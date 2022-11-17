Chinese
Asian Fusion
Bing & Bao Chinese Street Food & Grill
146 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chinese Street Food & Grill
Location
7505D Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Falls Church
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill - 7 Corners
4.5 • 1,129
6304 Leesburg Pike Falls Church, VA 22044
View restaurant
More near Falls Church