Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas REBUILDING 9745 Liberia Ave

3 Reviews

9745 Liberia Ave

Manassas, VA 20110

Burgers & Sandwiches

Big Moe

Big Moe

$5.49

1/3lb Fresh All Beef Patty Topped With Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce 1 Slice American Cheese

"Original" Fire Burger

"Original" Fire Burger

$5.49

1/3 LB Spicy Fresh All Beef Patty Topped With Lettuce Grilled Onions Mayo & 1 Slice American Cheese

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

100% White Meat Hand Breaded Chicken Filet Topped With Lettuce Mayo

Double Big Moe

Double Big Moe

$7.99

2/3 Lb of Fresh All Beef patties Topped With Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce 2 Slice American Cheese

Double "Original" Fire Burger

Double "Original" Fire Burger

$7.99

2/3lb of Spicy Fresh All Beef Patties Topped With Lettuce Grilled Onions Mayo & 2 Slices of American Cheese

Double Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Double Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

2 100% White Meat Hand Breaded Chicken Filets Topped With Moe Sauce Pickles

Subs

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$7.49

Chopped Beef Topped With Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Provolone Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.49

100 % White Meat Marinated Grilled Chicken Topped With Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo

Steak Deluxe

Steak Deluxe

$10.49

Extra Chopped Beef Topped With Lettuce Grilled Onions Mayo Extra Cheese (Provolone & American)

Hand Breaded Chicken Nuggets

Fresh White Meat Hand Breaded Chicken Tossed In Sauce of your Choice
6pc Nuggets

6pc Nuggets

$4.29
10pc Nuggets

10pc Nuggets

$6.49

Fried Chicken

2pc Fried Chicken

2pc Fried Chicken

$3.99

3pc Fried Chicken

$5.49

5pc Fried Chicken

$8.99

8pc Fried Chicken

$13.99

10pc Fried Chicken

$16.49

15pc Fried Chicken

$23.99

20pc Fried Chicken

$30.99

Sides

Small Fries

Small Fries

$2.49
Small Coleslaw

Small Coleslaw

$2.99
Small Onion Rings

Small Onion Rings

$2.99
Large Fries

Large Fries

$3.79
Large Coleslaw

Large Coleslaw

$3.99
Large Onion Rings

Large Onion Rings

$3.99

2 Dinner Rolls

$0.99

Dessert

Toffee Crunch

$5.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.99

Snickers Cheesecake

$5.99

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$5.99

Reeses Cheesecake

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9745 Liberia Ave, Manassas, VA 20110

