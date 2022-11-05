  • Home
Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas 9745 Liberia Ave

No reviews yet

9745 Liberia Ave

Manassas, VA 20110

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwiches

Hand Battered 100% White Meat Chicken W/Lettuce Mayo
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

All White Meat Antibiotic Free Chicken Hand Breaded Topped W/Lettuce, Mayonnaisse On a Brioche Bun

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

All White Meat Antibiotic Free Chicken Hand Breaded Topped W/Lettuce, Spicy Mayonnaisse On a Brioche Bun

Double Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

2 Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Chicken Breasts Topped with Moe Sauce and Pickles On A Brioche Bun

Chicken Big Moe

$6.99

All White Meat Antibiotic Free Ground Chicken Topped W/Lettuce, Moe Sauce, Grilled Onions & Cheese On A Brioche Bun

$9.99

All White Meat Antibiotic Free Ground Chicken Topped W/Lettuce, Moe Sauce, Grilled onions & Cheese on A Brioche Bun

Chicken Fire Burger

$6.99

Freshly Ground Spicy Chicken Antibiotic Free Topped, W/Lettuce Grilled onions Mayonnaise, American Cheese On A Brioche Bun

$9.99

Freshly Ground Spicy Chicken Antibiotic Free Topped, W/Lettuce Grilled onions Mayonnaise, American Cheese On A Brioche Bun

Grass Fed Burgers

Big Moe

$6.99

1/3lb Fresh Grass Fed Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce Cheese on a Brioche Bun

Double Big Moe

$9.99

2/3lb Fresh Grass Fed Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce Cheese On A Brioche Bun

"Original" Fire Burger

$6.99

1/3lb Fresh Spicy Grass Fed Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Mayo American Cheese on a Brioche Bun

Double Fire Burger

$9.99

2/3lb Fresh Spicy Grass Fed Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Mayo American Cheese on a Brioche Bun

Subs

Chicken & Cheese (Classic)

$6.99

Chopped White Meat Antibiotic Free Chicken W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Provolone Cheese

Chicken & Cheese (Moe Style)

$6.99

Chopped White Meat Antibiotic Free Chicken W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Grilled Green Peppers Moe sauce & American Cheese

Steak & Cheese (Classic)

$6.99

Fresh steak sliced in house W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Provolone Cheese

Steak & Cheese (Moe Style)

$6.99

Fresh steak sliced in house W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Grilled Green Peppers Moe sauce & American Cheese

Gyros

$8.99

$8.99

Fried Chicken

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing
2pc Fried Chicken

$4.59

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

3pc Fried Chicken

$6.59

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

5pc Fried Chicken

$10.99

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

8pc Fried Chicken

$17.49

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

$19.99

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

$29.99

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

$38.99

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

Fried Chicken Meals

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

$7.99

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

$9.99

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

$15.99

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

$28.99

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

$30.99

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

$44.99

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

$53.99

Fresh Hand Breaded ABF Fried Chicken Mixed Breast, Leg, Thigh & Wing

Party Wings

$8.99

$16.99

$33.99

Boneless Wings

6pc Boneless Wings

$5.99

House made Hand breaded All White meat Tossed in your Choice of sauce

10pc Boneless Wings

$8.99

House made Hand breaded All White meat Tossed in your Choice of sauce

Whole Wings

3 Whole Wings

$5.99
6 Whole Wings

$11.49
10 Whole Wings

$18.99
20 Whole Wings

$37.99

Sides

Drinks

Store Drinks

$2.29Out of stock

We keep it simple & Fresh Lemon Juice, Sugar, Water

Can Drink

$1.49

Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, Diet Coke

Fountain Drink

$1.49

$6.25
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh Made to Order

9745 Liberia Ave, Manassas, VA 20110

