Main picView gallery

Jamaican Breeze 14067 Noblewood Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

14067 Noblewood Plaza

Woodbridge, VA 22193

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Family Style Menu

ENTREE

Chicken (FS)

$15.99

Goat (FS)

$16.99

Oxtail (FS)

$18.99

Jerk Ribs (FS)

$16.99

Ackee and Saltfish (FS)

$19.99

Salmon (FS)

$18.99

Snapper (FS)

$19.99

Shrimp (FS)

$17.99

SIDES

Sides (FS)

$10.99

ENTREE

Chicken

Brown Stew Chicken

$15.50

Curry Chicken

$15.50

Jerk Chicken

$16.99

Barbeque Jerk Chicken

$16.99

Meats

Curry Goat

$17.00

Oxtail

$21.99

Jerk Ribs

$17.00

Seafood

Ackee and Saltfish

$19.99

Curry Salmon

$18.50

Jerk Salmon

$18.50

Brown Stew Snapper

$22.99

Escovitch Snapper

$22.99

Roast Snapper

$22.99

Steamed Snapper

$22.99

Curry Shrimp

$18.50

Jerk Shrimp

$18.50

Vegetarian

Veggie Platter

$15.00

SOUPS

Bowl

Red Peas Soup

$15.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.00

Mannish Water Soup

$15.00

Cup

Red Peas Soup

$8.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.50

Mannish Water Soup

$8.00

SIDES

Small

Festival (5 pcs), SM

$7.00

Food (Yam, Banana, Boiled Dumplings, SM

$7.00

Fried Dumplings (Johnny Cakes, 5 pcs), SM

$7.00

Mac and Cheese, SM

$8.00

Stir Fry (Cabbage, Pak Choi, Carrots), SM

$8.00

Mixed Vegetables, SM

$8.00

Plantains, SM

$8.00

Rice and Peas, SM

$8.00

White Rice, SM

$6.00

Large

Festival (x pcs), LG

Food (Yam, Banana, Boiled Dumplings), LG

Fried Dumplings (Johnny Cakes, x pcs), LG

Mac and Cheese, LG

Stir Fry (Cabbage, Pak Choi, Carrots), LG

Mixed Vegetables, LG

Plantains, LG

Rice and Peas, LG

White Rice, LG

MISCELLANEOUS

Jamaican Patty

Beef Patty

$3.50

Chicken Patty

$3.50

Vegetable Patty

$3.50

Jamaican Rum Cake

Jamaican Rum Cake, Slice

$3.25

Jamaican Rum Cake, Per Pound

$15.99

Coco Bread

Coco Bread (1)

$3.00

Coco Bread, (3)

$8.50

BEVERAGES

D&G Jamaican Sodas

Cream Soda

$2.50

Cola Champagne

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Ting

$2.75

Grace

Mango Carrot

$3.50

Island Mango

$3.50

Reggae Medley

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Pineapple Ginger

$3.50

Pineapple Guava

$3.50

JBR Homemade, 12 oz

Sorrel, 12 oz

$4.99

Ginger Beer, 12 oz

$4.99

Carrot/Ginger, 12 oz

$4.99

JBR Homemade, 32 oz

Sorrel, 32 oz

$12.00

Ginger Beer, 32 oz

$12.00

Carrot/Ginger, 32 oz

$12.00

Others

Vita Malt Classic

$2.99

Supligen

$2.99

Irish Moss Peanut Drink

$2.99

Irish Moss Boisson A La Vanille

$2.99

Water

$1.00

Red Stripe

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge, VA 22193

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pakos Fresh Mex
orange starNo Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurantnext
Stacks -
orange starNo Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurantnext
eatZ Thai street food - eatZ 14067 Noblewood Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Dale City, VA 22193
View restaurantnext
Little Miner Taco - Woodbridge
orange starNo Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurantnext
Halal Kingz - 14067 Noblewood Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurantnext
Prime Pizza and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2902 Garber Way Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodbridge

Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
orange star4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
orange star4.4 • 769
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Tasty Crab
orange star4.3 • 480
14477 Potomac Mills Road Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Brew Republic Bierwerks
orange star4.2 • 478
15201 Potomac Town Place Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Hot Chikn Kitchn
orange star4.5 • 203
14313 Potomac Mills Rd Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Aroma Latin Fusion - 15200 Potomac Town Pl Suite 120
orange star4.5 • 12
15200 Potomac Town Pl Suite 120 Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodbridge
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.2 (73 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (152 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston