Chinese
Asian Fusion

Bing & Bao Chinese Street Food & Grill

146 Reviews

$

7505D Leesburg Pike

Falls Church, VA 22043

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Bing
Combo of 3 Bao
Traditional Bing (No Protein)

BING

Chinese Savory Crepe A Bing base contains: mung bean, millet, flour, egg, scallion, sesame seed, wonton crisp
Create Your Own Bing

Create Your Own Bing

$8.50

自选煎饼 Bing base w/ custom options. A Bing base contains: mung bean, millet, flour, egg, scallion, sesame seed, wonton crisp

Traditional Bing (No Protein)

Traditional Bing (No Protein)

$7.65

传统煎饼 Bing base w/ pickled radish, cilantro, wonton crisp, Bing & Bao sauce. A Bing base contains: mung bean, millet, flour, egg, scallion, sesame seed, wonton crisp

Snack Bing

Snack Bing

$8.50

肉松海苔煎饼 Bing base w/ pork floss, roasted seaweed, wonton crisp. A Bing base contains: mung bean, millet, flour, egg, scallion, sesame seed, wonton crisp

BAO

Steamed Bun with Fillings
Combo of 3 Bao

Combo of 3 Bao

$9.00

包子（3个）

Lettuce Wrap Combo of 3

Lettuce Wrap Combo of 3

$10.00

生菜包

Juicy Pork Bao

Juicy Pork Bao

$3.00

猪肉白菜包 pork, Napa cabbage, scallion, ginger

Fancy Beef Bao

Fancy Beef Bao

$3.50

孜然牛肉包 Beef, carrot, onion, celery, cilantro, cumin

Veggie Bao

Veggie Bao

$3.25

青菜豆腐包 bok choy, smoked tofu, mushroom

RICE

Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.50

炸鸡饭 Chicken, cabbage, roasted seaweed, sriracha mayo, white rice

Grilled Pork Belly Rice Bowl

Grilled Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$13.00

烤五花肉饭 Pork, lettuce, cucumber, korean bbq, white rice

Steak Rice Bowl

Steak Rice Bowl

$15.75

牛排饭 Beef flank steak, bell pepper, onion, Bing&Bao sauce, white rice (egg not included)

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.50

蔬菜炒饭 White rice, egg, carrot, onion, cucumber, corn

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.00

虾仁炒饭 White rice, egg, shrimp, carrot, celery, cilantro

SIDES

Shredded potato salad

Shredded potato salad

$4.00

拌土豆丝

Seaweed salad

Seaweed salad

$4.75

日式海带丝

Spinach salad with sesame sauce

Spinach salad with sesame sauce

$4.00

麻酱菠菜

Pork Floss Mini Bites (4pcs)

Pork Floss Mini Bites (4pcs)

$8.00

肉松小贝 pork floss, sponge cake, roasted seaweed allergy alert: contains egg and dairy

Mini Snow Donuts (4pcs)

Mini Snow Donuts (4pcs)

$4.50

迷你流心奶酪包 mini cream-filled donuts with cream cheese topping

Milk Tea Series

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$4.50

经典厚牛乳茶 Boba not included

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.50

茉香奶绿 Boba not included

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.75

脏脏厚牛乳茶 Boba not included.

Brown Sugar Milk

Brown Sugar Milk

$4.75

脏脏奶 Caffeine-free

Fruit Tea Series

Peach Lychee Tea

Peach Lychee Tea

$4.75

蜜桃荔枝 Crushed peach and a twist of lychee with your choice of tea

Mango Passion Fruit Tea

Mango Passion Fruit Tea

$4.75

芒果百香果 Crushed mango and a twist of passion fruit with your choice of tea

Strawberry Mango Tea

Strawberry Mango Tea

$4.75

草莓芒芒 Crushed strawberry and mango with your choice of tea

Mango Grapefruit Tea

Mango Grapefruit Tea

$4.75

芒芒西柚 Crushed mango and a twist of grapefruit with your choice of tea

Crushed Lemon Tea Series

Classic Crushed Lemon Tea

Classic Crushed Lemon Tea

$4.25

经典手打柠檬茶 Fresh crushed lemon & lime with your choice of tea

Strawberry Lemon Tea

Strawberry Lemon Tea

$4.75

草莓手打柠檬茶 Fresh Crushed lemon & lime and a twist of strawberry with your choice of tea

Passion Fruit Lemon Tea

Passion Fruit Lemon Tea

$4.75

百香果手打柠檬茶 Fresh crushed lemon & lime and a twist of passion fruit with your choice of tea

Grape Lemon Tea

Grape Lemon Tea

$4.75

黑提手打柠檬茶 Crushed lemon & lime and a twist of grape with your choice of tea

Grapefruit Lemon Tea

Grapefruit Lemon Tea

$4.75

西柚手打柠檬茶 Fresh crushed lemon & lime and a twist of grapefruit with your choice of tea

Lemon Coconut Water

Lemon Coconut Water

$4.75

椰椰手打柠檬 Fresh crushed lemon & lime with coconut water

Other

Soy Milk(Cold/Hot)

Soy Milk(Cold/Hot)

$2.50

豆浆

Honey Aloe Tea(Cold/Hot)

Honey Aloe Tea(Cold/Hot)

$3.50Out of stock

蜂蜜芦荟茶

Honey Ginger Tea(Cold/Hot)

Honey Ginger Tea(Cold/Hot)

$3.50Out of stock

蜂蜜姜茶

Soda

Soda

$2.00

汽水

Bottled Spring Water

Bottled Spring Water

$1.25

矿泉水

Lunch Special

Blind lunchbox

Blind lunchbox

$12.99

Get your mystery lunch worth more than $15 for only $12

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chinese Street Food & Grill

Website

Location

7505D Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22043

Directions

