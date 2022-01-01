Charlottesville bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Charlottesville

Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS

Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar

20 Elliewood Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dipping Sauce$0.75
housemade sauces for your crust
MED Create Your Own$13.00
Classic cheese pizza. Customizable + toppings
SML Create Your Own$8.50
classic cheese pizza, customizable + toppings
More about Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
Rapture image

GRILL

Rapture

303 E Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.9 (943 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
steak frites$23.00
locally pastured foods for thought hanger steak, chimichurri, house-cut fries, braised collards
fried brussels sprouts$12.00
spicy tomato sauce, alabama white pulled pork, spicy mad hatter slaw, peanuts, goat cheese, & bbq dipping sauce
gumbo of shrimp, andouille, chicken & okra$17.00
served over rice, side of bread
More about Rapture
Tavern & Grocery image

 

Tavern & Grocery

333 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
To-Go Tavern Thyme Margarita$18.00
Vida Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Triple Sec, Thyme Simple Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice.
Chicken$31.00
fava bean and lady pea succotash, sweet corn, english pea, tomato nage
Risotto$20.00
charred salsify & sunflower seed pesto, parmigiano-reggiano
More about Tavern & Grocery
The Fitzroy image

 

The Fitzroy

120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
shrimp scampi bucatini$18.00
sauteed shrimp, garlic confiy, calabrian chili, pinot grigio, lemon, bucatini pasta
baked mac and cheese$10.00
sharp yellow and white cheddar, parm, sweet cream
pretzel$10.00
sharp cheddar cheese sauce, stadium mustard
More about The Fitzroy
Hamiltons' At First and Main image

 

Hamiltons' At First and Main

101 West Main St, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
JUMBO LUMP CRABCAKE SANDWICH$20.00
ON GRILLED MARIEBETTE CHALLAH BUN WITH GREENS, TOMATO, AND REMOULADE, SERVED WITH HOME-FRIED POTATOES
NASI GORENG$17.00
Indonesian-style stir fry of shrimp, chicken, pork, and basmati rice with cucumber, peanuts, cilantro and lime
SHRIMP AND GRITS$29.00
SHRIMP POACHED IN CHARDONNAY AND LEMON WITH WOODSON'S MILL CREAMY GRITS, SMOKED ROMA TOMATO CONFIT, AND FRESH ARUGULA
shrimp poached in chardonnay and lemon
with Woodson’s mill creamy grits, smoked Roma tomato confit, and fresh arugula
More about Hamiltons' At First and Main
Bizou image

TAPAS

Bizou

119 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad$13.00
roasted beets, sliced apple, crumbled chèvre, baby arugula, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette
(gluten-free & vegetarian, contains nuts)
Classic Meatloaf$16.00
smashed potatoes, chipotle ketchup, baby greens
Lamb Ragú Tagliatelle$25.00
homemade tagliatelle pasta, slow braised lamb ragú sauce, peas, dill crème fraîche
More about Bizou
Beer Run image

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Philly$11.95
All-natural chicken sautéed with red and green bell peppers, onions, melted pepper jack cheese & chipotle ranch and served on a pretzel bun.
Turkey Trot$11.95
All-natural turkey, havarti, cranberry-walnut tapenade, organic lettuce, brown sugar & black peppered bacon on ciabatta
Salmon Siena$17.00
Pan-seared salmon over thyme-scented linguine, cream sauce, & fresh asparagus
More about Beer Run
Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine image

 

Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

378 hillsdale dr, charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Butter Chicken$17.90
Marinated and Grilled in a Clay Oven, cooked in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.90
Marinated and Grilled in a Clay Oven, Cooked in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
Palak Paneer$14.00
Fresh homemade cheese cooked with spinach in a light cream sauce
More about Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

