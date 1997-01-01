Petite MarieBette Downtown C-ville

Potters Grapefruit Hibiscus - single

$4.00

You must be 21 years or older to purchase alcoholic beverages - ID under the name of the purchaser will be required upon pickup / delivery. If you like lemonade on a hot day, give this cider a try. No lemons here- but plenty of tart hibiscus and grapefruit. Great for sipping by the pool. Bring along your favorite book- or get a 6-pack and bring along some friends! A new spin on an old favorite - Grapefruit Hibiscus Session Cider! With only 85 calories, 0 carbs, and no sugar, it's the perfect all-day drinker just in time for summer. A light, refreshing, and flavorful alternative to hard seltzer. 4.2% ABV