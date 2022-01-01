Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve carne asada

Carne Asada image

 

Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas

7422 Old Centreville Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$13.99
Beef marinated and grilled, served with salad, rice, refried beans (2) tortillas)
More about Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas
Baja Carne Asada Taco Pack image

TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria

9114 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (2068 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Traditional Taco pack$11.00
Come with Zandra’s hot signature sauces, onions, cilantro, sliced radish, and Pico
Baja Carne Asada Taco Pack$13.50
Grilled Steak, Black Bean Salsa, Baja Sauce, Cilantro
Carne Asada Quesadilla$11.00
Served with Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream on the side
More about Zandra's Taqueria
La China Poblana Taqueria image

 

La China Poblana Taqueria

9792 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Carne Asada$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and carne asada. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.
Fajitas de Carne Asada$18.95
Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, shrimp served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.
Quesadilla Carne Asada$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas with steak and mixed cheese. Served with a side of our homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about La China Poblana Taqueria

