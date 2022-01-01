Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar

204 Reviews

$$

20 Elliewood Ave

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Popular Items

LRG Create Your Own
Greek
MED Create Your Own

SML

4 Slices, 10"
SML Create Your Own

SML Create Your Own

$9.00

classic cheese pizza, customizable + toppings

SML Cheese

SML Cheese

$9.00

Easy, simply cheesy

SML Pepperoni

SML Pepperoni

$10.50
SML 747

SML 747

$12.00

white base, ricotta, roasted garlic, romano

SML Big Yang

SML Big Yang

$13.00

garlic base, chicken, bacon, cheddar, ghost pepper jack, spicy ranch

SML Buddhist

SML Buddhist

$13.00

white base, red pepper, feta, basil, sun-dried tomato

SML Capone

SML Capone

$13.00

tomato, basil, fresh mozz, extra virgin olive oil

SML Carnivore

SML Carnivore

$13.00

pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball

SML Emerald

SML Emerald

$13.00

pesto, tomato, artichoke hearts, romano

SML Feisty Italian

SML Feisty Italian

$13.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana pepper, basil

SML Fun Guy

SML Fun Guy

$13.00

garlic base, mushroom, caramelized onion, shaved parmesan, basil

SML Maui

SML Maui

$13.00

ham, bacon, pineapple

SML Outlaw

SML Outlaw

$13.00

buffalo chicken, ghost pepper jack, cheddar, red onion, jalapeño

SML Southern Thing

SML Southern Thing

$13.00

BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion

SML Special

SML Special

$13.00

pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper

SML Veggie

SML Veggie

$12.00

spinach, tomato, fresh garlic

MED

6 Slices, 14"
MED Create Your Own

MED Create Your Own

$13.00

Classic cheese pizza. Customizable + toppings

MED Cheese

MED Cheese

$13.00

Easy, simply cheesy

MED Pepperoni

MED Pepperoni

$14.75
MED 747

MED 747

$19.00

white base, ricotta, roasted garlic, romano

MED Big Yang

MED Big Yang

$21.00

garlic base, chicken, bacon, cheddar, ghost pepper jack, spicy ranch

MED Buddhist

MED Buddhist

$20.00

white base, red pepper, feta, basil, sun-dried tomato

MED Capone

MED Capone

$20.00

tomato, basil, fresh mozz, extra virgin olive oil

MED Carnivore

MED Carnivore

$20.00

pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball

MED Emerald

MED Emerald

$20.00

pesto, tomato, artichoke hearts, romano

MED Feisty Italian

MED Feisty Italian

$20.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana pepper, basil

MED Fun Guy

MED Fun Guy

$20.00

garlic base, mushroom, caramelized onion, shaved parmesan, basil

MED Maui

MED Maui

$20.00

ham, bacon, pineapple

MED Outlaw

MED Outlaw

$20.00

buffalo chicken, ghost pepper jack, cheddar, red onion, jalapeño

MED Southern Thing

MED Southern Thing

$20.00

BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion

MED Special

MED Special

$21.00

pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper

MED Veggie

MED Veggie

$19.00

spinach, tomato, fresh garlic

LRG

8 Slices, 16"
LRG Create Your Own

LRG Create Your Own

$16.00

Classic cheese pizza. Customizable + toppings

LRG Cheese

LRG Cheese

$16.00

Easy, simply cheesy

LRG Pepperoni

LRG Pepperoni

$18.00
LRG 747

LRG 747

$24.00

white base, ricotta, roasted garlic, romano

LRG Big Yang

LRG Big Yang

$28.00

garlic base, chicken, bacon, cheddar, ghost pepper jack, jalapeño ranch

LRG Buddhist

LRG Buddhist

$27.00

white base, red pepper, feta, basil, sun-dried tomato

LRG Capone

LRG Capone

$25.00

tomato, basil, fresh mozz, extra virgin olive oil

LRG Carnivore

LRG Carnivore

$27.00

pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball

LRG Emerald

LRG Emerald

$25.00

pesto, tomato, artichoke hearts, romano

LRG Feisty Italian

LRG Feisty Italian

$27.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana pepper, basil

LRG Fun Guy

LRG Fun Guy

$27.00

garlic base, mushroom, caramelized onion, shaved parmesan, basil

LRG Maui

LRG Maui

$27.00

ham, bacon, pineapple

LRG Outlaw

LRG Outlaw

$27.00

buffalo chicken, ghost pepper jack, cheddar, red onion, jalapeño

LRG Southern Thing

LRG Southern Thing

$27.00

BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion

LRG Special

LRG Special

$28.00

pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green pepper

LRG Veggie

LRG Veggie

$24.00

spinach, tomato, fresh garlic

Wings

8 PC Wings

8 PC Wings

$13.00

Dry-rub marinated, hickory smoked, fall-off-the-bone wings. Your choice of sauces, served with celery in the side.

20 PC Wings

20 PC Wings

$27.00

Dry-rub marinated, hickory smoked, fall-off-the-bone wings. Your choice of sauces, served with celery in the side.

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.50

tossed in garlic sauce and dusted with romano cheese, side of marinara

Cheesy Knots

Cheesy Knots

$7.50

garlic knots stuffed with mozzarella! w/ side of marinara

Jonny's Knots

$8.50

garlic knots stuffed with jalapeños, bacon and cheddar cheese! w/ side of our famous ranch

Buddha Belly

Buddha Belly

$11.50

cheesy bread with marinara, garlic, + ranch dipping sauces

Buffalo Belly

Buffalo Belly

$11.50

spicy cheesy bread, garlic sauce base, cheddar, ghost pepper jack, with sides of jalapeño ranch, hot sauce, and blue cheese

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$7.00

spiced hummus blended with sundried tomatoes side of sliced carrot, cucumber, and tortilla chips

Focaccia + Beer Cheese

Focaccia + Beer Cheese

$9.00

melty cheddar + ghost pepper jack blended with Satan's Pony lager, house foccacia brushed with garlic oil

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

creamy herbed garlic spread served hot with fresh tortilla chips and topped with shaved parmesan

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Bread + Cheese

$4.50

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$9.00

romaine, shaved parm, grated romano, croutons, house caesar dressing

Greek

Greek

$10.00

romaine, red onion, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olive, feta, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette

Side

Side

$3.50

romaine, red onion, cucumber, tomato

Hoagies

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$12.00

chicken, house marinara, mozzarella, shaved parm, grated romano

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$12.00

meatball, house marinara, mozarella, shaved parm, grated romano

Veggie Parm

$10.00

onion, bell peppers, mushroom, spinach, house marinara, mozarella, shaved parm, grated romano

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

BBQ chicken, bacon, mozzarella, red onion

Yummus

Yummus

$11.00

spiced hummus, romaine, red onion, cucumber, carrot, pickled slaw, kalamata olive

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

buffalo chicken, ghost pepper jack, cheddar, red onion, jalapeño ranch

Calzones

Veghead

Veghead

$12.00

spinach, tomato, ricotta, roasted garlic, side of marinara

Meathead

Meathead

$13.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatball, ricotta, side of marinara

747 Calzone

$11.00

ricotta, roasted garlic, side of marinara

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

bufallo chicken, caramelized onion, cheddar, ghost pepper jack, side of blue cheese

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$9.00

Start with mozzarella as your palette and Create your own calzone!

Sides

Dipping Sauce

Dipping Sauce

$1.00

housemade sauces for your crust

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Satan's Pony Ale, cheddar and ghost pepper jack

Foccacia

$6.00

baked in olive oil, salted crust, brushed with herbed garlic oil

Corn Chips

$2.00

Dessert

Strawberry Nutella Pie

Strawberry Nutella Pie

$7.00

Nutella spread, sliced strawberry, powdered sugar atop our lightly baked pizza dough

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Chocolate Caramel Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Chocolate caramel brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, + maraschino cherry

MERCHANDISE

Charcoal T-Shirt

Charcoal T-Shirt

$15.00

Unisex. Available in S, M, L, XL, & 2XL

"Crozet All Day" Tie Dyed T-Shirt

"Crozet All Day" Tie Dyed T-Shirt

$20.00

Unisex. Available in S, M, L, XL

Red Tank Top

Red Tank Top

$15.00

Women's sizes S, M, L available

Hoodies

Hoodies

$40.00

Unisex. S, M, L Available. (XL on back order)

Koozie

Koozie

$3.00
Sticker

Sticker

$0.25

TICKETS

Table Ticket

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crozet Pizza's Charlottesville location serves up our famous pizza pies from UVA's Corner District. They have a very large patio shaded by tall trees, where you can sip on their signature cocktail: The Fresh Zen. Observing all Covid-19 protocols and safely offering takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining.

Website

Location

20 Elliewood Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

