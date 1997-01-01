- Home
Petite MarieBette Downtown C-ville
111 Reviews
105 East Water St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Popular Items
BAKERY
Baguette TO GO
Freshly shaped by hand and baked each morning, these traditional French loaves make great sandwiches. Enjoy on it's own, toasted, or with a lil' butter and jam.
Sesame Baguette TO GO
Toasted sesame seed amps up our basic French bread. A great companion to salad, white wine, and milder cheese. A picnic staple for outdoor snacking!
Everything Baguette TO GO
Can't make up your mind? Why not have a little bit of everything- on a baguette! This seeded loaf has poppy seed, onion, garlic, sesame, and a little bit of salt. Great substitute for that everything bagel; just as good with cream cheese or lox.
Olive Baguette TO GO
Need a good friend for a cheese board? Look no further! This Picholine olive loaf is a great companion to aged cheese, red wine, and charcuterie.
Epi Baguette TO GO
Made to resemble a stalk of wheat, the epi baguette is perfect for breaking apart and sharing. This strand of dinner rolls is portable, compact, and not at risk of rolling off the table.
Demi Baguette TO GO
Demi means half- but this baguette is only half in size. It's got the same flavor, crust, and color as our full-sized loaves. Great for a quick snack on the go!
Small Virginia Sourdough TO GO
Our signature sandwiches just wouldn't be the same without our signature sourdough. This petite boule is not sour like your conventional San Francisco loaf, but it has been fermented and levained for complex flavors and a chewy, light crumb. Petite-sized for toasts, nibbles, and noms.
Large Virginia Sourdough TO GO
Our signature sandwiches just wouldn't be the same without our signature sourdough. This stately boule is not sour like your conventional San Francisco loaf, but it has been fermented and levained for complex flavors and a chewy, light crumb. Take it home and create your own signature sandwich.
Small 5-grain Sourdough TO GO
The petite version of our large 5-grain loaf. Just as full of flax, oats, sunflower, pumpkin, and sesame seeds as the large loaf. Makes a great breakfast loaf for peanut butter and banana, and just about everything else you might want to slap on top!
Large 5-grain Sourdough TO GO
This seeded version of our Virginia sourdough features flax, oats, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds for those mornings or afternoons when you need a little more oomf to fuel your day. Nutrient dense and made to last.
Brioche Loaf TO GO
Your classic butter loaf. This bread is beautifully brown on the outside. Made with plenty of egg and butter, it's light, airy, and soft on the inside. Take home this loaf and use it to make tender, buttery french toast or pigeons in a hole.
Croissant
MarieBette's classic butter croissant. Look at that color! Look at those layers. Lots of butter, lots of love.
Pain au Chocolat
Classic croissant dough levels up! This one's got chocolate batons inside. Heat it up for a soft, crispy, chocolatey pick-me-up. Good on the go, in bed, anytime, all the time!
Almond Croissant
Need something sweet to smooth over a sour day? Meet the shop sweetheart. Our almond croissant features frangipane sandwiched between butter croissant dough, topped with toasted almond pieces and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Treat yourself, or a friend!
Chocolate Almond Croissant
If your favorite Pain au chocolat met an almond croissant and hit it off, they'd have a family of beautiful, sugar-dusted chocolate-almond croissants. The best of both show-stealers in one pastry. It feels good to indulge, go ahead.
Prezzant Everything
This pretzel croissant is smoky, buttery and topped with everything seasoning. So much better than a bagel.
Prezzant Salted
Unlike any other croissant you've had in your life. This pretzel-croissant hybrid is a gift to anyone who remembers getting soft-pretzels at the fair. Smokey, buttery croissant dough twisted like a pretzel and topped with sea salt. A local favorite.
Apple Galette
Thinly sliced apple slices layered onto puff pastry and glazed with apricot. Try this lighter alternative to apple pie. Great for enjoying with a chai latte.
Banana Sourdough
*Vegan Option* This is a game-changer for fans of banana bread. A sweeter loaf accented by roasted bananas, apricot glaze and a touch of coconut. Pick one up for that plant-based foodie in your life!
Brioche Feuilletée, Chocolate-Hazelnut
Need a tongue twister? Say Brioche Foy-uh-tay 5 times fast, back-to-back. This pastry features flaky, buttery, laminated brioche dough filled with a chocolate-hazelnut praline paste. Try it with a hot chocolate or mocha for the ultimate chocolate treat!
Brioche Feuilletée, Cream Filled
July's flavor: Pumpkin Spice This version of our brioche pastry features the same flaky, buttery, laminated brioche dough, with a rotating cream filling.
Large Canele
Who doesn't love a good custard. For fans of creme brulee and flan- this French pastry features a vanilla-rum custard, baked and caramelized. Talk about contrast- you can look forward to a soft custardy center surrounded by a firm, caramelized coat.
Petite Canele
These vanilla-custard pastries come in sets of 3. Smaller than the originals, but great for little hands or for on-the-go snacking. A great road-trip buddy for an Americano or black coffee.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Your new favorite cookie. This one makes a great dunker, a strong base for a sundae, it's a nutritious bedtime snack, and it's roughly the size of a small human face.
Financier
*Gluten Free Option*Pinkies up! Flavor: CURRANT Try this almond flour tea cake, with a cup of English Breakfast. Tender and light, it's baked with seasonal fruit.
Palmier
Angel wings and elephant ears! Both are fond names for our classic Palmier. Light, crispy, and caramelized in the oven- enjoy this puff pastry cookie with a cappuccino.
Pecan Sticky Bun
Never was there a better reason for sticky fingers than this pastry. Our pecan buns feature brioche dough, topped & filled with gooey, sticky caramel & pecans.
Petite Kouign Amann
Seasonal Flavor: Apple <3 It's not a koogan, or even a kwigan. This pastry is a "queen" by name and nature. Based on a Breton recipe, this perfectly compact little tart features caramelized croissant dough filled with seasonal fruit. This month: raspberry
Ham And Cheese
Need less than a meal and more than a snack? This one's not too big, or too small. A Goldilocks fit for your in-between-meals snacking. Classic croissant filled with gruyere cheese and ham.
Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice
Gluten free - decadent, rich, dense chocolate cake by the slice.
Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake TO GO
Have your cake, and eat it too. **Gluten free** - decadent, rich, dense chocolate cake. All of the chocolatey everything, minus the gluten.
Frangipane Tart Slice
Almond pastry cream tart w/ seasonal fruit. Current fruit: Plum
Whole Frangipane TO GO
Almond pastry cream tart with seasonal fruit (picture may not reflect current fruit) current flavor: Plum
Whole Apple Galette TO GO
Whole Veggie Quiche TO GO
This season's flavor: Tomato & Garlic Jam
Whole Quiche Lorraine TO GO
Bacon, ham, and gruyere. Can't get much better than that!
Bowerbird Bakeshop Macarons
From out friends over at Bowerbird Bakeshop - rotating flavor selection.
Side Jam
Shortbread Cookie
Matcha ganache between chocolate shortbread circles
DRINKS TO GO
Seasonal Latte : PUMPKIN SPICE TO GO
Our spring seasonal latte - floral on the nose, a tad sweet, and all the flavors of spring
Coffee TO GO
La Colombe Corsica: a thoughtfully chosen dark roast. Perfect for pairing with any of our sandwiches or pastry. Enjoy it on it's own or with cream and sugar for a full body and notes of cocoa and cinnamon.
Cafe au Lait TO GO
60% coffee, 40% steamed milk
Affogato TO GO
Sugarbear vanilla ice cream w/ espresso shot
Latte TO GO
espresso, steam milk, light foam
Americano TO GO
espresso & hot water
Cappuccino TO GO
espresso, steamed milk, heavy foam
Cortado TO GO
4oz - espresso, steamed milk
Espresso TO GO
La Colombe's Nizza: medium roast, milk chocolate, nutty.
Macchiato TO GO
Espresso with dollop of foam
Mocha TO GO
House-made chocolate ganache (contains dairy), espresso, steamed milk
Red Eye TO GO
Coffee with espresso shot
Cold Brew TO GO
La Colombe Draft Cold Brew
Iced Americano TO GO
Espresso, water, over ice
Iced Latte TO GO
Espresso, milk, over ice
Iced Mocha TO GO
house-made chocolate ganache (contains dairy), milk, over ice
Matcha Latte TO GO
green tea matcha, touch of sweetener, milk Hot or Iced!
Chai TO GO
house-made chai blend (fresh ginger, vanilla syrup, black tea, spices) & milk
Mulled Cider TO GO
Hot Chocolate TO GO
house-made chocolate ganache (contains dairy), milk, steamed
Tea TO GO
London Fog TO GO
earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, steamed milk
Iced Tea TO GO
Milk TO GO
9oz
Saratoga Still Water
Saratoga Sparkling Water
Spindrift
Olipop Orange Squeeze
Olipop Classic Root Beer
Olipop Vintange Cola
Olipop Grape
Olipop Cherry Vanilla
Olipop Ginger Lemon
Olipop Strawberry Vanilla
Olipop Tropical Punch
Kombucha
Blue Ridge Bucha - Ginger, Black Raspberry or Elderflower
Orange Juice TO GO
Coffee Box
Serves 8, cups, cream, sugar included upon request.
BREAKFAST TO GO
Yogurt Parfait TO GO
Organic yogurt, strawberry compote, house made granola
Avocado Toast TO GO
avocado spread, apple, candied pecans, maldon sea salt, maple, microgreens, 5-grain sourdough
Hash TO GO
potato, bell pepper, onion, sunny egg, chipotle aioli, lime
Avocado Breakfast Bowl TO GO
Everything seasoned avocado, lentils, roasted sweet potato, pickled beet, spinach, chevre, fried egg, choice of lemon tahini or SOSS hot sauce
Egg & Cheese TO GO
local eggs scrambled, choice of cheese & bread
Bacon, Egg, Cheese TO GO
local eggs scrambled, bacon, choice of cheese & bread
Sausage, Egg, Cheese TO GO
Local eggs scrambled, sausage, choice of cheese & bread
SANDWICHES & PLATES TO GO
SANDWICH SPECIAL: Turkey Cran TO GO
smoked turkey, cranberry sauce, mayo, spinach, gruyere, sourdough
Avocado Toast TO GO
avocado spread, apple, candied pecans, maldon sea salt, maple, microgreens, 5-grain sourdough
Albemarle TO GO
chicken salad, almonds, dried cherries, spinach on baguette
Fifeville TO GO
turkey, bacon, avocado, herb tahini dressing, tomato, onion, spinach, melted cheddar on sourdough
Knoxville TO GO
Ham, mustard, mayo, gruyere, house-made dill pickles, sourdough, served hot
Willoughby TO GO
Tuna melt - Albacore tuna salad, avocado, lemon aioli, hot sauce, spinach, cheddar
Grilled Cheese TO GO
cheddar & gruyere on sourdough
Egg & Cheese TO GO
local eggs scrambled, choice of cheese & bread
Bacon, Egg, Cheese TO GO
local eggs scrambled, bacon, choice of cheese & bread
Sausage, Egg, Cheese TO GO
Local eggs scrambled, sausage, choice of cheese & bread
Lorraine Quiche & Salad TO GO
ham, bacon, gruyere cheese
Veggie Quiche & Salad TO GO
Spinach and Feta
Quiche Slice TO GO
Spinach and Feta
Louisa TO GO
sweet potato, apple, pickled onion, chevre, spinach on , 5-grain sourdough Vegetarian
SALADS TO GO
Chopped Salad TO GO
romaine, dates, blue cheese, maple bacon, pears, buttermilk tarragon dressing
Brussy Caesar TO GO
charred brussels sprouts, parmesan, crouton, caesar dressing
Avocado Breakfast Bowl TO GO
Everything seasoned avocado, lentils, roasted sweet potato, pickled beet, spinach, chevre, fried egg, choice of lemon tahini or SOSS hot sauce
LIGHTER FARE & SIDES TO GO
Soup du jour Bowl TO GO
Call for soup flavor
Granola Bag TO GO
oats, brown sugar, honey, butter, coconut, sunflower seed, pumpkin seed, almond, sesame, spices, salt, quinoa
Single Egg TO GO
Local, pasture raised eggs, cooked any style
Potatoes
Applewood Smoked Bacon TO GO
Breakfast Sausage TO GO
Edwards Virginia Smokehouse sausage links
North Country Ham TO GO
Side Mixed Greens TO GO
Tuna Salad pint
albacore tuna, red onion, celery, parsley, lemon, mayonnaise
Chicken Salad pint
Chicken, red onion, celery, almonds, dried cherries, sherry, mayonnaise
Route 11 Chips
THANKSGIVING TARTS, CAKES, QUICHE
Whole Toffee Date Pudding (thanksgiving preorder)
Spinach & Feta Quiche (thanksgiving preorder)
spinach and feta quiche serves 4-6
Apricot Frangipane Tart (thanksgiving preorder)
almond cream with apricots and rosemary. serves 6-8
Poached Pear Frangipane Tart (thanksgiving preorder)
almond cream with spiced poached pears
Whole Apple Galette (thanksgiving preorder)
thinly sliced granny smith apples piled up on puff pastry serves 4-6
Bourbon Pecan Tart (thanksgiving preorder)
our take on pecan pie serves 6-8
Flourless Chocolate Cake (thanksgiving preorder)
gluten free - rich, dense chocolate cake. serves 6-8
Dinner Roll (thanksgiving preorder)
THANKSGIVING BREAD & PASTRIES
Wine
Sparkling Riesling - High Def
White / bubbly - sweeter style sparkling Riesling is wonderfully luscious and rich, yet fresh and tingling - Germany
Sparkling Natural - Mas de Daumas Gassac Folie de Gassac Petillant
Brut Cava - Torre Orla
Bubbly - with fruity notes and a not-too-dry finish that makes it ideal for any time of day - Spain
Txakolina - Txomin Etxaniz
Can Feixes Blanc Seleccio *organic*
Elegant and versatile. Made with organic grapes. Light on its feet with a nice mineral quality to it. Parellada, Macabeo, Chardonnay, and a touch of Malvasia de Sitges
Rosado - Olivares Jumilla
Rosé - Moulin de Gassac Guilhem
Languedoc, France. well balanced, floral, red currant, fresh
Red - Uva Non Grata Gamay
Valdespino Vermouth
Beer & Cider
Potters Petite Cider - 6 pack
Potters Petite Cider - 6 pack
Potters Grapefruit Hibiscus - 6 pack
Potters "Petite" Cider - single
You must be 21 years or older to purchase alcoholic beverages - ID under the name of the purchaser will be required upon pickup / delivery. Remember field trips to the zoo? You'd pop a straw in a lukewarm apple juice and nosh on some animal crackers? The good ol' days... here's the upgrade! Pop a few of these in an ice box and pick up some crostini and chevre or chicken salad. Sessionable cider - 4.5%abv, made with Virginia grown apples & Belgian saison yeast.
Potters Grapefruit Hibiscus - single
You must be 21 years or older to purchase alcoholic beverages - ID under the name of the purchaser will be required upon pickup / delivery. If you like lemonade on a hot day, give this cider a try. No lemons here- but plenty of tart hibiscus and grapefruit. Great for sipping by the pool. Bring along your favorite book- or get a 6-pack and bring along some friends! A new spin on an old favorite - Grapefruit Hibiscus Session Cider! With only 85 calories, 0 carbs, and no sugar, it's the perfect all-day drinker just in time for summer. A light, refreshing, and flavorful alternative to hard seltzer. 4.2% ABV
Maine Lunch
You must be 21 years or older to purchase alcoholic beverages - ID under the name of the purchaser will be required upon pickup / delivery.