Italian

Semifreddo

15 Reviews

$$

8687 Sudley Rd

Manassas, VA 20110

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Garlic Bread
HOUSE SALAD
Side Of Focaccia

Le Paste

Fettuccine Alfredo Con Gamberi

$27.00

Rigatoni Lamb Meatballs

$24.00

Fettuccine Bolognese

$25.00

Spinach Fettuccine Alla Norcina

$25.00

Linguine Alla Mare

$32.00

Pappardelle Al Funghi

$24.00

Crab Ravioli

$27.00

Beef Ravioli

$26.00

Half Fettuccine Alfredo Con Pollo

$14.00

Half Rigatoni Lamb Meatballs

$14.00

Half Fettuccine Bolognese

$14.00

Agnolotti

$24.00

Vongole

$27.00

Carbonara

$32.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Con Pollo

$23.00

Half Shrimp Alfredo

$15.00

Insalata E Zuppe

Grilled Romana Salad

$14.00

Arugula Finocchio Salad

$13.00

Burrata Capresse

$14.00

Insalata Di Barbabietole Arrosto

$12.00

Baby Spinach Salad

$14.00

Zuppe Del Giorno

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Entrees

Petto De Pollo

$24.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$28.00

Vitello Marsala

$27.00

Bistecchina Con Funghi

$30.00

Petto Di Anatra

$28.00

Costoletta Di Maiale

$29.00

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Barramundi Filet

$28.00

Flounder

$24.00Out of stock

Side Dishes

Creamy Soft Polenta

$5.00

Herbs Mixed Mushrooms

$6.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Pasta

$9.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Chicken

$5.00

Shrimp

$7.00

SIDE SALMON

$8.00

Bolognese Sauce

$5.00

Side Meatballs

$5.00

Sausage Link

$5.00Out of stock

Side Of Focaccia

$3.50

Side Garlic Bread

$4.50

Desserts

Semifreddo

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Italian Ricotta Cheesecake

$8.00

Gelato

$8.00

Sorbets

$8.00

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Torta di Cioccolato

$8.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Coffee & Teas

Selection of Teas

$3.25

American Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.50

Cappuccino - Latte

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

After Dinner Drinks

Sambuca Romana

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Kaluah

$12.00

Amaretto di Saronno

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Bailey’s Irish Cream

$12.00

Grappa di Nebiolo

$12.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

S. Leonardo Porto

$12.00

Vin Santo

$12.00

Chocolatiere Porto

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8687 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20110

Directions

Semifreddo image

