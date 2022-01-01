Chicken sandwiches in Manassas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas image

 

Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas

9745 Liberia Ave, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.49
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.49
More about Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas
The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.00
served with lettuce, tomato & onion on a kaiser roll
– choose from grilled, blackened, fried, grilled buffalo or fried buffalo
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*PP Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast basted with parmesan dressing on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
*BBQ Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, and basted with BBQ sauce served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
More about The All American Steakhouse
Item pic

PIZZA

Monza

9108 Center Street, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.25
Blackened Grilled Chicken, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomato, Mozzarella, Chipotle Dressing, Ciabatta
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$16.25
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Marinara, Ciabatta
More about Monza
Item pic

 

HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q

10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shredded Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Chicken thigh meat tossed in our Eastern Shore Rub, on a warm Brioche bun
More about HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Choice of grilled or our Signature Fried Chicken topped with chopped pickles & triple pepper aioli. Served with fries
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
House made chicken salad on toasted rye bread, with romaine, sliced tomato and bacon. Served with fries
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.99
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & BLEU CHEESE DRESSING. SERVED ON A BRIOCHE ROLL
More about Preston's Pub
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Tender chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lemon aioli.
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

