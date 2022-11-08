Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Seafood
Mediterranean

Our Mom Eugenia - Mosaic District

No reviews yet

2985 District Avenue

Suite 185

Merrifield, VA 22031

Order Again

Soups

Avgolémono

Avgolémono

$10.00

Chicken soup with egg & lemon.

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, olives and whole feta with oregano, olive oil and vinegar.

Island Salad

Island Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, olives, crumbled feta, olive oil and vinegar.

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, apples, walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions with kefalograviera cheese and balsamic olive oil dressing.

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted beets, mixed greens, red onions, walnuts, topped with grilled manouri cheese.

Spreads

All our spreads are served with pita.
Tzatzíki

Tzatzíki

$8.00

Greek strained yogurt with cucumber, garlic, olive oil and dill.

Fáva

Fáva

$8.00

Yellow split peas with olive oil, fresh lemon juice, red onions and parsley.

Skordaliá

Skordaliá

$8.00

Garlic, potatoes and olive oil.

Melitzanosaláta

Melitzanosaláta

$10.00

Eggplant, tomato, scallions, garlic, yogurt, olive oil, and parsley.

Taramosaláta

Taramosaláta

$9.00

Fish roe, olive oil and fresh lemon juice.

Tyrokafterí

Tyrokafterí

$9.00

Feta, roasted red peppers, cayenne pepper.

Three Spreads

$22.00

Any three spreads of your choice.

Vegetarian Appetizers

Spanakópita

Spanakópita

$11.00

3 pieces of our spinach pie made with fresh thin phyllo pastry, spring onions and feta.

Gígantes

Gígantes

$12.00

Large northern beans tossed in a sauce based on tomatoes and herbs.

Kolokithákia (Slices)

Kolokithákia (Slices)

$11.00

Beer-battered zucchini slices, with tzatziki.

Kolokithokeftédes (Fritters)

Kolokithokeftédes (Fritters)

$13.00

Fried zucchini fritter balls with fresh mint and feta cheese filling, served with tzatziki.

Imám Baïldí

Imám Baïldí

$13.00

Baby eggplant, tomato, red onion, parsley, mint, pine nuts, raisins and feta.

Patzária & Pistachio Skordaliá

Patzária & Pistachio Skordaliá

$14.00

Beets slowly baked to preserve the flavors and nutrients of this natural energy booster. Served with our pistachio and garlic spread.

Dolmádes Yalantzí

Dolmádes Yalantzí

$11.00

3 vegetarian stuffed grape leaves with rice, pine nuts, fresh onion, olive oil, lemon and herbs.

Fasolákia

Fasolákia

$9.00

Greek-style braised green beans in fresh tomato sauce.

Cheese Appetizers

Féta Psití

Féta Psití

$18.00

Baked feta in puff pastry, served with a sprinkling of sesame and honey.

Saganáki

Saganáki

$15.00

Fried kefalograviera, set aflame with brandy, doused with a squeeze of lemon.

Grilled Haloúmi

Grilled Haloúmi

$12.00

An unripened brined cheese from Cyprus, served with the spoon sweet of the day. GLUTEN FREE

Féta With Olives

$9.00

Feta cheese with Kalamata olives.

Greek Cheese Platter

$22.00

Feta, kefalograviera, & grilled manor, served with Kalamata olives & fresh-cut fruit.

Meat Appetizers

Keftedákia

Keftedákia

$11.00

4 meatballs made with ground beef, onions, garlic, oregano, parsley and mint.

Dolmádes

Dolmádes

$14.00

3 stuffed grape leaves with ground beef, rice, red onion, fresh onion, dill, parsley, mint, egg, olive oil and lemon juice.

Kotópoulo Souvláki

Kotópoulo Souvláki

$14.00

3 grilled chicken skewers with oven-baked potatoes.

Filéto Souvláki

Filéto Souvláki

$18.00
Païdákia Appetizer

Païdákia Appetizer

$27.00

A pair of fresh domestic lamb chops off the grill served with oven-baked potatoes.

Seafood Appetizers

Kalamarákia

Kalamarákia

$14.00

Fried calamari served with skordalia.

Bakaliáros & Skordaliá

Bakaliáros & Skordaliá

$12.00

Fried cod bites served with skordalia.

Garídes Saganáki With Ouzo

Garídes Saganáki With Ouzo

$21.00

Shrimp simmered and cooked in a mix of tomatoes, ouzo, olives, garlic and feta. GLUTEN FREE

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Seasoned in olive oil, lemon, oregano and parsley.

Mydia Ahnistá

$20.00

Steamed mussels in white wine, ouzo and tomato.

Vegetarian Entrees

Vegetarian Platter

Vegetarian Platter

$24.00

A selection of our vegetarian appetizers that includes spanakopita, gigantes, patzaria and imam baildi.

Meat Entrees

Arni Giouvetsi

Arni Giouvetsi

$36.00

Oven-braised fresh domestic lamb shank with orzo.

Moussaká

Moussaká

$28.00

Layers of eggplant, zucchini, potato and ground beef topped with light bechamel.

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$44.00

8oz filet mignon served with grilled shrimp and asparagus. GLUTEN FREE

Païdákia Entrée

Païdákia Entrée

$42.00

3 of our fresh domestic lamb chops served with asparagus and oven-baked potatoes.

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$36.00

Lamb chop, chicken and filet skewer served with vegetables and oven-baked potatoes.

Kotópoulo Filéto

$28.00

Grilled breast of chicken served with Greek-style string beans and oven-baked potatoes.

Boneless Half Chicken

Boneless Half Chicken

$32.00

Boneless oven-baked half chicken served with Greek-style green beans and oven-baked potatoes.

Lamburger

Lamburger

$22.00

8 oz. ground domestic lamb, feta, red onion, lettuce on a sesame bun, served with fresh hand-cut fries. GLUTEN FREE

Bifteki Wrap

$18.00

Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Seafood Entrees

Branzino

Branzino

$42.00

One whole branzino served with mixed vegetables.

Thalassina

Thalassina

$36.00

Mussels, shrimp and calamari served over orzo in white wine, ouzo and tomato sauce.

Solomós

$26.00

Grilled salmon filet in lemon, olive oil, oregano, black pepper and salt, served with spanakorizo.

Desserts

Apple Cake À La Mode

Apple Cake À La Mode

$12.00

Our Mom’s specialty apple crumble cake, served with French vanilla ice cream.

Portokalópita

Portokalópita

$12.00

Greek orange sponge cake in sweet syrup.

Galaktoboúreko

Galaktoboúreko

$12.00

Greek milk custard pie with fyllo pastry.

Baklavá

Baklavá

$12.00

Walnuts and cinnamon in what seems like hundreds of thin fyllo pastry sheets.

Kantaïfi

Kantaïfi

$12.00

The bird’s nest version of baklava.

Rizógalo

$12.00

Greek rice pudding topped with cinnamon. GLUTEN FREE

Loukoumádes With Honey

Loukoumádes With Honey

$12.00

Deep-fried dough puffs soaked in honey and sprinkled in cinnamon and sesame.

Loukoumádes With Nutella

$12.00

Deep-fried dough puffs drizzled with Nutella hazelnut chocolate spread, crushed hazelnuts and powdered sugar.

Greek Yogurt

$12.00

Beverages

Loux Sour Cherry Greek Soda 330ml

Loux Sour Cherry Greek Soda 330ml

$3.50
Loux Lemon Greek Soda 330ml

Loux Lemon Greek Soda 330ml

$3.50
Loux Orange Greek Soda 330ml

Loux Orange Greek Soda 330ml

$3.50
Pellegrino 750ml

Pellegrino 750ml

$8.00
Coke 330ml

Coke 330ml

$2.50
Diet Coke 330ml

Diet Coke 330ml

$2.50

Sides

Complimentary Bread

Pita Bread

$1.50

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Sauteed carrots, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower and green beans.

Orzo

$5.00

Oven Lemon Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$6.00

Kalamata Olives

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Spanakorizo

$7.00

Sauteed spinach and rice.

Cucumbers

$3.00

Feta (two pieces)

$6.00

Jumbo Asparagus

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Authentic Greek comfort food in the heart of the Mosaic District!

Our Mom Eugenia image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

