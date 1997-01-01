Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Petite MarieBette Downtown C-ville

111 Reviews

105 East Water St.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, Cheese TO GO
Pain au Chocolat
Latte TO GO

BAKERY

Baguette TO GO

Baguette TO GO

$3.25

Freshly shaped by hand and baked each morning, these traditional French loaves make great sandwiches. Enjoy on it's own, toasted, or with a lil' butter and jam.

Sesame Baguette TO GO

Sesame Baguette TO GO

$3.50Out of stock

Toasted sesame seed amps up our basic French bread. A great companion to salad, white wine, and milder cheese. A picnic staple for outdoor snacking!

Everything Baguette TO GO

Everything Baguette TO GO

$3.50Out of stock

Can't make up your mind? Why not have a little bit of everything- on a baguette! This seeded loaf has poppy seed, onion, garlic, sesame, and a little bit of salt. Great substitute for that everything bagel; just as good with cream cheese or lox.

Olive Baguette TO GO

Olive Baguette TO GO

$5.00

Need a good friend for a cheese board? Look no further! This Picholine olive loaf is a great companion to aged cheese, red wine, and charcuterie.

Epi Baguette TO GO

Epi Baguette TO GO

$3.25Out of stock

Made to resemble a stalk of wheat, the epi baguette is perfect for breaking apart and sharing. This strand of dinner rolls is portable, compact, and not at risk of rolling off the table.

Demi Baguette TO GO

Demi Baguette TO GO

$2.25Out of stock

Demi means half- but this baguette is only half in size. It's got the same flavor, crust, and color as our full-sized loaves. Great for a quick snack on the go!

Small Virginia Sourdough TO GO

Small Virginia Sourdough TO GO

$6.25

Our signature sandwiches just wouldn't be the same without our signature sourdough. This petite boule is not sour like your conventional San Francisco loaf, but it has been fermented and levained for complex flavors and a chewy, light crumb. Petite-sized for toasts, nibbles, and noms.

Large Virginia Sourdough TO GO

Large Virginia Sourdough TO GO

$9.25

Our signature sandwiches just wouldn't be the same without our signature sourdough. This stately boule is not sour like your conventional San Francisco loaf, but it has been fermented and levained for complex flavors and a chewy, light crumb. Take it home and create your own signature sandwich.

Small 5-grain Sourdough TO GO

Small 5-grain Sourdough TO GO

$7.00

The petite version of our large 5-grain loaf. Just as full of flax, oats, sunflower, pumpkin, and sesame seeds as the large loaf. Makes a great breakfast loaf for peanut butter and banana, and just about everything else you might want to slap on top!

Large 5-grain Sourdough TO GO

Large 5-grain Sourdough TO GO

$12.00

This seeded version of our Virginia sourdough features flax, oats, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds for those mornings or afternoons when you need a little more oomf to fuel your day. Nutrient dense and made to last.

Brioche Loaf TO GO

Brioche Loaf TO GO

$8.50Out of stock

Your classic butter loaf. This bread is beautifully brown on the outside. Made with plenty of egg and butter, it's light, airy, and soft on the inside. Take home this loaf and use it to make tender, buttery french toast or pigeons in a hole.

Croissant

Croissant

$3.25

MarieBette's classic butter croissant. Look at that color! Look at those layers. Lots of butter, lots of love.

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$3.75

Classic croissant dough levels up! This one's got chocolate batons inside. Heat it up for a soft, crispy, chocolatey pick-me-up. Good on the go, in bed, anytime, all the time!

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Need something sweet to smooth over a sour day? Meet the shop sweetheart. Our almond croissant features frangipane sandwiched between butter croissant dough, topped with toasted almond pieces and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Treat yourself, or a friend!

Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.50

If your favorite Pain au chocolat met an almond croissant and hit it off, they'd have a family of beautiful, sugar-dusted chocolate-almond croissants. The best of both show-stealers in one pastry. It feels good to indulge, go ahead.

Prezzant Everything

Prezzant Everything

$4.75Out of stock

This pretzel croissant is smoky, buttery and topped with everything seasoning. So much better than a bagel.

Prezzant Salted

Prezzant Salted

$4.75Out of stock

Unlike any other croissant you've had in your life. This pretzel-croissant hybrid is a gift to anyone who remembers getting soft-pretzels at the fair. Smokey, buttery croissant dough twisted like a pretzel and topped with sea salt. A local favorite.

Apple Galette

Apple Galette

$4.50Out of stock

Thinly sliced apple slices layered onto puff pastry and glazed with apricot. Try this lighter alternative to apple pie. Great for enjoying with a chai latte.

Banana Sourdough

Banana Sourdough

$3.25Out of stock

*Vegan Option* This is a game-changer for fans of banana bread. A sweeter loaf accented by roasted bananas, apricot glaze and a touch of coconut. Pick one up for that plant-based foodie in your life!

Brioche Feuilletée, Chocolate-Hazelnut

Brioche Feuilletée, Chocolate-Hazelnut

$4.75

Need a tongue twister? Say Brioche Foy-uh-tay 5 times fast, back-to-back. This pastry features flaky, buttery, laminated brioche dough filled with a chocolate-hazelnut praline paste. Try it with a hot chocolate or mocha for the ultimate chocolate treat!

Brioche Feuilletée, Cream Filled

Brioche Feuilletée, Cream Filled

$4.75

July's flavor: Pumpkin Spice This version of our brioche pastry features the same flaky, buttery, laminated brioche dough, with a rotating cream filling.

Large Canele

Large Canele

$3.00

Who doesn't love a good custard. For fans of creme brulee and flan- this French pastry features a vanilla-rum custard, baked and caramelized. Talk about contrast- you can look forward to a soft custardy center surrounded by a firm, caramelized coat.

Petite Canele

Petite Canele

$3.00

These vanilla-custard pastries come in sets of 3. Smaller than the originals, but great for little hands or for on-the-go snacking. A great road-trip buddy for an Americano or black coffee.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.50

Your new favorite cookie. This one makes a great dunker, a strong base for a sundae, it's a nutritious bedtime snack, and it's roughly the size of a small human face.

Financier

Financier

$3.00Out of stock

*Gluten Free Option*Pinkies up! Flavor: CURRANT Try this almond flour tea cake, with a cup of English Breakfast. Tender and light, it's baked with seasonal fruit.

Palmier

Palmier

$2.50

Angel wings and elephant ears! Both are fond names for our classic Palmier. Light, crispy, and caramelized in the oven- enjoy this puff pastry cookie with a cappuccino.

Pecan Sticky Bun

Pecan Sticky Bun

$4.50Out of stock

Never was there a better reason for sticky fingers than this pastry. Our pecan buns feature brioche dough, topped & filled with gooey, sticky caramel & pecans.

Petite Kouign Amann

Petite Kouign Amann

$3.75Out of stock

Seasonal Flavor: Apple <3 It's not a koogan, or even a kwigan. This pastry is a "queen" by name and nature. Based on a Breton recipe, this perfectly compact little tart features caramelized croissant dough filled with seasonal fruit. This month: raspberry

Ham And Cheese

Ham And Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Need less than a meal and more than a snack? This one's not too big, or too small. A Goldilocks fit for your in-between-meals snacking. Classic croissant filled with gruyere cheese and ham.

Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice

Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice

$4.75Out of stock

Gluten free - decadent, rich, dense chocolate cake by the slice.

Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake TO GO

Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake TO GO

$17.50

Have your cake, and eat it too. **Gluten free** - decadent, rich, dense chocolate cake. All of the chocolatey everything, minus the gluten.

Frangipane Tart Slice

$5.25

Almond pastry cream tart w/ seasonal fruit. Current fruit: Plum

Whole Frangipane TO GO

Whole Frangipane TO GO

$27.00Out of stock

Almond pastry cream tart with seasonal fruit (picture may not reflect current fruit) current flavor: Plum

Whole Apple Galette TO GO

Whole Apple Galette TO GO

$18.50Out of stock
Whole Veggie Quiche TO GO

Whole Veggie Quiche TO GO

$26.00

This season's flavor: Tomato & Garlic Jam

Whole Quiche Lorraine TO GO

Whole Quiche Lorraine TO GO

$26.00

Bacon, ham, and gruyere. Can't get much better than that!

Bowerbird Bakeshop Macarons

Bowerbird Bakeshop Macarons

$3.25

From out friends over at Bowerbird Bakeshop - rotating flavor selection.

Side Jam

$1.75
Shortbread Cookie

Shortbread Cookie

$3.75

Matcha ganache between chocolate shortbread circles

DRINKS TO GO

All of our coffee beverages feature certified organic, directly sourced coffee from La Colombe coffee roasters. Fine teas brought to you from Harney & Sons.
Seasonal Latte : PUMPKIN SPICE TO GO

Seasonal Latte : PUMPKIN SPICE TO GO

$5.00+

Our spring seasonal latte - floral on the nose, a tad sweet, and all the flavors of spring

Coffee TO GO

Coffee TO GO

$3.00+

La Colombe Corsica: a thoughtfully chosen dark roast. Perfect for pairing with any of our sandwiches or pastry. Enjoy it on it's own or with cream and sugar for a full body and notes of cocoa and cinnamon.

Cafe au Lait TO GO

$3.50+

60% coffee, 40% steamed milk

Affogato TO GO

Affogato TO GO

$5.00

Sugarbear vanilla ice cream w/ espresso shot

Latte TO GO

Latte TO GO

$4.00+

espresso, steam milk, light foam

Americano TO GO

Americano TO GO

$3.25+

espresso & hot water

Cappuccino TO GO

Cappuccino TO GO

$4.00+

espresso, steamed milk, heavy foam

Cortado TO GO

Cortado TO GO

$3.50

4oz - espresso, steamed milk

Espresso TO GO

Espresso TO GO

$3.00

La Colombe's Nizza: medium roast, milk chocolate, nutty.

Macchiato TO GO

$3.50

Espresso with dollop of foam

Mocha TO GO

Mocha TO GO

$5.00+

House-made chocolate ganache (contains dairy), espresso, steamed milk

Red Eye TO GO

$3.75+

Coffee with espresso shot

Cold Brew TO GO

$3.75+

La Colombe Draft Cold Brew

Iced Americano TO GO

$3.25+

Espresso, water, over ice

Iced Latte TO GO

Iced Latte TO GO

$4.00+

Espresso, milk, over ice

Iced Mocha TO GO

Iced Mocha TO GO

$5.00+

house-made chocolate ganache (contains dairy), milk, over ice

Matcha Latte TO GO

Matcha Latte TO GO

$4.50+

green tea matcha, touch of sweetener, milk Hot or Iced!

Chai TO GO

$4.75+

house-made chai blend (fresh ginger, vanilla syrup, black tea, spices) & milk

Mulled Cider TO GO

Mulled Cider TO GO

$4.00+
Hot Chocolate TO GO

Hot Chocolate TO GO

$4.50+

house-made chocolate ganache (contains dairy), milk, steamed

Tea TO GO

Tea TO GO

$3.00+

London Fog TO GO

$3.50+

earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, steamed milk

Iced Tea TO GO

Iced Tea TO GO

$3.00+

Milk TO GO

$2.00

9oz

Saratoga Still Water

Saratoga Still Water

$3.00
Saratoga Sparkling Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.00

Spindrift

$2.50
Olipop Orange Squeeze

Olipop Orange Squeeze

$3.75
Olipop Classic Root Beer

Olipop Classic Root Beer

$3.75
Olipop Vintange Cola

Olipop Vintange Cola

$3.75
Olipop Grape

Olipop Grape

$3.75
Olipop Cherry Vanilla

Olipop Cherry Vanilla

$3.75
Olipop Ginger Lemon

Olipop Ginger Lemon

$3.75

Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

$3.75

Olipop Tropical Punch

$3.75
Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.00

Blue Ridge Bucha - Ginger, Black Raspberry or Elderflower

Orange Juice TO GO

Orange Juice TO GO

$4.50
Coffee Box

Coffee Box

$22.00

Serves 8, cups, cream, sugar included upon request.

BREAKFAST TO GO

Yogurt Parfait TO GO

Yogurt Parfait TO GO

$7.50

Organic yogurt, strawberry compote, house made granola

Avocado Toast TO GO

Avocado Toast TO GO

$9.00

avocado spread, apple, candied pecans, maldon sea salt, maple, microgreens, 5-grain sourdough

Hash TO GO

Hash TO GO

$10.50

potato, bell pepper, onion, sunny egg, chipotle aioli, lime

Avocado Breakfast Bowl TO GO

Avocado Breakfast Bowl TO GO

$13.50

Everything seasoned avocado, lentils, roasted sweet potato, pickled beet, spinach, chevre, fried egg, choice of lemon tahini or SOSS hot sauce

Egg & Cheese TO GO

Egg & Cheese TO GO

$7.75

local eggs scrambled, choice of cheese & bread

Bacon, Egg, Cheese TO GO

Bacon, Egg, Cheese TO GO

$9.00

local eggs scrambled, bacon, choice of cheese & bread

Sausage, Egg, Cheese TO GO

Sausage, Egg, Cheese TO GO

$9.00

Local eggs scrambled, sausage, choice of cheese & bread

SANDWICHES & PLATES TO GO

SANDWICH SPECIAL: Turkey Cran TO GO

SANDWICH SPECIAL: Turkey Cran TO GO

$12.50

smoked turkey, cranberry sauce, mayo, spinach, gruyere, sourdough

Avocado Toast TO GO

Avocado Toast TO GO

$9.00

avocado spread, apple, candied pecans, maldon sea salt, maple, microgreens, 5-grain sourdough

Albemarle TO GO

Albemarle TO GO

$9.25

chicken salad, almonds, dried cherries, spinach on baguette

Fifeville TO GO

Fifeville TO GO

$13.50

turkey, bacon, avocado, herb tahini dressing, tomato, onion, spinach, melted cheddar on sourdough

Knoxville TO GO

Knoxville TO GO

$11.00

Ham, mustard, mayo, gruyere, house-made dill pickles, sourdough, served hot

Willoughby TO GO

Willoughby TO GO

$13.50

Tuna melt - Albacore tuna salad, avocado, lemon aioli, hot sauce, spinach, cheddar

Grilled Cheese TO GO

Grilled Cheese TO GO

$7.75

cheddar & gruyere on sourdough

Egg & Cheese TO GO

Egg & Cheese TO GO

$7.75

local eggs scrambled, choice of cheese & bread

Bacon, Egg, Cheese TO GO

Bacon, Egg, Cheese TO GO

$9.00

local eggs scrambled, bacon, choice of cheese & bread

Sausage, Egg, Cheese TO GO

Sausage, Egg, Cheese TO GO

$9.00

Local eggs scrambled, sausage, choice of cheese & bread

Lorraine Quiche & Salad TO GO

Lorraine Quiche & Salad TO GO

$10.50

ham, bacon, gruyere cheese

Veggie Quiche & Salad TO GO

$10.50

Spinach and Feta

Quiche Slice TO GO

$7.00

Spinach and Feta

Louisa TO GO

Louisa TO GO

$9.75

sweet potato, apple, pickled onion, chevre, spinach on , 5-grain sourdough Vegetarian

SALADS TO GO

Chopped Salad TO GO

Chopped Salad TO GO

$11.00

romaine, dates, blue cheese, maple bacon, pears, buttermilk tarragon dressing

Brussy Caesar TO GO

Brussy Caesar TO GO

$11.00

charred brussels sprouts, parmesan, crouton, caesar dressing

Avocado Breakfast Bowl TO GO

Avocado Breakfast Bowl TO GO

$13.50

Everything seasoned avocado, lentils, roasted sweet potato, pickled beet, spinach, chevre, fried egg, choice of lemon tahini or SOSS hot sauce

LIGHTER FARE & SIDES TO GO

Soup du jour Bowl TO GO

$7.00Out of stock

Call for soup flavor

Granola Bag TO GO

Granola Bag TO GO

$9.00

oats, brown sugar, honey, butter, coconut, sunflower seed, pumpkin seed, almond, sesame, spices, salt, quinoa

Single Egg TO GO

$2.50

Local, pasture raised eggs, cooked any style

Potatoes

$4.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon TO GO

Applewood Smoked Bacon TO GO

$4.50
Breakfast Sausage TO GO

Breakfast Sausage TO GO

$5.00

Edwards Virginia Smokehouse sausage links

North Country Ham TO GO

$4.50
Side Mixed Greens TO GO

Side Mixed Greens TO GO

$4.00

Tuna Salad pint

$15.00

albacore tuna, red onion, celery, parsley, lemon, mayonnaise

Chicken Salad pint

Chicken Salad pint

$13.00

Chicken, red onion, celery, almonds, dried cherries, sherry, mayonnaise

Route 11 Chips

Route 11 Chips

$2.00

THANKSGIVING TARTS, CAKES, QUICHE

PLEASE SPECIFY A PICKUP TIME BETWEEN 8AM - 2PM IN THE NOTES SECTION OF YOUR ORDER.
Whole Toffee Date Pudding (thanksgiving preorder)

Whole Toffee Date Pudding (thanksgiving preorder)

$20.00
Spinach & Feta Quiche (thanksgiving preorder)

Spinach & Feta Quiche (thanksgiving preorder)

$26.00

spinach and feta quiche serves 4-6

Apricot Frangipane Tart (thanksgiving preorder)

Apricot Frangipane Tart (thanksgiving preorder)

$28.00

almond cream with apricots and rosemary. serves 6-8

Poached Pear Frangipane Tart (thanksgiving preorder)

Poached Pear Frangipane Tart (thanksgiving preorder)

$28.00

almond cream with spiced poached pears

Whole Apple Galette (thanksgiving preorder)

Whole Apple Galette (thanksgiving preorder)

$18.50

thinly sliced granny smith apples piled up on puff pastry serves 4-6

Bourbon Pecan Tart (thanksgiving preorder)

Bourbon Pecan Tart (thanksgiving preorder)

$25.00

our take on pecan pie serves 6-8

Flourless Chocolate Cake (thanksgiving preorder)

$17.00

gluten free - rich, dense chocolate cake. serves 6-8

Dinner Roll (thanksgiving preorder)

$0.75

THANKSGIVING BREAD & PASTRIES

PLEASE SPECIFY A PICKUP TIME BETWEEN 8AM - 2PM IN THE NOTES SECTION OF YOUR ORDER.
Baguette (thanksgiving preorder)

Baguette (thanksgiving preorder)

$3.25

Freshly shaped by hand and baked each morning, these traditional French loaves make great sandwiches. Enjoy on it's own, toasted, or with a lil' butter and jam.

Sesame Baguette (thanksgiving preorder)

Sesame Baguette (thanksgiving preorder)

$3.50

Toasted sesame seed amps up our basic French bread. A great companion to salad, white wine, and milder cheese. A picnic staple for outdoor snacking!

Everything Baguette (thanksgiving preorder)

Everything Baguette (thanksgiving preorder)

$3.50

Can't make up your mind? Why not have a little bit of everything- on a baguette! This seeded loaf has poppy seed, onion, garlic, sesame, and a little bit of salt. Great substitute for that everything bagel; just as good with cream cheese or lox.

Olive Baguette (thanksgiving preorder)

Olive Baguette (thanksgiving preorder)

$5.00

Need a good friend for a cheese board? Look no further! This Picholine olive loaf is a great companion to aged cheese, red wine, and charcuterie.

Epi Baguette (thanksgiving preorder)

Epi Baguette (thanksgiving preorder)

$3.25

Made to resemble a stalk of wheat, the epi baguette is perfect for breaking apart and sharing. This strand of dinner rolls is portable, compact, and not at risk of rolling off the table.

Demi Baguette (thanksgiving preorder)

Demi Baguette (thanksgiving preorder)

$2.25

Demi means half- but this baguette is only half in size. It's got the same flavor, crust, and color as our full-sized loaves. Great for a quick snack on the go!

Dinner Roll (thanksgiving preorder) (Copy)

$0.75
Small Virginia Sourdough (thanksgiving preorder)

Small Virginia Sourdough (thanksgiving preorder)

$6.25

Our signature sandwiches just wouldn't be the same without our signature sourdough. This petite boule is not sour like your conventional San Francisco loaf, but it has been fermented and levained for complex flavors and a chewy, light crumb. Petite-sized for toasts, nibbles, and noms.

Large Virginia Sourdough (thanksgiving preorder)

Large Virginia Sourdough (thanksgiving preorder)

$9.25

Our signature sandwiches just wouldn't be the same without our signature sourdough. This stately boule is not sour like your conventional San Francisco loaf, but it has been fermented and levained for complex flavors and a chewy, light crumb. Take it home and create your own signature sandwich.

Small 5-grain Sourdough (thanksgiving preorder)

Small 5-grain Sourdough (thanksgiving preorder)

$7.00

The petite version of our large 5-grain loaf. Just as full of flax, oats, sunflower, pumpkin, and sesame seeds as the large loaf. Makes a great breakfast loaf for peanut butter and banana, and just about everything else you might want to slap on top!

Large 5-grain Sourdough (thanksgiving preorder)

Large 5-grain Sourdough (thanksgiving preorder)

$12.00

This seeded version of our Virginia sourdough features flax, oats, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds for those mornings or afternoons when you need a little more oomf to fuel your day. Nutrient dense and made to last.

Brioche Loaf (thanksgiving preorder)

Brioche Loaf (thanksgiving preorder)

$8.50

Your classic butter loaf. This bread is beautifully brown on the outside. Made with plenty of egg and butter, it's light, airy, and soft on the inside. Take home this loaf and use it to make tender, buttery french toast or pigeons in a hole.

Croissant (thanksgiving preorder)

Croissant (thanksgiving preorder)

$3.25

MarieBette's classic butter croissant. Look at that color! Look at those layers. Lots of butter, lots of love.

Pain au Chocolat (thanksgiving preorder)

Pain au Chocolat (thanksgiving preorder)

$3.75

Classic croissant dough levels up! This one's got chocolate batons inside. Heat it up for a soft, crispy, chocolatey pick-me-up. Good on the go, in bed, anytime, all the time!

Almond Croissant (thanksgiving preorder)

Almond Croissant (thanksgiving preorder)

$4.25

Need something sweet to smooth over a sour day? Meet the shop sweetheart. Our almond croissant features frangipane sandwiched between butter croissant dough, topped with toasted almond pieces and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Treat yourself, or a friend!

Chocolate Almond Croissant (thanksgiving preorder)

Chocolate Almond Croissant (thanksgiving preorder)

$4.50

If your favorite Pain au chocolat met an almond croissant and hit it off, they'd have a family of beautiful, sugar-dusted chocolate-almond croissants. The best of both show-stealers in one pastry. It feels good to indulge, go ahead.

Prezzant Everything (thanksgiving preorder)

Prezzant Everything (thanksgiving preorder)

$4.75

This pretzel croissant is smoky, buttery and topped with everything seasoning. So much better than a bagel.

Prezzant Salted (thanksgiving preorder)

Prezzant Salted (thanksgiving preorder)

$4.75

Unlike any other croissant you've had in your life. This pretzel-croissant hybrid is a gift to anyone who remembers getting soft-pretzels at the fair. Smokey, buttery croissant dough twisted like a pretzel and topped with sea salt. A local favorite.

Apple Galette (thanksgiving preorder)

Apple Galette (thanksgiving preorder)

$4.50

Thinly sliced apple slices layered onto puff pastry and glazed with apricot. Try this lighter alternative to apple pie. Great for enjoying with a chai latte.

Banana Sourdough (thanksgiving preorder)

Banana Sourdough (thanksgiving preorder)

$3.25

*Vegan Option* This is a game-changer for fans of banana bread. A sweeter loaf accented by roasted bananas, apricot glaze and a touch of coconut. Pick one up for that plant-based foodie in your life!

Brioche Feuilletée, Chocolate-Hazelnut (thanksgiving preorder)

Brioche Feuilletée, Chocolate-Hazelnut (thanksgiving preorder)

$4.75

Need a tongue twister? Say Brioche Foy-uh-tay 5 times fast, back-to-back. This pastry features flaky, buttery, laminated brioche dough filled with a chocolate-hazelnut praline paste. Try it with a hot chocolate or mocha for the ultimate chocolate treat!

Brioche Feuilletée, Cream Filled (thanksgiving preorder)

Brioche Feuilletée, Cream Filled (thanksgiving preorder)

$4.75

July's flavor: Pumpkin Spice This version of our brioche pastry features the same flaky, buttery, laminated brioche dough, with a rotating cream filling.

Large Canele (thanksgiving preorder)

Large Canele (thanksgiving preorder)

$3.00

Who doesn't love a good custard. For fans of creme brulee and flan- this French pastry features a vanilla-rum custard, baked and caramelized. Talk about contrast- you can look forward to a soft custardy center surrounded by a firm, caramelized coat.

Petite Canele (thanksgiving preorder)

Petite Canele (thanksgiving preorder)

$3.00

These vanilla-custard pastries come in sets of 3. Smaller than the originals, but great for little hands or for on-the-go snacking. A great road-trip buddy for an Americano or black coffee.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie (thanksgiving preorder)

Chocolate Chunk Cookie (thanksgiving preorder)

$4.50

Your new favorite cookie. This one makes a great dunker, a strong base for a sundae, it's a nutritious bedtime snack, and it's roughly the size of a small human face.

Financier (thanksgiving preorder)

Financier (thanksgiving preorder)

$3.00

*Gluten Free Option*Pinkies up! Flavor: CURRANT Try this almond flour tea cake, with a cup of English Breakfast. Tender and light, it's baked with seasonal fruit.

Palmier (thanksgiving preorder)

Palmier (thanksgiving preorder)

$2.50

Angel wings and elephant ears! Both are fond names for our classic Palmier. Light, crispy, and caramelized in the oven- enjoy this puff pastry cookie with a cappuccino.

Pecan Sticky Bun (thanksgiving preorder)

Pecan Sticky Bun (thanksgiving preorder)

$4.50

Never was there a better reason for sticky fingers than this pastry. Our pecan buns feature brioche dough, topped & filled with gooey, sticky caramel & pecans.

Petite Kouign Amann (thanksgiving preorder)

Petite Kouign Amann (thanksgiving preorder)

$3.75

Seasonal Flavor: Apple <3 It's not a koogan, or even a kwigan. This pastry is a "queen" by name and nature. Based on a Breton recipe, this perfectly compact little tart features caramelized croissant dough filled with seasonal fruit. This month: raspberry

Ham And Cheese (thanksgiving preorder)

Ham And Cheese (thanksgiving preorder)

$4.50

Need less than a meal and more than a snack? This one's not too big, or too small. A Goldilocks fit for your in-between-meals snacking. Classic croissant filled with gruyere cheese and ham.

Shortbread Cookie (thanksgiving preorder)

Shortbread Cookie (thanksgiving preorder)

$3.75

Matcha ganache between chocolate shortbread circles

Whole Apple Galette (thanksgiving preorder)

Whole Apple Galette (thanksgiving preorder)

$18.50
Whole Veggie Quiche (thanksgiving preorder)

Whole Veggie Quiche (thanksgiving preorder)

$26.00

This season's flavor: Tomato & Garlic Jam

Whole Quiche Lorraine (thanksgiving preorder)

Whole Quiche Lorraine (thanksgiving preorder)

$26.00

Bacon, ham, and gruyere. Can't get much better than that!

Wine

Sparkling Riesling - High Def

Sparkling Riesling - High Def

$22.00

White / bubbly - sweeter style sparkling Riesling is wonderfully luscious and rich, yet fresh and tingling - Germany You must be 21 years or older to purchase alcoholic beverages - ID under the name of the purchaser will be required upon pickup / delivery.

Sparkling Natural - Mas de Daumas Gassac Folie de Gassac Petillant

Sparkling Natural - Mas de Daumas Gassac Folie de Gassac Petillant

$21.00Out of stock
Brut Cava - Torre Orla

Brut Cava - Torre Orla

$20.00

Bubbly - with fruity notes and a not-too-dry finish that makes it ideal for any time of day - Spain You must be 21 years or older to purchase alcoholic beverages - ID under the name of the purchaser will be required upon pickup / delivery.

Txakolina - Txomin Etxaniz

Txakolina - Txomin Etxaniz

$20.00
Can Feixes Blanc Seleccio *organic*

Can Feixes Blanc Seleccio *organic*

$22.00Out of stock

Elegant and versatile. Made with organic grapes. Light on its feet with a nice mineral quality to it. Parellada, Macabeo, Chardonnay, and a touch of Malvasia de Sitges

Rosado - Olivares Jumilla

Rosado - Olivares Jumilla

$14.00Out of stock
Rosé - Moulin de Gassac Guilhem

Rosé - Moulin de Gassac Guilhem

$18.00Out of stock

Languedoc, France. well balanced, floral, red currant, fresh You must be 21 years or older to purchase alcoholic beverages - ID under the name of the purchaser will be required upon pickup / delivery.

Red - Uva Non Grata Gamay

Red - Uva Non Grata Gamay

$14.00
Valdespino Vermouth

Valdespino Vermouth

$21.00

Beer & Cider

Potters Petite Cider - 6 pack

Potters Petite Cider - 6 pack

$14.00

You must be 21 years or older to purchase alcoholic beverages - ID under the name of the purchaser will be required upon pickup / delivery.

Potters Grapefruit Hibiscus - 6 pack

$13.00

Potters "Petite" Cider - single

$4.00

You must be 21 years or older to purchase alcoholic beverages - ID under the name of the purchaser will be required upon pickup / delivery. Remember field trips to the zoo? You'd pop a straw in a lukewarm apple juice and nosh on some animal crackers? The good ol' days... here's the upgrade! Pop a few of these in an ice box and pick up some crostini and chevre or chicken salad. Sessionable cider - 4.5%abv, made with Virginia grown apples & Belgian saison yeast.

Potters Grapefruit Hibiscus - single

Potters Grapefruit Hibiscus - single

$4.00

You must be 21 years or older to purchase alcoholic beverages - ID under the name of the purchaser will be required upon pickup / delivery. If you like lemonade on a hot day, give this cider a try. No lemons here- but plenty of tart hibiscus and grapefruit. Great for sipping by the pool. Bring along your favorite book- or get a 6-pack and bring along some friends! A new spin on an old favorite - Grapefruit Hibiscus Session Cider! With only 85 calories, 0 carbs, and no sugar, it's the perfect all-day drinker just in time for summer. A light, refreshing, and flavorful alternative to hard seltzer. 4.2% ABV

Maine Lunch

Maine Lunch

$9.00

You must be 21 years or older to purchase alcoholic beverages - ID under the name of the purchaser will be required upon pickup / delivery.

Six Point Resin DIPA - 6 pack

Six Point Resin DIPA - 6 pack

$13.00

Pantry (dry goods)

La Colombe Beans

La Colombe Beans

$13.50
SOSS

SOSS

$10.00

Local Hot Sauce - 8.4oz

Really Really Good! Sauce

Really Really Good! Sauce

$7.00Out of stock

A mild hot sauce in a 5 fl. oz bottle. Splash it on!

JAM According to Daniel

$11.00

Local Jam - Apricot