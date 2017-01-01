- Home
- /
- Springfield
- /
- American
- /
- Kilroy's Restaurant
Kilroy's Restaurant
No reviews yet
5250 A PORT ROYAL ROAD
SPRINGFIELD, VA 22151
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Ahi Tuna Sashimi
Sashimi tuna,crusted with sesame seeds and seared. Served with pickled ginger, wasabi, seaweed salad and soy sauce.
Appetizer Sampler
Meant to be shared. Beef sliders, chicken tender,hand breaded mozzarella sticks, onion rings and potato skins. Served with marinara sauce, ranch dressing and Honey Dijon. No Substitutions.
Artichoke Spinach Dip
Creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, and garlic. Served with tortilla chips.
Bacon & Cheese Tater Skinz
Quick Fried, topped with bacon bits and Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Wings
A pound of fresh chicken wings, deep fried and coated with our own house wing sauce. Available: Hot, Mild, Cajun, Asian, Chipotle, Spicy Garlic, Teriyaki Sauce or Old Bay. Served with Blue Cheese and celery sticks.
Calamari Rings
Cheese Fries
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Tenders
Plain or Buffalo style. Served with Honey Mustard sauce.
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Giant Nacho Platter
Tortilla Chips, taco meat and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole.
Mexi Skins
Mini Nacho
Mozzarella Marinara
Hand breaded and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce.
Muscle Man Cody's Mussels
Onion Rings
Fried to a golden brown.
Pork Potstickers
Fried or Steamed.
Spiced Shrimp APP
1/3 pound of shrimp, seasoned with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce.
Steak Quesadilla
Steak Skewers
Marinated steak bites grilled and served with our tomato basil vinaigrette, along with our cusabi dressing.
Tater Tots
Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.
Chicken Skewers
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Two slices of American cheese and topped with crisp bacon strips.
Basic Burger
Classic hamburger.
Cheeseburger
Served with two slices of cheese. Your choice: American, Swiss, Mozzarella or Cheddar Jack.
Firehouse Burger
A Five Alarm Mike Stone Favorite, topped with spicy red chili sauce, fresh picco de gallo, Cheddar Jack cheese and jalapeno peppers.
Hickory Burger
Basted with hickory BBQ sauce and topped with Cheddar Jack cheese.
Mozzarella & Mushroom Burger
Served with a generous portion of sauteed mushrooms and covered with melted mozzarella cheese.
Royal Cheeseburger
Topped with two slices of American cheese, bacon and hard fried egg.
Veggie Burger
Chipotle vegetarian black bean burger.
Desserts
Apple Delight
Blueberry Flapjack Cake
Brownie a La Mode
Chocolate Cake
French Chocolate Mousse Cake
Hot Chocolate S'mores Cake
Hot Fudge Sundae
Ice Cream Chocolate
Ice Cream Vanilla
Mini Hot Fudge Sundae
Strawberry Shortcake
Chocolate, Banana Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Dinner Specials
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Broiled Flounder
Catfish Dinner Special
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Fish & Chips
Irish Stew
Lobster Dinner
N.Y. Steak
Pasta Special
Prime Lobster Combo
Prime Crabcake Combo
Prime Shrimp Combo
Rockfish
Stuffed Lobster Imperial
Stuffed Shrimp Imperial
Tuna Steak Special
Entrees
Adult Spaguetti Marinara
BBQ Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
BBQ Baby Back Ribs Half Rack
Catfish Cajun
Fresh Catfish broiled with Cajun spices. Served with a side of rice.
Catfish Fried
Fresh Catfish lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with a side of rice.
Catfish Lemon Pepper
Fresh Catfish broiled with Lemon Pepper. Served with a side of rice.
Chicken Parmesan
Hand breaded boneless chicken breast, lightly fried and topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine and a side of garlic bread.
Fried Shrimp
Lightly hand breaded gulf shrimp, deep fried to a golden brown and served with our homemade cocktail sauce.
Half Chicken
Hawaiian Chicken Breast
Boneless chicken breast, charbroiled and basted in our own pineapple ginger sauce and topped with pineapple. Served over a bed of rice.
Pork Chops
Lightly seasoned and grilled.
Prime Rib 10 oz Cut
10oz. cut of seasoned beef, slow roasted and hand carved. While it last.
Prime Rib 16oz Cut
16oz. cut of seasoned beef, slow roasted and hand carved. While it last.
Prime Rib 8oz Cut
8oz. cut of seasoned beef, slow roasted and hand carved. While it last.
Salmon Honey Dijon
Generous filet of salmon broiled white wine and honey dijon sauce. Served with a side of rice.
Salmon Lemon Pepper
Generous filet of salmon broiled white wine and lemon pepper. Served with a side of rice.
Santa Fe Chicken
A grilled boneless chicken breast, barbecued and topped withVirginia ham, chopped tomatoes and Cheddar jack cheese. Served over a bed of rice.
Spiced Shrimp Dinner
Half a pound of jumbo gulf shrimp, steamed with Old Bay seasoning and served with our homemade cocktail sauce.
Trout Parmesan
Fresh Idaho Springs Trout, lightly seasoned and coated with grated parmesan and Japanese bread crumbs.
Flatbread Pizzas
Arugula Flatbread
A personal size pizza topped with ricotta cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, arugula, mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Cheese Flatbread
Cheese Steak Flatbread
Margherita Flatbread
A personal size pizza topped with marinara, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh basil.
Pepperoni Flatbread
A personal size pizza topped with marinara, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
White Flatbread
A personal size pizza topped with olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, Swiss and parmesan cheeses.
Kid's Meal
Billy the Kid Burger
Served on a hamburger bun with French fries.
Jr. Cheeseburger
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders, fried and served with French fries and honey dijon.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
On Texas toast, seved with French fries.
Kid's Spaghetti
Pasta and sauce only. (no fries)