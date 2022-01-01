Manassas American restaurants you'll love
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks
$9.00
a trio of pretzel sticks served with our pub cheese, horseradish honey mustard & sweet cream icing
Classic Cheesesteak
$13.00
shaved rib eye with sautéed onions & your choice of cheese served on a footlong Amoroso Roll
10 wings
$15.00
10 wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
Popular items
*6oz Filet
$22.50
Only the center cut of the most tender steak of all.
*Bacon Chz Burger
$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*14oz Delmonico
$29.50
Our succulent 14oz ribeye steak, marinated in olive oil and Cajun Spices. Creamy horseradish sauce available upon request.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
9406 Battle St, Manassas
Popular items
South West Burger
$12.00
Pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, onion ring, peach habanero BBQ sauce. Served with fries
Greek Burger
$13.00
Red onion, sliced tomato, sliced feta cheese, sliced cucumber, tzatziki sauce. Served with fries
Chicken Sandwich
$11.00
Choice of grilled or our Signature Fried Chicken topped with chopped pickles & triple pepper aioli. Served with fries
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
Popular items
GRILLED WINGS
$10.99
CHOICE OF 6 OR 12 GRILLED JUMBO WINGS. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE
FRIED WINGS
$10.99
CHOICE OF 6 OR 12 FRIED JUMBO WINGS. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
$9.99
GRILLED CHICKEN TOASSED WITH ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE & CAESAR DRESSING. SERVED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA.
SOUPS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
9412 Main St, Manassas
Popular items
Fatty Bolger
$15.00
Soda
$3.00
Eggs-calibur
|$8.00