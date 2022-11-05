Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Breakfast & Brunch

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

851 Reviews

$$

10824 Fairfax Blvd

Fairfax, VA 22030

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese
Margherita
Fig and Pig

Specials

Oyster Rockefeller

$18.00

Grilled Pork Belly

$16.00

Locally sourced from Whiffle Tree Farms with sherry-caramelized onions

Crema Di Funghi

$11.00

Homemade cream of wild mushroom soup with cremini, portobello, and Shitake

Ravioli Ripieni alla Zucca

$22.00

Butternut squash ravioli with Marsala cream sauce, topped with arugula and cranberries.

Cioppino

$28.00

Italian stew with mussels, clams, shrimp, and our fresh fish in an aromatic tomato broth over homemade linguini.

Anatra alla Confit

$22.00

Homemade fresh fettuccini pasta tossed with pulled duck confit in a brown butter sage sauce

Ossobucco

$32.00

Locally sourced from Whiffletree Farm's beef shank cooked in a chianti infused demi-glace and vegetables served over risotto

Grilled Ribeye

$38.00

12 Oz Ribeye grilled with homemade compound butter, served with oven-baked rosemary potatoes and seasonal vegetables

FAMILY MEALS (Feeds 4)

Meat Lasagna (Feeds 4)

$50.00

Layered fresh pasta sheets with seasoned beef, ricotta, marinara and mozzarella

PENNE BOLOGNESE (Feeds 4)

$50.00

Penne pasta served in a thick homemade meat sauce

Spaghetti & MEATBALLS (Feeds 4)

$50.00

Homemade Spaghetti and 8 Meatballs served with our marinara.

Chicken Parmesan (Feeds 4)

$80.00

Chicken breast breaded and baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served over Homade Penne Pasta

Chicken Picatta (Feeds 4)

$80.00

Chicken breast in a lemon, white wine, caper sauce. Over Penne pasta

Pizza

Cheese

$10.99

Tomato sauce & Shredded mozzarella cheese

Americana

$12.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, pepperoni & ham

Fig and Pig

$14.99

Seasoned ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, house-made fig jam, shaved red onion, and Prosciutto di Parma

Margherita

$11.99

Tomato sauce, melted fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.

Meditaranio

$14.99

Garlic ricotta and mozzarella cheeses topped with arugula, grilled artichokes, olives, marinated tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze

Pizza Ortolano

$12.99

Fresh vegetables and sun-dried tomatoes sauteed in garlic and oil (no cheese).

Pizza Ai Funghi

$11.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, wild mushrooms, and gorgonzola cheese

Pizza Frutti di Mare

$15.99

A white pizza with mussels, shrimp, scallops, and calamari baked with herbs

Pizza Quattro Formaggi

$12.99

A blend of four cheeses. No tomato sauce.

Pizza Bianca

$11.99

Our Chef's favorite white pizza with mozzarella, garlic, fresh tomatoes, olive oil, and basil

Pizza Primavera

$14.99

Pesto-ricotta cream sauce, roasted zucchini, tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms, red peppers, sea salt, and balsamic drizzle.

Pasta & Risotto

Cannelloni Della Casa

$16.50

Veal and spinach-filled cannelloni baked in our pink aurora sauce

Cavatelli Sardi

$13.99

Risotto with cherry tomatoes, onion, red peppers, asparagus, and sausage in a garlic olive oil.

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Jumbo Cheese Ravioli in marinara sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Fresh homemade fettuccine in a classic cream sauce

Fettuccine Botticelli

$18.99

grilled chicken, and broccoli, cream sauce

Fettuccine Carbonara

$18.99

Homemade fettuccine with pancetta, onion, mushroom, and peas in an egg cream sauce

Gnocchi Romagnola

$18.99

Potato gnocchi, sundried tomatoes, pine nuts, and mushrooms in our pink aurora sauce.

Lasagna Della Casa

$16.50

House made lasagna stuffed with ricotta and seasoned meat

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.99

Penne pasta with vodka, Parma prosciutto, peas, and mushroom in our pink aurora sauce

Penne Arrabbiata

$15.99

Penne pasta with black olives, hot cherry peppers, capers, and a tomato-garlic sauce

Ravioli Alla Pesto

$18.99

Handmade cheese ravioli with sun dried tomato in a decadent pesto cream sauce

Risotto Gamberi

$19.99

Creamy Arborio rice with four jumbo shrimp and crispy pancetta

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$12.99

Fresh homemade Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara Add Meat Sauce, Meatballs, or Sausage $4

Vegetable Risotto

$15.99

Arborio rice with mushrooms, zucchini, peas, tomatoes, herbs, and shaved parmesan with a balsamic reduction.

Ziti Bolognese

$16.50

Our homemade ziti pasta baked in a meat bolognese with ricotto and fresh mozzarella

Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$24.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic white wine herb sauce over spaghetti pasta.

Fettuccine ai Frutti di Mare

$32.99

Homemade fettuccine tossed with jumbo shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, Choose garlic white wine herb broth or prosecco cream sauce

Linguini Vongole

$20.99

Whole little neck clams on homemade linguini sauteed with cherry tomato, herbs, and chopped clams in a garlic white wine broth or a red garlic sauce.

Salmone

$24.99

Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet, lemon white wine, capers roasted tomato and mashed potato

Meat Dishes

Select the Chicken or Veal then select Picata or Marsala or Parmigiana Style

Fileto Della Casa

$34.99

10oz. hand cut prime filet mignon grilled and finished with a marsala wine, balsamic vinegar infused demi-glace, with mashed potato and vegetable of the day.

Chicken

$22.99

Chicken scaloppini in a style of your choice served with homemade linguini or our seasonal vegetable. See menu for styles.

Veal

$27.99

Veal scaloppini in a style of your choice served with homemade linguini or our seasonal vegetable. See menu for styles.

Pork Chop

$32.99Out of stock

Bone-In 14oz Pork Chop in a style of your choice served with homemade linguini or our seasonal vegetable. See menu for styles.

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$6.99

Our Chef’s seasonal selection on top of brick oven baked Tuscan bread

Arancini

$7.99

(Fried risotto balls) filled with sausage & mozzarella cheese with a touch of saffron, then rolled in Tuscan bread crumbs; served over marinara sauce

Fried Zucchini

$8.99Out of stock

Fresh spears of zucchini; hand breaded, flash fried, served lightly salted, with fresh lemon, parmesan, and a drizzle of our house crafted spicy oil

Antipasti Plate

$17.99

An array of artisanal cheeses, cured or smoked meats, candied nuts, fresh grapes, fig jam, and pickled items

Cozze Al Vapore

$9.99

Fresh cultured mussels steamed in a lobster broth with a touch of cream (garlic white wine broth or marinara also available)

Gamberi Cinque Terre

$12.99

Jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon and topped with a lobster sauce

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Tender slices of calamari hand floured and flash fried, served with lemon and our marinara sauce

Tasca

$12.99

Brick oven focaccia pockets filled with sopressata & mozzarella, topped with arugula

Vongole Classiche

$11.99

Fresh little neck clams; in a garlic, white wine herb broth, or red clam broth

Salads

Insalata Dolce Vita

$6.99

Mixed green salad with cucumber, carrot, red onion, cherry tomato, olives, and balsamic dressing.

Insalata Caesar

$7.99

Romaine lettuce with homemade caesar dressing and fresh-grated parmesan

Siciliana

$8.99

(GF) Romaine, red pepper, red onion, olives, cucumbers, and feta cheese in a balsamic dressing

Mozzarella Caprese

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella, vine-ripe tomatoes, basil, and extra virgin olive oil

Arugula-Prosciutto Salad

$11.99

With port wine-poached figs, balsamic pearl onions, smoked almonds, ricotta salata, and a house made fig port reduction

Wine Bar

Pepperone Rolls

$10.00

Signature pizza dough rolled with Pepperoni and cheese and baked in our wood fired oven.

Crispy Mozzarella

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella lightly breaded and fried golden brown, served with our homemade marinara and fresh basil

Burrata "Caprese"

$14.00

Marinated sun-dried tomatoes, EVOO, balsamic dressed greens and crostini

Clams Arrabbiata

$13.00Out of stock

Littleneck clams sauteed in spicy tomat sauce, served with garlic bread

Polpette

$9.00

Beef and pork meatballs with marinara, feta, pesto, and crostini

Patate Fritte

$7.00

Shoestring fries tossed in rosemary, parmesan, and truffle oil

Dolce Gamberi

$15.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with pancetta, caramelized onions, and gnocchi in a pernod cream sauce

Grilled Octopus

$15.00

Grilled Octopus over semolina "fregola" with braised sausage, and black garlic aioli

Bresaola Salad

$13.00

Specialty from Lombardia, Bresaola is a cured beef sliced thin on a bed of arugula dressed with lemon, pepper and extra virgin olive oil and topped with shaved parmesan cheese

Gnocchi Cacio & Pepe

$12.00

A classic staple of Roman cuisine, fresh Potato Gnocchi infused with Pecorino, sauteed in butter sauce and finished with ground black pepper and shaved Parmesan Cheese

Oven Roasted Bone Marrow

$14.00

Served with crostini and pickled vegetables

Grilled Artichokes

$9.00

Marinated in herbs and extra virgin olive oil (vegan and gluten free)

Formaggio

$17.00

4 Assorted artisanal cheeses with fruits, nuts, dried figs, pickled onions, and crostini.

Cheese Flatbread

$6.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding (Chocolate)

$6.00

Banana Bread pudding with vanilla ice cream

Cannoli

$6.00

Lava Cake

$12.00

Served with vanilla ice cream in a homemade Tuile cookie bowl

Tiramisu

$6.00

Mixed Berry Short Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Sides (Copy)

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Meatballs

$5.00

Side Sausage Links

$5.00

Side (3) Shrimp

$9.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Garlic Broccolini

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side of Sauce

$2.50

1qt of tomato sauce

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side House Salad

$1.99

Side Caeser Salad

$1.99

Kids Menu

Kids Make Your Own Pasta

$6.00

Kids Flatbread

$6.00

with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Served with shoestring french fries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy the sweet life!

Website

Location

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22030

Directions

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fairfax

