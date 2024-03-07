Restaurant info

Jumbo Lump Cakes For over 5+ years Brandon Frye/Food Dude USA has been diligently working on his crab cake recipe. Now that he has the perfect blend of spices and Jumbo Lump Crab it is ready for the public. Having started his food journey early on with his Father & Uncle having a very successful restaurant in Alexandria VA, he knows Good Eats! So go on and give them a try you wont be disappointed! To find out more about Brandon Frye and his food journey you can find him on FB https://www.facebook.com/BFryeFoodDudeUSA