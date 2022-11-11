Spin Pollo

Carne Asada

$18.99

Carne Asada is our marinated steak dish cooked over our grill. It comes with a bed of fries under the steak, a side of white rice, topped with a sunny side up egg, plantains and our delicious citrus and refreshing onion salad. Comes with a spicy green sauce. The steak is cooked medium, but you may request to it to be cooked well done or rare at the special instructions section.