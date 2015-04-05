THE OASIS SHAVED ICE 13634 Jefferson Davis Hwy Woodbridge VA 22191
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Shaved ice with fruit
Location
7651 Wesley Road, manassas, VA 20109
Gallery
