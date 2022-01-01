Carne asada in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve carne asada
Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas
7422 Old Centreville Rd, Manassas
|Carne Asada
|$13.99
Beef marinated and grilled, served with salad, rice, refried beans (2) tortillas)
TACOS
Zandra's Taqueria
9114 Center St, Manassas
|Carne Asada Traditional Taco pack
|$11.00
Come with Zandra’s hot signature sauces, onions, cilantro, sliced radish, and Pico
|Baja Carne Asada Taco Pack
|$13.50
Grilled Steak, Black Bean Salsa, Baja Sauce, Cilantro
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$11.00
Served with Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream on the side
La China Poblana Taqueria
9792 Center St, Manassas
|Burrito Carne Asada
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and carne asada. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.
|Fajitas de Carne Asada
|$18.95
Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, shrimp served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.
|Quesadilla Carne Asada
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas with steak and mixed cheese. Served with a side of our homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.