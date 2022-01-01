Manassas American restaurants you'll love

Go
Manassas restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Manassas

The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
a trio of pretzel sticks served with our pub cheese, horseradish honey mustard & sweet cream icing
Classic Cheesesteak$13.00
shaved rib eye with sautéed onions & your choice of cheese served on a footlong Amoroso Roll
10 wings$15.00
10 wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
The All American Steakhouse image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*6oz Filet$22.50
Only the center cut of the most tender steak of all.
*Bacon Chz Burger$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*14oz Delmonico$29.50
Our succulent 14oz ribeye steak, marinated in olive oil and Cajun Spices. Creamy horseradish sauce available upon request.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
South West Burger$12.00
Pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, onion ring, peach habanero BBQ sauce. Served with fries
Greek Burger$13.00
Red onion, sliced tomato, sliced feta cheese, sliced cucumber, tzatziki sauce. Served with fries
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Choice of grilled or our Signature Fried Chicken topped with chopped pickles & triple pepper aioli. Served with fries
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GRILLED WINGS$10.99
CHOICE OF 6 OR 12 GRILLED JUMBO WINGS. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE
FRIED WINGS$10.99
CHOICE OF 6 OR 12 FRIED JUMBO WINGS. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$9.99
GRILLED CHICKEN TOASSED WITH ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE & CAESAR DRESSING. SERVED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA.
More about Preston's Pub
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern image

SOUPS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crossroads Tabletop Tavern

9412 Main St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fatty Bolger$15.00
Soda$3.00
Eggs-calibur$8.00
More about Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse

9329 Main Street, Manassas

Avg 4.2 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Veggie Burger$11.00
Spaghetti Special$5.00
Steak Philly$12.00
More about Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Manassas

Tacos

Carne Asada

Quesadillas

Fettuccine Alfredo

Reuben

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Manassas to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (26 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston