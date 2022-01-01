Charlottesville bars & lounges you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS
Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
20 Elliewood Ave, Charlottesville
|Dipping Sauce
|$0.75
housemade sauces for your crust
|MED Create Your Own
|$13.00
Classic cheese pizza. Customizable + toppings
|SML Create Your Own
|$8.50
classic cheese pizza, customizable + toppings
GRILL
Rapture
303 E Main St, Charlottesville
|steak frites
|$23.00
locally pastured foods for thought hanger steak, chimichurri, house-cut fries, braised collards
|fried brussels sprouts
|$12.00
spicy tomato sauce, alabama white pulled pork, spicy mad hatter slaw, peanuts, goat cheese, & bbq dipping sauce
|gumbo of shrimp, andouille, chicken & okra
|$17.00
served over rice, side of bread
Tavern & Grocery
333 W Main St, Charlottesville
|To-Go Tavern Thyme Margarita
|$18.00
Vida Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Triple Sec, Thyme Simple Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice.
|Chicken
|$31.00
fava bean and lady pea succotash, sweet corn, english pea, tomato nage
|Risotto
|$20.00
charred salsify & sunflower seed pesto, parmigiano-reggiano
The Fitzroy
120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville
|shrimp scampi bucatini
|$18.00
sauteed shrimp, garlic confiy, calabrian chili, pinot grigio, lemon, bucatini pasta
|baked mac and cheese
|$10.00
sharp yellow and white cheddar, parm, sweet cream
|pretzel
|$10.00
sharp cheddar cheese sauce, stadium mustard
Hamiltons' At First and Main
101 West Main St, Charlottesville
|JUMBO LUMP CRABCAKE SANDWICH
|$20.00
ON GRILLED MARIEBETTE CHALLAH BUN WITH GREENS, TOMATO, AND REMOULADE, SERVED WITH HOME-FRIED POTATOES
|NASI GORENG
|$17.00
Indonesian-style stir fry of shrimp, chicken, pork, and basmati rice with cucumber, peanuts, cilantro and lime
|SHRIMP AND GRITS
|$29.00
SHRIMP POACHED IN CHARDONNAY AND LEMON WITH WOODSON'S MILL CREAMY GRITS, SMOKED ROMA TOMATO CONFIT, AND FRESH ARUGULA
TAPAS
Bizou
119 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
roasted beets, sliced apple, crumbled chèvre, baby arugula, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette
(gluten-free & vegetarian, contains nuts)
|Classic Meatloaf
|$16.00
smashed potatoes, chipotle ketchup, baby greens
|Lamb Ragú Tagliatelle
|$25.00
homemade tagliatelle pasta, slow braised lamb ragú sauce, peas, dill crème fraîche
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
|Chicken Philly
|$11.95
All-natural chicken sautéed with red and green bell peppers, onions, melted pepper jack cheese & chipotle ranch and served on a pretzel bun.
|Turkey Trot
|$11.95
All-natural turkey, havarti, cranberry-walnut tapenade, organic lettuce, brown sugar & black peppered bacon on ciabatta
|Salmon Siena
|$17.00
Pan-seared salmon over thyme-scented linguine, cream sauce, & fresh asparagus
Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine
378 hillsdale dr, charlottesville
|Butter Chicken
|$17.90
Marinated and Grilled in a Clay Oven, cooked in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.90
Marinated and Grilled in a Clay Oven, Cooked in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
|Palak Paneer
|$14.00
Fresh homemade cheese cooked with spinach in a light cream sauce