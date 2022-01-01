Falls Church restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Falls Church, Virginia

Falls Church features a beautiful downtown area, King David Memorial Garden, and a wide variety of cuisines to choose from. A short trip down E Broad Street and you’ll find cuisines from Italy, France, The Mediterranean, and even Egypt. From American fare to authentic Mexican tacos, you won’t be left wanting when you visit this charming town.



Whether you’re searching for quick lunch delivery in Falls Church or a family-style meal for your loved ones, every craving will be satisfied with flavor and efficiency. Order your morning coffee at one of the quaint local cafes after hitting the trails or grab a smoothie on your way to work today. From breakfast to dinner time, Falls Church has tasty surprises ready to order.



Join the locals for happy hour at the local tavern this evening or visit a traditional Irish pub. There are plenty of ways to enjoy a relaxing night in Falls Church. Looking for some weekend fun? Falls Church features a distillery and many bars and grills to choose from. There is so much to love about Falls Church as a city, no matter how you end up spending your time. Search for your favorites and find a hidden gem today.