Manassas bars & lounges you'll love

Manassas restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Manassas

The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
a trio of pretzel sticks served with our pub cheese, horseradish honey mustard & sweet cream icing
Classic Cheesesteak$13.00
shaved rib eye with sautéed onions & your choice of cheese served on a footlong Amoroso Roll
10 wings$15.00
10 wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots
Monza image

PIZZA

Monza

9108 Center Street, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Monza Pizza$16.25
Monza signature pizza. Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni & grilled chicken.
Cheese Pizza$14.25
Good ol' Classic.
Fresh Pizza dough house tomato sauce shredded mozzarella cooked crisp with garlic olive oil brushed on crust.
Big Pig Sandwich$16.25
BBQ Roasted Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro, Creamy Coleslaw, Jalapeños, Brioche Bun
Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant image

GRILL

Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant

9428 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burrito Suizo Grande$10.95
Beans, rice, cheese & your choice of meat, wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla, topped with suizas sauce. Served with gauc, pico & sour cream
Burrito Suizo Grande$10.95
Beans, rice, cheese & your choice of meat, wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla, topped with suizas sauce. Served with gauc, pico & sour cream
Classic Taco Platter$11.95
3 Mexico City style tacos, served with Mexican rice & re-fried beans
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern image

SOUPS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crossroads Tabletop Tavern

9412 Main St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fatty Bolger$15.00
Soda$3.00
Eggs-calibur$8.00
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cedar Plank Salmon$17.99
Fresh salmon, served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts . Topped with a roasted red pepper coulis.
She-Crab Soup$7.99
Cream based soup with she-crab meat and a bit of spice to cut the richness.
Fish & Chips$16.99
Beer battered cod fried golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and fries.
Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse

9329 Main Street, Manassas

Avg 4.2 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Veggie Burger$11.00
Spaghetti Special$5.00
Steak Philly$12.00
Restaurant banner

 

EL Establo Bar & Grill

7911 Centreville road, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos / single$3.00
Served with cilantro, onions, salsa
Pupusas$2.95
Corn tortillas with your choice of stuffing. Served with pickled cabbage
Botana de Chicarron$12.99
Chicarron, pupusa, tomato, celery, cucumber, 2 different salsas
