Falls Church restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Falls Church, Virginia
Falls Church features a beautiful downtown area, King David Memorial Garden, and a wide variety of cuisines to choose from. A short trip down E Broad Street and you’ll find cuisines from Italy, France, The Mediterranean, and even Egypt. From American fare to authentic Mexican tacos, you won’t be left wanting when you visit this charming town.
Whether you’re searching for quick lunch delivery in Falls Church or a family-style meal for your loved ones, every craving will be satisfied with flavor and efficiency. Order your morning coffee at one of the quaint local cafes after hitting the trails or grab a smoothie on your way to work today. From breakfast to dinner time, Falls Church has tasty surprises ready to order.
Join the locals for happy hour at the local tavern this evening or visit a traditional Irish pub. There are plenty of ways to enjoy a relaxing night in Falls Church. Looking for some weekend fun? Falls Church features a distillery and many bars and grills to choose from. There is so much to love about Falls Church as a city, no matter how you end up spending your time. Search for your favorites and find a hidden gem today.
Falls Church's top cuisines
Must-try Falls Church restaurants
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Walay
5505 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|Popular items
|8 Wings
|$9.99
|12oz Soda Can
|$1.49
|10 Wings
|$11.99
CHICKEN
Spin Pollo
6672 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Yuquita Balls ™
|$6.99
Crispy mashed yuca balls with a blend of three different types of cheese inside (5 in an order).
|1/4 Chicken w/ Two Sides
|$9.75
Quarter chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
|Whole Chicken Regular w/ Two Sides
|$21.99
Whole regular rotisserie chicken Peruvian-style with your choice of two large sides. Comes with 6 free sauces (2 of each). If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
SANDWICHES
Preservation Biscuit Company
102 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church
|Popular items
|Southern Belle
|$6.00
Classic velvety Southern sausage gravy served over either one or two biscuits
|PBC Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Rich & creamy 3-cheese macaroni garnished with a crispy buttermilk biscuit crumble
|Avo-Yonder
|$10.00
Guacamole, egg, bacon, lemon aioli
Liberty Barbecue
370 W. Broad St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.00
Pulled pork shoulder, mixed with Carolina vinegar sauce, topped with coleslaw and served on a potato roll.
|Smoked Wings
|$19.00
Slowly smoked chicken wings, flash fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with house made Point Reyes blue cheese dressing.
|Triple
|$22.95
Sampler platter of a quarter pound each of your choice of three smoked meats, served with your choice of two small sides.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
baddpizza - Falls Church
346 West Broad St, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Wings Double - 20
|$26.99
Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain
|Cheesy Garlic Bread & Sauce
|$7.99
**A baddpizza employee favorite**
|French Fries
|$4.49
Colossal Crisp fries provide maximum crunch on the outside and are fluffy on the inside
SANDWICHES
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill
6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Small Family Mixed Grill
|$54.95
Kufta kabob, chicken kabob, meat and chicken shawarma, Hummus and falafel and grape leaves and Pickles. Served with warm bread, a house salad and white rice and Qidra rice(yellow). Good for 2 or 3 people
|Hummus
|$7.95
|5 Piece Vegetarian Grape Leaves
|$7.95
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Thompson Italian
124 N Washington St, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Squid Ink Linguini
|$21.00
Scallops, smoked mussel brodo, Calabrian chilies, breadcrumbs
|Spicy Pork Meatballs
|$14.00
Marinara, parmesan. Contains gluten. Six pieces.
|Garlic Bread
|$11.00
Four slices of focaccia slathered in garlic and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church
|Popular items
|Great Greek Gyro -Chicken
|$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
|Great Greek Gyro
|$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
|Dolmades
|$5.95
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
TeaDM Lounge
6779 Wilson Blvd, Seven Corners
|Popular items
|Anteaoxidant
|$4.75
Honey, lemon and ginger
|Seasalt Coffee OG
|$5.00
Heavy and strong Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream.
*Contains Nut
|Seasalt Black Coffee
|$5.00
Vietnamese black coffee with brown sugar served with seasalt cream
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Kindred
450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Brioche French Toast
|$14.00
Thick cut brioche dipped in a vanilla-cinnamon egg mixture, grilled to golden brown, and served with bacon, sausage, syrup, and blueberry compote
|Pancakes
|$11.00
Served plain with butter and syrup, or add in fresh blueberries, chocolate chips, or fruity pebbles.
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
7-Grain bread, toasted and topped with fresh avocado, grilled cherry tomatoes, sea salt, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Egg included, suggested style is sunny side up
CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Breakfast
|$8.00
Fried Chicken with Choice of Bun, customize it with add-ons to make it your own.
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.50
with Choice of Dipping Sauce
|Christmas Mini Box
|$29.00
Requires 24 hour notice. Available the whole month of December. Orders placed for same day pickup will be cancelled.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS
Bing & Bao
7505D Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Juicy Pork Bao
|$3.00
pork, Napa cabbage, scallion, ginger
|Create Your Own Bing
|$8.00
自选煎饼
Bing base w/ custom options. A Bing base contains: mung bean, millet, flour, egg, scallion, sesame seed, wonton crisp
|Fancy Beef Bao
|$3.50
Beef, carrot, onion, celery, cilantro, cumin
Northside Social Falls Church
205 Park Ave, Falls Church
|Popular items
|House-Made Bacon & Poached Egg
|$6.75
Maple butter, frisée, Italian feather loaf
|Cinnamon Bun
|$4.35
Fluffy cinnamon bun with cream cheese frosting.
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$12.00
Cheddar, avocado, bacon, iceberg lettuce, basil aioli, 9-grain bread, market salad - or - Route 11 chips
SMOOTHIES
BOBAPOP TEA BAR
2831 Gallows Rd, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Taro Milk Tea
|$4.75
Non-caffeinated, a customers' favorite. Rich and creamy, BoBaPOP branded taro powder is made from fresh real taros and not available anywhere else. The taste is rich and creamy. Recommend adding Milk Foam or Cheese Foam to make it extra special.
|Korean Banana Milk Tea
|$5.00
Best Seller. This caffeine free drink is full of ripe banana flavor and is so iconic.
|Mango Green Tea
Customers' favorite. Jasmine green tea with mango. The combination of the sweet mango flavor with the nice Jasmine aroma makes for a great tropical treat. We use real mango bits in this drink.
Island Fin Poke
7501 Leesburg Pike, #129, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
|Vegetable Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
|Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)
|$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Plaka Grill 1216 Broad St
1216 West Broad St, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Chicago Gyro Wrap
|$9.25
Classic American gyro with shaved lamb & beef meat wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (D)
|Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
|$9.25
Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken skewer wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (G/E)
|Plaka Gyro Wrap
|$9.75
Authentic Greek Style gyro with house-made shaved pork gyro meat wrapped in pita with onions, tomatoes, tzatziki and fries (G/D/E)
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
10 PIZZA
1051 W Broad St, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$11.99
buffalo mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil.
|Butter Garlic Knot
|$5.99
served with house-made marinara sauce.
|Pepperoni
|$11.99
"Cup and Char" Pepperoni Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Oven Fresh
5505 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|Popular items
|12" Pizza
|$10.99
CHICKEN
Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center
6769 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.50
Taiwanese style bite sized fried chicken with dried seasoning.
|ViVi Signature Fruit Tea
|$6.50
Includes lemon jelly, basil seeds, orange, lime, apple, and pineapple. One size ONLY
|SnowShow custard pudding
|$2.50
Option of caramel sauce/ brown sugar sauce.
Choong Man Chicken - Falls Church
7121 Leesburg Pike Unit 1-2 Suite R2, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Naked
|$12.99
Choong Man Naked Wings
-No breading, tossed in your favorite CM sauce.
(Plain or Buffalo flavor also availble)
|Original
|$12.99
|French Fries
|$5.00
Taco Rock Falls Church
1116 west broad street, falls church