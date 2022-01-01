Manassas bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Manassas
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
|Popular items
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
a trio of pretzel sticks served with our pub cheese, horseradish honey mustard & sweet cream icing
|Classic Cheesesteak
|$13.00
shaved rib eye with sautéed onions & your choice of cheese served on a footlong Amoroso Roll
|10 wings
|$15.00
10 wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots
PIZZA
Monza
9108 Center Street, Manassas
|Popular items
|Monza Pizza
|$16.25
Monza signature pizza. Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni & grilled chicken.
|Cheese Pizza
|$14.25
Good ol' Classic.
Fresh Pizza dough house tomato sauce shredded mozzarella cooked crisp with garlic olive oil brushed on crust.
|Big Pig Sandwich
|$16.25
BBQ Roasted Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro, Creamy Coleslaw, Jalapeños, Brioche Bun
GRILL
Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant
9428 Battle St, Manassas
|Popular items
|Burrito Suizo Grande
|$10.95
Beans, rice, cheese & your choice of meat, wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla, topped with suizas sauce. Served with gauc, pico & sour cream
|Classic Taco Platter
|$11.95
3 Mexico City style tacos, served with Mexican rice & re-fried beans
SOUPS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
9412 Main St, Manassas
|Popular items
|Fatty Bolger
|$15.00
|Soda
|$3.00
|Eggs-calibur
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
9413 West St, Manassas
|Popular items
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$17.99
Fresh salmon, served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts . Topped with a roasted red pepper coulis.
|She-Crab Soup
|$7.99
Cream based soup with she-crab meat and a bit of spice to cut the richness.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.99
Beer battered cod fried golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and fries.
FRENCH FRIES
Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse
9329 Main Street, Manassas
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Veggie Burger
|$11.00
|Spaghetti Special
|$5.00
|Steak Philly
|$12.00
EL Establo Bar & Grill
7911 Centreville road, Manassas
|Popular items
|Tacos / single
|$3.00
Served with cilantro, onions, salsa
|Pupusas
|$2.95
Corn tortillas with your choice of stuffing. Served with pickled cabbage
|Botana de Chicarron
|$12.99
Chicarron, pupusa, tomato, celery, cucumber, 2 different salsas