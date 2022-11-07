Main picView gallery
Mediterranean
Italian

Cafesano Reston

review star

No reviews yet

11130 M, South Lakes Dr

Reston, VA 20191

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature
Shawarma
Chicken Kabob

Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$6.99

Chickpeas purreed with tahini, fresh lemon juice and garlic. Topped with EVOO.

Red Pepper Hummus

$6.99

Spicy blend of our Hummus, roasted red peppers and jalapeno. Topped with EVOO.**

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$6.99

Cucumber and Greek yogurt dip seasoned with garlic, dill and lemon juice.**

Baba Ghanoush

$7.59

Roasted eggplant puree, tahini, yogurt, lemon juice and garlic. Topped with EVOO.

Dip Sampler

$7.99

Choose two from Hummus, Red Pepper Hummus, Tzatziki & Baba Ghanoush. Served with a grape leaf.

Falafel Appetizer

Falafel Appetizer

$7.59

Finely ground chickpeas seasoned with onions, garlic, parsley, and spices, lightly fried and served with our tahini sauce.

Bruschetta

$8.99

A zesty mix of tomato, basil garlic, shaved Parmesan, EVOO with grilled ciabatta. Have it classic style or take it up a notch with fresh avocado.

Greek Potatoes

Greek Potatoes

$6.59

Potato wedges lightly fried and served with our zesty garlic sauce.

Salads

Signature

Signature

$9.99

Romaine, artichoke, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, avocado and mozzarella. Served with house dressing, our Parmesan crisp and grilled ciabatta.

Greek

Greek

$9.59

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, green peppers and feta cheese. Served with our Greek vinaigrette, a grape leaf and grilled ciabatta.

Arugula

Arugula

$6.99

Arugula, romaine, radicchio, tomato, kalamata olives, red onions and Asiago cheese with our house dressing and and grilled ciabatta.

Caesar

Caesar

$6.59

Romaine, our Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved Parmesan and our Parmesan crisp.

House

House

$5.99

Romaine, baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots & radicchio with our croutons and house dressing.

Panini

Grilled Chicken Pesto

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$11.99

Marinated chicken breast, roasted peppers and grilled zucchini with our basil pesto.

Caprese

Caprese

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula and our basil pesto.

Grilled Chicken Parmesan

Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Marinated chicken breast and shaved Parmesan, with our basil pesto and marinara sauce.

Roasted Turkey BLT

Roasted Turkey BLT

$12.99

Roasted turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese with our chipotle mayo.

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$12.99

Imported Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and Italian vinaigrette.

Roasted Turkey & Havarti

Roasted Turkey & Havarti

$11.99

Turkey breast, tomato, lettuce, havarti cheese and our Dijon-horseradish sauce.

Italian Combo

Italian Combo

$12.99

Mortadella, capicola, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini and house dressing.

Grilled Steak & Cheese

Grilled Steak & Cheese

$12.99

Grilled steak, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and our chipotle mayo.

Italian Meatball

Italian Meatball

$12.99

All-beef meatballs, caramelized onions and provolone cheese with our marinara sauce.

Wraps

Shawarma

Shawarma

$10.99

Thinly sliced chicken or beef with romaine, tomato and our garlic sauce, wrapped in a grilled pita.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$10.99

Ground chickpeas with onion, garlic, parsley and spices, lightly fried. Served with romaine, tomato, scallions, radish, tahini sauce in a grilled pita.

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.99

Grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato and romaine with our chipotle mayo.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Marinated chicken breast, romaine and shaved Parmesan with our Caesar dressing.

Hummus & Greek Salad

Hummus & Greek Salad

$9.99

Hummus, romaine, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, green peppers, red onion and feta cheese with our Greek vinaigrette.

Avocado & Lemon Tahini

Avocado & Lemon Tahini

$9.99

Sliced avocado with tomato, lettuce, carrots, shaved Asiago and our lemon-tahini dressing.

Roasted Turkey & Avocado

Roasted Turkey & Avocado

$11.99

Thinly sliced roasted turkey breast, avocado, baby spinach and tomatoes with our tzatziki sauce.

Kabob Wrap

Kabob Wrap

$10.99

A grilled skewer with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, romaine and our tzatziki sauce.

Kabob Platters

Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$14.99

Served with rice, grilled vegetables, salad, pita bread and tzatziki sauce. Choice of regular or brown basmati rice and regular or whole grain pita.

Steak Kabob

Steak Kabob

$16.99

Served with rice, grilled vegetables, salad, pita bread and tzatziki sauce. Choice of regular or brown basmati rice and regular or whole grain pita.

Shrimp Kabob

Shrimp Kabob

$16.99

Served with rice, grilled vegetables, salad, pita bread and tzatziki sauce. Choice of regular or brown basmati rice and regular or whole grain pita.

Salmon Kabob

$20.99

Served with rice, grilled vegetables, salad, pita bread and tzatziki sauce. Choice of regular or brown basmati rice and regular or whole grain pita.

Vegetable Kabob

Vegetable Kabob

$12.99

Served with rice, grilled vegetables, salad, pita bread and tzatziki sauce. Choice of regular or brown basmati rice and regular or whole grain pita.

Mixed Kabob

$21.99

Served with rice, grilled vegetables, salad, pita bread and tzatziki sauce. Choice of regular or brown basmati rice and regular or whole grain pita.

Grilled Skewers

Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$5.59
Steak Skewer

Steak Skewer

$6.59
Shrimp Skewer

Shrimp Skewer

$6.59

Salmon Skewer

$8.99
Vegetable Skewer

Vegetable Skewer

$3.99
Falafel Skewer

Falafel Skewer

$4.59

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$8.99

(cheese, tomato & fresh basil) Fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, tomatoes and fresh basil with our tomato sauce.

Carne Amante

Carne Amante

$11.59

(pepperoni, sausage & meatball) Pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, Italian meatball and fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses with our tomato sauce.

Arrabbiata

Arrabbiata

$10.99

(spicy sausage) Spicy Italian sausage, kalamata olives, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses with our arrabbiata sauce.

Greek

Greek

$9.59

(fresh vegetables and feta) Fresh baby spinach, kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes and our arrabbiata sauce with fresh mozzarella and feta cheeses

Formaggio

Formaggio

$8.59

(cheese) Fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses with our tomato sauce.

Bianca Insalata

Bianca Insalata

$10.59

(white pizza with arugula salad) Fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, EVOO, arugula, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives and shaved Asiago cheese.

Lombardi

Lombardi

$10.99

(prosciutto & fresh arugula) A white pizza with fresh mozzarella, basil, imported Prosciutto di Parma, arugula and shaved Parmesan.

Pollo

Pollo

$10.99

(grilled chicken) Grilled marinated chicken, sautéed baby spinach, garlic sauce, kalamata olives and caramelized onions with fresh mozzarella and feta cheeses.

Porcello

Porcello

$10.99

(bacon, caramelized onions & arugula) Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, garlic sauce, arugula, gorgonzola and balsamic reduction.

Del Mar

Del Mar

$11.59

(shrimp & roasted peppers) Shrimp, roasted peppers and garlic sauce with mozzarella, Parmesan and basil pesto.

Create Your Own Pizza

$8.59

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Penne pasta tossed with grilled chicken, broccoli and our homemade Alfredo sauce. Served with grilled ciabatta and topped with fresh Parmesan.

Lasagna Emiliana

Lasagna Emiliana

$14.99

Layers of fresh pasta, Parmesan cheese, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with our marinara sauce and baked. Served with grilled ciabatta and topped with fresh Parmesan.

Penne Arrabbiata

Penne Arrabbiata

$12.99

Penne pasta tossed with kalamata olives, sautéed mushrooms, capers and our zesty Arrabbiata sauce. Served with grilled ciabatta and topped with fresh Parmesan.

Penne with Basil Pesto

Penne with Basil Pesto

$12.99

Penne pasta tossed with our homemade basil pesto and topped with freshly shaved Parmesan. Served with grilled ciabatta and topped with fresh Parmesan.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Ravioli stuffed with four cheeses, served on a bed of our marinara sauce and topped with freshly shaved Parmesan. Served with grilled ciabatta and topped with fresh Parmesan.

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.99

A special Fettuccini tossed with our homemade Alfredo sauce. Served with grilled ciabatta and topped with fresh Parmesan.

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$11.99

Your choice of our marinara, arrabbiata or vodka sauce with linguini, fettuccini or penne pasta. Served with grilled ciabatta and topped with fresh Parmesan.

Kid's Menu

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.59

8″ pizza with fresh mozzarella and our tomato sauce.

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

All white meat chicken nuggets served in a basket with fries and ketchup.

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Bowtie pasta with our mild tomato sauce, sprinkled with grated Parmesan cheese.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.99

A soft tortilla folded and filled with cheddar and lightly grilled. Served with fries or carrot and celery sticks and ranch dressing.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Macaroni tossed with a creamy cheddar cheese blend.

Soup of the Day

Lentil

$4.99

Sides

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$4.99
Side Hummus

Side Hummus

$2.99

Side Red Pepper Hummus

$2.99
Side Tzatziki

Side Tzatziki

$2.99

Side Baba Ghanoush

$3.59

Grape Leaves

$3.99

2 pieces

Baked Lavash Chips

$3.99

Parmesan Crisps

$2.99
Side Basmati Rice

Side Basmati Rice

$2.59

Garlic Sauce

$2.59
Side Pita

Side Pita

$2.99
Side Ciabatta

Side Ciabatta

$2.59

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$4.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.99
Cookies

Cookies

$1.99
Brownies

Brownies

$3.59
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.99
Limoncello

Limoncello

$6.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

San Pellegrino

$4.99

San Pellegrino Arranciata

$3.99

Spring Water

$1.99

Izza Sparkling Juices

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Tropicana Apple Juice

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

Latte

$3.99

Espresso

$2.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Hot Herbal Teas

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
