Falls Church restaurants you'll love

Falls Church features a beautiful downtown area, King David Memorial Garden, and a wide variety of cuisines to choose from. A short trip down E Broad Street and you’ll find cuisines from Italy, France, The Mediterranean, and even Egypt. From American fare to authentic Mexican tacos, you won’t be left wanting when you visit this charming town.

Whether you’re searching for quick lunch delivery in Falls Church or a family-style meal for your loved ones, every craving will be satisfied with flavor and efficiency. Order your morning coffee at one of the quaint local cafes after hitting the trails or grab a smoothie on your way to work today. From breakfast to dinner time, Falls Church has tasty surprises ready to order.

Join the locals for happy hour at the local tavern this evening or visit a traditional Irish pub. There are plenty of ways to enjoy a relaxing night in Falls Church. Looking for some weekend fun? Falls Church features a distillery and many bars and grills to choose from. There is so much to love about Falls Church as a city, no matter how you end up spending your time. Search for your favorites and find a hidden gem today.

Must-try Falls Church restaurants

Pizza Walay image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Walay

5505 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 4.1 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 Wings$9.99
12oz Soda Can$1.49
10 Wings$11.99
More about Pizza Walay
Spin Pollo image

CHICKEN

Spin Pollo

6672 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yuquita Balls ™$6.99
Crispy mashed yuca balls with a blend of three different types of cheese inside (5 in an order).
1/4 Chicken w/ Two Sides$9.75
Quarter chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
Whole Chicken Regular w/ Two Sides$21.99
Whole regular rotisserie chicken Peruvian-style with your choice of two large sides. Comes with 6 free sauces (2 of each). If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
More about Spin Pollo
Preservation Biscuit Company image

SANDWICHES

Preservation Biscuit Company

102 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Belle$6.00
Classic velvety Southern sausage gravy served over either one or two biscuits
PBC Mac & Cheese$5.00
Rich & creamy 3-cheese macaroni garnished with a crispy buttermilk biscuit crumble
Avo-Yonder$10.00
Guacamole, egg, bacon, lemon aioli
More about Preservation Biscuit Company
Liberty Barbecue image

 

Liberty Barbecue

370 W. Broad St, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Pulled pork shoulder, mixed with Carolina vinegar sauce, topped with coleslaw and served on a potato roll.
Smoked Wings$19.00
Slowly smoked chicken wings, flash fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with house made Point Reyes blue cheese dressing.
Triple$22.95
Sampler platter of a quarter pound each of your choice of three smoked meats, served with your choice of two small sides.
More about Liberty Barbecue
baddpizza - Falls Church image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

baddpizza - Falls Church

346 West Broad St, Falls Church

Avg 4.6 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings Double - 20$26.99
Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain
Cheesy Garlic Bread & Sauce$7.99
**A baddpizza employee favorite**
French Fries$4.49
Colossal Crisp fries provide maximum crunch on the outside and are fluffy on the inside
More about baddpizza - Falls Church
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill image

SANDWICHES

Bawadi Mediterranean Grill

6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Family Mixed Grill$54.95
Kufta kabob, chicken kabob, meat and chicken shawarma, Hummus and falafel and grape leaves and Pickles. Served with warm bread, a house salad and white rice and Qidra rice(yellow). Good for 2 or 3 people
Hummus$7.95
5 Piece Vegetarian Grape Leaves$7.95
More about Bawadi Mediterranean Grill
Thompson Italian image

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Thompson Italian

124 N Washington St, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Squid Ink Linguini$21.00
Scallops, smoked mussel brodo, Calabrian chilies, breadcrumbs
Spicy Pork Meatballs$14.00
Marinara, parmesan. Contains gluten. Six pieces.
Garlic Bread$11.00
Four slices of focaccia slathered in garlic and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.
More about Thompson Italian
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Great Greek Gyro$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Dolmades$5.95
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
TeaDM Lounge image

 

TeaDM Lounge

6779 Wilson Blvd, Seven Corners

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Anteaoxidant$4.75
Honey, lemon and ginger
Seasalt Coffee OG$5.00
Heavy and strong Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream.
*Contains Nut
Seasalt Black Coffee$5.00
Vietnamese black coffee with brown sugar served with seasalt cream
More about TeaDM Lounge
Cafe Kindred image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Kindred

450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church

Avg 4.3 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brioche French Toast$14.00
Thick cut brioche dipped in a vanilla-cinnamon egg mixture, grilled to golden brown, and served with bacon, sausage, syrup, and blueberry compote
Pancakes$11.00
Served plain with butter and syrup, or add in fresh blueberries, chocolate chips, or fruity pebbles.
Avocado Toast$12.00
7-Grain bread, toasted and topped with fresh avocado, grilled cherry tomatoes, sea salt, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Egg included, suggested style is sunny side up
More about Cafe Kindred
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken image

CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 3.9 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Breakfast$8.00
Fried Chicken with Choice of Bun, customize it with add-ons to make it your own.
Chicken Fingers$9.50
with Choice of Dipping Sauce
Christmas Mini Box$29.00
Requires 24 hour notice. Available the whole month of December. Orders placed for same day pickup will be cancelled.
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Bing & Bao image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS

Bing & Bao

7505D Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Juicy Pork Bao$3.00
pork, Napa cabbage, scallion, ginger
Create Your Own Bing$8.00
自选煎饼
Bing base w/ custom options. A Bing base contains: mung bean, millet, flour, egg, scallion, sesame seed, wonton crisp
Fancy Beef Bao$3.50
Beef, carrot, onion, celery, cilantro, cumin
More about Bing & Bao
Northside Social Falls Church image

 

Northside Social Falls Church

205 Park Ave, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House-Made Bacon & Poached Egg$6.75
Maple butter, frisée, Italian feather loaf
Cinnamon Bun$4.35
Fluffy cinnamon bun with cream cheese frosting.
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$12.00
Cheddar, avocado, bacon, iceberg lettuce, basil aioli, 9-grain bread, market salad - or - Route 11 chips
More about Northside Social Falls Church
BOBAPOP TEA BAR image

SMOOTHIES

BOBAPOP TEA BAR

2831 Gallows Rd, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taro Milk Tea$4.75
Non-caffeinated, a customers' favorite. Rich and creamy, BoBaPOP branded taro powder is made from fresh real taros and not available anywhere else. The taste is rich and creamy. Recommend adding Milk Foam or Cheese Foam to make it extra special.
Korean Banana Milk Tea$5.00
Best Seller. This caffeine free drink is full of ripe banana flavor and is so iconic.
Mango Green Tea
Customers' favorite. Jasmine green tea with mango. The combination of the sweet mango flavor with the nice Jasmine aroma makes for a great tropical treat. We use real mango bits in this drink.
More about BOBAPOP TEA BAR
Island Fin Poke image

 

Island Fin Poke

7501 Leesburg Pike, #129, Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Vegetable Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
More about Island Fin Poke
Plaka Grill 1216 Broad St image

 

Plaka Grill 1216 Broad St

1216 West Broad St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicago Gyro Wrap$9.25
Classic American gyro with shaved lamb & beef meat wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (D)
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$9.25
Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken skewer wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (G/E)
Plaka Gyro Wrap$9.75
Authentic Greek Style gyro with house-made shaved pork gyro meat wrapped in pita with onions, tomatoes, tzatziki and fries (G/D/E)
More about Plaka Grill 1216 Broad St
10 PIZZA image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

10 PIZZA

1051 W Broad St, Falls Church

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$11.99
buffalo mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Butter Garlic Knot$5.99
served with house-made marinara sauce.
Pepperoni$11.99
"Cup and Char" Pepperoni Pizza
More about 10 PIZZA
Oven Fresh image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Oven Fresh

5505 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 4.6 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Pizza$10.99
More about Oven Fresh
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN

Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

6769 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken$6.50
Taiwanese style bite sized fried chicken with dried seasoning.
ViVi Signature Fruit Tea$6.50
Includes lemon jelly, basil seeds, orange, lime, apple, and pineapple. One size ONLY
SnowShow custard pudding$2.50
Option of caramel sauce/ brown sugar sauce.
More about Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center
Restaurant banner

 

Choong Man Chicken - Falls Church

7121 Leesburg Pike Unit 1-2 Suite R2, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Naked$12.99
Choong Man Naked Wings
-No breading, tossed in your favorite CM sauce.
(Plain or Buffalo flavor also availble)
Original$12.99
French Fries$5.00
More about Choong Man Chicken - Falls Church
Harvey's image

 

Harvey's

513 W. Broad St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Harvey's
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Rock Falls Church

1116 west broad street, falls church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Taco Rock Falls Church

