCRAMBLED EGG, POTATO, AVOCADO, HOUSE QUESO, SALSA VERDE, WRAPPED


SANDWICHES

MCMOLLY

$12.00

JIMMY DEAN SAUSAGE, CRISPY HASH BROWN, CHARRED ONION, AMERICAN CHEESE, KETCHUP, ENGLISH MUFFIN

LOLA RITA

$11.00

HOUSE CHORIZO, SOFT SCRAMBLED EGG, POTATO, AVOCADO, HOUSE QUESO, SALSA VERDE, WRAPPED

CRUCIFEROUS

$11.00

SOFT SCRAMBLED EGG, CHARRED BROCCOLI, CHEDDAR, CHILI CRUNCH, RACHEL’S ENGLISH MUFFIN

LA BODEGA

$5.00

HAM, EGG, AND CHEESE ON A WARM BUTTERED ROLL

BIRDWICH

$13.00

FRIED CHIX, DUKES, PICKLE, ROMAINE, CHILI CRUNCH, POTATO ROLL

BRASSICA OLERACEA

$13.00

CHARRED BROCCOLI, PINE NUTS, PECORINO, POTATO CHIP, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI, PICKLED CRANBERRY, ABC CIABATTA

BRONTOSAURUS

$12.00

HUMMUS, AVOCADO, SPROUT, CUCUMBER, PICKLED CARROT, TURTLE BEAN, WHOLE WHEAT WRAP

FISH

$17.00

SMOKED SALMON, POTATO CHIP, HORSERADISH MAYO, CAPERS, PICKLED O’S, HERB, CIABATTA

FUHGEDDABOUDIT

$15.00

MORTADELLA, SOPPRESSATA, SWISS, PECORINO, MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA, ONION, HOAGIE SPREAD, DUKES, CIABATTA

GOBBLE GOBBLE

$15.00

TURKEY, BACON, AVOCADO, EVERYTHING SPREAD, TOMATO JAM, ARUGULA, FOCACCIA

RUBEN RIVERA

$15.00

CORNED BEEF, SWISS, SAUERKRAUT, SPECIAL SAUCE, RYE

WICHBURGER

$14.00

DOUBLE CHEESE, PICKLE, ONION, PICO DE LETTUCE, SPECIAL SAUCE, POTATO ROLL

YBOR CITY

$15.00

MOJO PORK, HAM, SALAMI, SWISS, PICKLE, SECRET CUBAN SAUCE, FOCCACIA

NOT-A-SANDWICH

$12.00

YOUNG KALE, PECORINO, FOCACCIA CRUMBLE, CREAMY PECORINO DRESSING

CHIPS

ORIGINAL LAYS

$2.00
RUFFLES

$2.00
VOODOO

$2.00
COMMUNITY BBQ

$2.00
COMMUNITY ALL MIX UP

$2.00Out of stock
ROUTE 11 DILL

$2.00
ROUTE 11 MAMMA ZUMA'S

$2.00
RAP SNACKS

$3.00

PICKLE

WHOLE HALF-SOUR NEW YORK PICKLE

$2.50

DRINKS

COKE

$2.00
DIET COKE

$2.00
POPPI

$3.00
OJ

$3.00
SWEET TEA

$2.50
SPINDRIFT

$2.25
WATER

$2.50
IZZY

$2.00
COFFEE

$3.00

COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$4.00

CANDY

YORK

$0.25
ORBIT GUM

$2.00
PEANUT M&M'S

$2.00