Middle Eastern
Mediterranean
Greek
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill 70009 Falls Church, VA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience. Come in and enjoy!
Location
6410 Arlington Blvd., Suite 196A, Falls Church, VA 22040
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill - 7 Corners
4.5 • 1,129
6304 Leesburg Pike Falls Church, VA 22044
View restaurant
Plaka Grill Falls Church - Falls Church
No Reviews
1216 West Broad St Falls Church, VA 22046
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Falls Church
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill - 7 Corners
4.5 • 1,129
6304 Leesburg Pike Falls Church, VA 22044
View restaurant
More near Falls Church