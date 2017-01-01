Kilroy's Restaurant imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Kilroy's Restaurant

5250 A PORT ROYAL ROAD

SPRINGFIELD, VA 22151

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Sashimi

$15.99

Sashimi tuna,crusted with sesame seeds and seared. Served with pickled ginger, wasabi, seaweed salad and soy sauce.

Appetizer Sampler

$21.99

Meant to be shared. Beef sliders, chicken tender,hand breaded mozzarella sticks, onion rings and potato skins. Served with marinara sauce, ranch dressing and Honey Dijon. No Substitutions.

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$12.99

Creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, and garlic. Served with tortilla chips.

Bacon & Cheese Tater Skinz

$12.50

Quick Fried, topped with bacon bits and Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Buffalo Wings

$14.99

A pound of fresh chicken wings, deep fried and coated with our own house wing sauce. Available: Hot, Mild, Cajun, Asian, Chipotle, Spicy Garlic, Teriyaki Sauce or Old Bay. Served with Blue Cheese and celery sticks.

Calamari Rings

$13.99

Cheese Fries

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Plain or Buffalo style. Served with Honey Mustard sauce.

Chips & Guacamole

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Giant Nacho Platter

$14.99

Tortilla Chips, taco meat and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole.

Mexi Skins

$12.99Out of stock

Mini Nacho

$9.75

Mozzarella Marinara

$12.50

Hand breaded and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce.

Muscle Man Cody's Mussels

$15.99Out of stock

Onion Rings

$8.50

Fried to a golden brown.

Pork Potstickers

$12.50

Fried or Steamed.

Spiced Shrimp APP

$13.99

1/3 pound of shrimp, seasoned with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce.

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Steak Skewers

$14.99

Marinated steak bites grilled and served with our tomato basil vinaigrette, along with our cusabi dressing.

Tater Tots

$7.50

Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.

Chicken Skewers

$10.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Two slices of American cheese and topped with crisp bacon strips.

Basic Burger

$13.75

Classic hamburger.

Cheeseburger

$14.99

Served with two slices of cheese. Your choice: American, Swiss, Mozzarella or Cheddar Jack.

Firehouse Burger

$15.99

A Five Alarm Mike Stone Favorite, topped with spicy red chili sauce, fresh picco de gallo, Cheddar Jack cheese and jalapeno peppers.

Hickory Burger

$15.99

Basted with hickory BBQ sauce and topped with Cheddar Jack cheese.

Mozzarella & Mushroom Burger

$15.99

Served with a generous portion of sauteed mushrooms and covered with melted mozzarella cheese.

Royal Cheeseburger

$15.99

Topped with two slices of American cheese, bacon and hard fried egg.

Veggie Burger

$12.50

Chipotle vegetarian black bean burger.

Desserts

Apple Delight

$4.25

Blueberry Flapjack Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Brownie a La Mode

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.25

French Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.75

Hot Chocolate S'mores Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.50

Ice Cream Chocolate

$2.99

Ice Cream Vanilla

$2.99

Mini Hot Fudge Sundae

$2.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Chocolate, Banana Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$7.75

Dinner Specials

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$24.99Out of stock

Broiled Flounder

$16.99Out of stock

Catfish Dinner Special

$17.99Out of stock

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$14.99Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$13.99Out of stock

Irish Stew

$10.99Out of stock

Lobster Dinner

$21.99Out of stock

N.Y. Steak

$21.99

Pasta Special

$17.99

Prime Lobster Combo

$24.99Out of stock

Prime Crabcake Combo

$24.99

Prime Shrimp Combo

$24.99

Rockfish

$18.99

Stuffed Lobster Imperial

$27.99Out of stock

Stuffed Shrimp Imperial

$16.99Out of stock

Tuna Steak Special

$17.99Out of stock

Entrees

Adult Spaguetti Marinara

$9.99

BBQ Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$21.99Out of stock

BBQ Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

$15.99Out of stock

Catfish Cajun

$20.99

Fresh Catfish broiled with Cajun spices. Served with a side of rice.

Catfish Fried

$20.99

Fresh Catfish lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with a side of rice.

Catfish Lemon Pepper

$20.99

Fresh Catfish broiled with Lemon Pepper. Served with a side of rice.

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Hand breaded boneless chicken breast, lightly fried and topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine and a side of garlic bread.

Fried Shrimp

$20.99

Lightly hand breaded gulf shrimp, deep fried to a golden brown and served with our homemade cocktail sauce.

Half Chicken

$16.99

Hawaiian Chicken Breast

$21.50

Boneless chicken breast, charbroiled and basted in our own pineapple ginger sauce and topped with pineapple. Served over a bed of rice.

Pork Chops

$17.99

Lightly seasoned and grilled.

Prime Rib 10 oz Cut

$27.99

10oz. cut of seasoned beef, slow roasted and hand carved. While it last.

Prime Rib 16oz Cut

$33.50

16oz. cut of seasoned beef, slow roasted and hand carved. While it last.

Prime Rib 8oz Cut

$22.99

8oz. cut of seasoned beef, slow roasted and hand carved. While it last.

Salmon Honey Dijon

$20.99

Generous filet of salmon broiled white wine and honey dijon sauce. Served with a side of rice.

Salmon Lemon Pepper

$20.99

Generous filet of salmon broiled white wine and lemon pepper. Served with a side of rice.

Santa Fe Chicken

$19.99

A grilled boneless chicken breast, barbecued and topped withVirginia ham, chopped tomatoes and Cheddar jack cheese. Served over a bed of rice.

Spiced Shrimp Dinner

$20.99

Half a pound of jumbo gulf shrimp, steamed with Old Bay seasoning and served with our homemade cocktail sauce.

Trout Parmesan

$20.99

Fresh Idaho Springs Trout, lightly seasoned and coated with grated parmesan and Japanese bread crumbs.

Flatbread Pizzas

Arugula Flatbread

$10.50

A personal size pizza topped with ricotta cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, arugula, mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Cheese Flatbread

$10.50

Cheese Steak Flatbread

$11.99

Margherita Flatbread

$10.50

A personal size pizza topped with marinara, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh basil.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.50

A personal size pizza topped with marinara, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

White Flatbread

$10.50

A personal size pizza topped with olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, Swiss and parmesan cheeses.

Kid's Meal

Billy the Kid Burger

$6.99

Served on a hamburger bun with French fries.

Jr. Cheeseburger

$7.25

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Breaded chicken tenders, fried and served with French fries and honey dijon.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

On Texas toast, seved with French fries.

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.99

Pasta and sauce only. (no fries)

Lunch Specials

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Burrito Bowl

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad Croissant

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.99Out of stock

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$13.99Out of stock

Crabcake Sandwich

$13.99