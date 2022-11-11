Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spin Pollo

1,932 Reviews

$$

6672 Arlington Blvd

Falls Church, VA 22042

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Chicken w/ Two Sides
Whole Chicken Regular w/ Two Sides
1/4 Chicken w/ Two Sides

Chicken Combos With Sides

1/4 Chicken w/ Two Sides

1/4 Chicken w/ Two Sides

$10.25

Quarter chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.

1/2 Chicken w/ Two Sides

1/2 Chicken w/ Two Sides

$12.99

Half chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.

Whole Chicken Regular w/ Two Sides

Whole Chicken Regular w/ Two Sides

$23.99

Whole regular rotisserie chicken Peruvian-style with your choice of two large sides. Comes with 6 free sauces (2 of each). If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.

Whole Chicken w/Two Sides (WHITE MEAT ONLY)

$25.99

4 chicken breasts with wings and two large sides.

Whole Chicken w/Two Sides (DARK MEAT ONLY)

$26.99

Whole chicken dark meat only (4 legs and thighs) rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two large sides. Comes with 6 free sauces (2 of each). If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.

Chicken Combos No Sides

Choose a verity of combinations of our delicious pollo a la brasa. These options don't include side dishes.

1/4 Chicken NO SIDES

$5.75

Comes with our yellow, green and secret sauce. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.

1/2 Chicken NO SIDES

$8.50

Comes with our yellow, green and secret sauce. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.

Whole Chicken Regular NO SIDES

$17.99

Comes with our yellow, green and secret sauce. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.

Whole Chicken WHITE MEAT ONLY NO SIDES

$20.99

Whole Chicken DARK MEAT ONLY NO SIDES

$21.99

Family Chicken Specials

Special #1 - 1 Whole Chicken

$25.99

1 whole regular chicken with your choice of three large sides plus 6 sauces. (Drinks sold separately)

Special #2 - 2 Whole Chickens

$53.99

2 whole regular chickens with your choice of six large side orders and 12 sauces of your choice. (Drinks sold separately)

Special Dishes

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$17.50

Lomo Saltado, or Peruvian Steak Strips Stir Fry, is a flavorful fusion cuisine with a mix of stir fry sirloin steak, veggies, and potato fries. This dish offers spiced sirloin steak, tomatoes, onions, a delicious vinegar based sauce, mixed with fries and served over rice.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$18.99

Carne Asada is our marinated steak dish cooked over our grill. It comes with a bed of fries under the steak, a side of white rice, topped with a sunny side up egg, plantains and our delicious citrus and refreshing onion salad. Comes with a spicy green sauce. The steak is cooked medium, but you may request to it to be cooked well done or rare at the special instructions section.

Yuquita Balls ®

Yuquita Balls ®

$7.99+

Crispy mashed yuca balls with a blend of three different types of cheese inside.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.25

Fresh and delicious made-to-order chicken quesadilla. We use our Peruvian rotisserie chicken, fresh cheese blends, and veggies. Comes with sour cream on the side.

Chicken Brasa Burrito (NEW!)

Chicken Brasa Burrito (NEW!)

$13.25

New menu item!!!! LIMITED TIME PRICE! Chicken Brasa Burrito!!! Our new Rotisserie chicken burrito comes with rice, beans, pico de gallo, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, sour cream, fresh corn, lettuce and cheese ! Comes with a side of fries and all our signature sauces!

Tallarín Saltado

Tallarín Saltado

$16.99

Pan stir-fry Peruvian-style lo-mein, cooked with tomatoes, onions, soy sauce and our Peruvian vinegar topped with chopped green onions. Comes with a spicy sauce on the side.

Ceviche Classic*

Ceviche Classic*

$15.99

Fresh made-to-order fish ceviche. Cooked in fresh lime with our artisan tradicional recipe. Comes with fried corn (canchita peruana), sweet potato and corn on the cob. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$8.99

Papa Rellena is a traditional croquette filled with a low spicy pulled chicken mixture. Rotisserie chicken is used and is stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, cumin, garlic and paprika and hard boiled eggs. Mashed potatoes are molded around a center of the meat mixture and formed like a potato.

Spin Salchipapas

Spin Salchipapas

$12.99

Loaded french fries! Topped with fried sliced hot dog, seasoned steak strips, mayo, mustard and ketchup, topped with a fried egg on top. Please choose if you'd like the sauces on top or on the side.

Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$9.99

Loaded french fries topped with sliced fried hot dog, mayo, mustard and ketchup. Please choose if you'd like the sauces on top or on the side.

Chaufa Rice

Chaufa Rice

$15.99

Delicious Peruvian fried rice made to order, beef, chicken or combination. Contains bits of pork sausage, you may request this ingredient to be removed at the special instructions section.

Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito

$13.99

Delicious fried fish (tilapia) with a side of white rice, onion salad and garnished with yuca fries.

Pollo Saltado

Pollo Saltado

$16.50

Pollo Saltado, or Peruvian Chicken Stir Fry, is a flavorful fusion cuisine with a mix of stir fry chicken, veggies, and potato fries. This dish offers spiced chicken, tomatoes, onions, a delicious vinegar based sauce, mixed with fries and served over rice.

Chicken Wings

Buffalo Wings (8)

Buffalo Wings (8)

$14.75

8 buffalo wings, comes with a small side of fries. Wings Spicy Level: Medium.

Crispy Chicken Wings (8)

Crispy Chicken Wings (8)

$14.75

Naked crispy wings (8) with a side of sauce of your choice. This order comes with a small side of fries.

Subs, Soups & Salads

Chicken & Cheese 8" Sub

Chicken & Cheese 8" Sub

$13.50

Delicious rotisserie chicken sub prepared with melted provolone cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and lite mayo. Served with fries or yuca. Comes with sauces. (Soda sold separately)

Steak & Cheese 8" Sub

Steak & Cheese 8" Sub

$13.50

Delicious steak and cheese sub prepared with melted provolone cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and lite mayo. Served with fries or yuca. Comes with sauces. (Soda sold separately)

Lomo (Steak Strips) Sub

Lomo (Steak Strips) Sub

$13.75

Delicious Lomo Saltado in a sub!!! Comes with fries or yuca and sauces.

Spin Salad w/Chicken

Spin Salad w/Chicken

$9.99

Spin Salad Vegetarian

$8.99

Fresh iceberg lettuce salad with shredded carrots, black beans, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, corn and a bland of shredded provolone, cheddar and mozzarella cheese on top.

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$6.99

Delicious home-made style chicken soup, made fresh daily. Comes with crackers. (Recipe varies weekly)

Side Orders

Please choose a size

French Fries

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Yuca Fries

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Plaintains

$4.99+

Please choose a size

White Rice

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Fried Rice (chicken)

$5.99+

Please choose a size

Black Beans

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Pinto Beans

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99+

Please specify on the special instructions section if you'd like gravy on top, on the side, or none at all.

Corn

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Onion Salad

$3.99+

Please choose a size

House Salad

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Steamed Veggies

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Coleslaw

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Mac & Cheese

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Pasta Salad

$3.99+

Please choose a size

Tortillas (Corn) 2

Tortillas (Corn) 2

$1.99

Two in-house hand made corn tortillas.

Kids Menu

1/8 Spin Pollito

$6.50

1/8 of a chicken with your choice of one small side order and 1 sauce.

Salchipapitas

$6.50

Delicious crispy french fries with stir-fried cut hot dogs, topped with mayo, ketchup and mustard sauces unless requested on the side.

Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Delicious chicken nuggets served with a small side of fries, ketchup on the side.

Desserts

Alfajor

Alfajor

$2.50
Flan

Flan

$3.99

Delicious in house made flan with liquid caramel.

Ice Cream Bar

Ice Cream Bar

Please choose a flavor...

Extra Sauces

Big Yellow Sauce (4oz)

$3.99

Mild 4oz bottle yellow sauce

Big Green Sauce (4oz)

$3.99

Spicy 4oz bottle green sauce

Big Secret Sauce (4oz)

$3.99

Medium 4oz bottle pink sauce

Extra Green Sauce (1oz)

$0.25

Extra Yellow Sauce (1oz)

$0.25

Extra Secret Sauce (1oz)

$0.25

Extra Mambo Sauce (2oz)

$0.99

Extra Ranch (2oz)

$0.85

Extra Vinaigrette (2oz)

$0.85

Extra Blue Cheese (2oz)

$0.85

Extra Sour Cream

$0.85

Ketchup Packets

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Please choose a flavor...

Canned Drinks

Please choose a flavor...

Natural Juices

Please choose a flavor...

Hot Drinks

Please choose a type...

Chicken - Pollo A La Brasa

15-20 People Chicken Package

15-20 People Chicken Package

$115.00

20 quarters of chicken. The order comes with yellow, green spicy and secret sauce. This order requires at least 3 hours in advance and must be paid at the time the order is placed.

30-35 People Chicken Package

30-35 People Chicken Package

$196.00

36 quarters of chicken. The order comes with yellow, green spicy and secret sauce. This order requires at least 3 hours in advance and must be paid at the time the order is placed.

45-50 People Chicken Package

45-50 People Chicken Package

$275.00

52 quarters of chicken. The order comes with yellow, green spicy and secret sauce. This order requires at least 24 hours notice and must be paid at the time the order is placed.

Delivery and Service Fee

$15.00

Sides - Half-size Pans

French Fries (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

Yuca Fries (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

Fried Rice (Arroz Chaufa) (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

House Salad (1/2 Pan)

$35.99

Pinto Beans (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

Black Beans (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

White Rice (1/2 Pan)

$38.99

Plantains (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

Coleslaw (1/2 Pan)

$45.99

Onion Salad (1/2 Pan)

$45.99

Mashed Potatoes (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

Corn On The Cob (1/2 Pan)

$45.99

Steam Veggies (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

Mac & Cheese (1/2) Pan)

$42.99

Pasta Salad (1/2 Pan)

$42.99

Yuquita Balls ®

Crispy yuca balls with a bland of three different type of cheeses inside.

20 Yuquita Balls ®

$39.99

30 Yuquita Balls ®

$47.99

60 Yuquita Balls ®

$99.99

Miscellaneous

Natural Hardwood Lump Charcoal Bag

$20.00

Extra Plates

$0.10

Extra Egg

$1.99

Extra Bread

$2.50

Extra Protein

$4.99

Canchita 8oz (Peruvian fried corn)

$3.75
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order our delicious pollo a la brasa online!

Website

Location

6672 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042

Directions

Gallery
Spin Pollo image
Banner pic
Spin Pollo image
Main pic

