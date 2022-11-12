Italian
Semifreddo
15 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
8687 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason Pizzeria & Grill - 4290 Chain Bridge Rd
No Reviews
4290 Chain Bridge Rd Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurant
Ruffino's Spaghetti House--Fairfax
No Reviews
10427 North Street #102 Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Manassas
The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurant
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurant