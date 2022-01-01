Chicken sandwiches in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas
9745 Liberia Ave, Manassas
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.49
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.49
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$13.00
served with lettuce, tomato & onion on a kaiser roll
– choose from grilled, blackened, fried, grilled buffalo or fried buffalo
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|*PP Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast basted with parmesan dressing on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
|*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
|*BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, and basted with BBQ sauce served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
PIZZA
Monza
9108 Center Street, Manassas
|Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.25
Blackened Grilled Chicken, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomato, Mozzarella, Chipotle Dressing, Ciabatta
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$16.25
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Marinara, Ciabatta
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas
|Shredded Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Chicken thigh meat tossed in our Eastern Shore Rub, on a warm Brioche bun
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
9406 Battle St, Manassas
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Choice of grilled or our Signature Fried Chicken topped with chopped pickles & triple pepper aioli. Served with fries
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
House made chicken salad on toasted rye bread, with romaine, sliced tomato and bacon. Served with fries
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.99
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & BLEU CHEESE DRESSING. SERVED ON A BRIOCHE ROLL