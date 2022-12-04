Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Balo Kitchen - Annandale

review star

No reviews yet

4221 John Marr Dr

Annandale, VA 22003

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Belly + Rice
Chicken nuggets
Wok-fried lomein noodles

Small Plates

Chicken nuggets

Chicken nuggets

$10.95+

(SPICY OR MILD) -FIVE SPICE FRIED CHICKEN THIGH & CRISPY BASIL. -FIVE SPICE CHICKEN FINGERS (WHITE MEAT)

Pig frites

Pig frites

$9.95+

FRIES, DEEP FRIED SOUS-VIDE BACON, SMOKED SPICY MAYO, SCALLIONS.

Steak frites

Steak frites

$12.95+

STEAK, FRIES, SMOKED SRIRACHA MAYO, SALSA VERDE, CILANTRO, ONIONS, LIME.

Fried Wings

Fried Wings

$9.50+

FISH SAUCE CARAMEL W/ CILANTRO // GENERAL TSO’S W/ SCALLIONS // HOT (LEVEL 1-4) - W/ SCALLIONS

Grilled Wings

$9.95+Out of stock
Specialty Wings

Specialty Wings

$9.50+

HOT WINGS LVL 1-4// SALT & PEPPER WINGS

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$8.50

FISH SAUCE CARAMEL, CILANTRO-LIME DRIZZLE, FRIED SHALLOTS.

Grilled Corn

Grilled Corn

$4.95
French toast

French toast

$5.25

HK STYLE - SLICED BRIOCHE, CONDENSED MILK, BUTTER, SEA SALT.

Fried Chicken & French Toast

Fried Chicken & French Toast

$9.95

Fried chicken wings, chicken cutlet or pork cutlet with HK style French toast with condensed milk. Heat level 0-4.

Tostones

Tostones

$8.50

Fried plantain, smoked sriracha mayo, salsa verde, cilantro, cotija cheese.

NEW! Wok-fried mixed veggies

$12.95

Wok-fried tofu, carrots, wood ear mushrooms, bell peppers & onions. Sauce options: Classic soy or Hakka masala curry sauce.

Large Plates

BEEF, GARLIC BEEF OR SPICY BASIL CHICKEN.
Chicken + Rice

Chicken + Rice

$13.50

Your choice of grilled chicken, pickled mustard greens, scallion-ginger oil, chicken infused rice.

Pork Belly + Rice

Pork Belly + Rice

$14.95+

Your choice of pork belly, pickled mustard greens, scallion-ginger oil, chicken infused rice.

Char Siu + Rice

$14.95+

Char siu pork (shoulder), pickled mustard greens, scallion-ginger oil, chicken infused rice, side of sweet soy.

Half/Half + Rice

Half/Half + Rice

$14.95+

Half porkbelly, half soy glazed chicken, pickled mustard greens, scallion-ginger oil, chicken infused rice, side of pineapple fish sauce.

Steak + Rice

Steak + Rice

$16.50

Wok-fried steak, onions, garlic, lettuce, tomatoes, lime, chicken infused rice.

Fried rice

Fried rice

$11.95+

Scallions, onions, fried egg/s

Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$13.50

Spicy Sichuan ground pork, tahini, sweet soy, ramen noodles, scallions.

Wok-fried lomein noodles

Wok-fried lomein noodles

$15.15

Wok-fried lomein noodles with your choice of protein.

Chow Fun

Chow Fun

$15.15

Wok-fried wide rice noodles with your choice of protein.

Banh mi + fries

Banh mi + fries

$12.95+

Pickled carrots, lettuce, cilantro, garlic aioli, chicken pate, French bread, fries.

Banh Mi (NO FRIES)

$9.95+

Pickled carrots, lettuce, cilantro, garlic aioli, chicken pate, French bread.

Tacos (x2)

Tacos (x2)

$12.25

Your choice of protein, pickled carrots, scallion, cilantro, smoked sriracha mayo, roti canai flatbread.

Veggie Tacos (x2)

$11.95

Fried Brussel sprouts and tofu, pickled carrots, scallion, cilantro, vegan mayo.

Shrimp Tacos (x2)

$12.95

Pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa verde, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, roti canai flatbread.

Laksa noodle soup

Laksa noodle soup

$15.50

Chicken breast & shrimp Curry noodle soup (mildly spicy), scallions, bean sprouts, cilantro, fried shallots & fried tofu.

Specials

Crispy cutlet & rice

Crispy cutlet & rice

$13.95

Panko fried cutlet (chicken or pork), pickled cucumbers, chicken infused rice

Curry Rice

Curry Rice

$13.95

Panko fried cutlet (chicken or pork), curry gravy, pickled radish, chicken infused rice.

Curry loco moco

Curry loco moco

$13.95

50/50 ground beef & pork patty, curry gravy, scallions, fried egg, chicken infused rice.

Beef stew (Bò kho)

Beef stew (Bò kho)

$15.50

Vietnamese style beef stew. Beef shank, carrots, cilantro, onions, Thai basil & lime. Served with noodles, French bread or roti canai flat bread.

Balo Kitchen Pork Noodle Soup

$15.25Out of stock

24 HOUR PORK BONE BROTH, YU CHOY, SCALLIONS. -Flavor: House X.O., Mala (spicy) or Balo spice bomb (spicy) -Noodle option: thick vermicelli or ramen -Meat option: chicken, shrimp or pork belly

Wok-fried Hakka curry noodles (mildly spicy)

$14.95

Wok-fried tofu, carrots, bell peppers, onions with lomein or chow fun noodles in curry sauce. Protein options: chicken, steak or shrimp. Mildly spicy.

Wok-fried Oyster sauce noodles

$14.95

Wok-fried tofu, carrots, bell peppers, onions with lomein or chow fun noodles in oyster sauce. Protein options: chicken, steak or shrimp.

Wok-fried mixed veggies & rice

$11.95

Wok-fried tofu, carrots, wood ear mushrooms, bell peppers & onions with a side of chicken infused rice. Sauce options: Classic soy or Hakka masala curry sauce.

Lemongrass Chicken (Skin on)

$13.50

Grilled lemongrass chicken thigh (skin-on), pickled mustard greens, scallion-ginger oil, chicken infused rice, side of pineapple fish sauce.

NEW! Wok-fried cumin Lamb + rice

$16.95

Wok-fried cumin lamb, onions, scallion, chili threads, lettuce, chicken infused rice.

NEW! Cumin lamb tacos (x2)

$13.95

(2 tacos) Onions, scallion, cilantro, mayo, chili threads, roti canai flat bread

Extras

63º egg

$1.95

Fried egg

$1.95

Ranch

$0.75

Tamarind garlic dressing

$0.75Out of stock

Smoked Sriracha mayo

$0.75

Mala Aioli

$0.75

Vegan Mayo

$0.75

Mumbo sauce

$0.75

General Tso sauce

$0.75

Sweet & sour sauce

$0.75

Hot oil

$0.75

Scallion-ginger oil

$0.95

Grilled chicken (meat only)

$5.75

Pork belly (meat only)

$6.95

Mustard greens

$1.95

Plain corn

$3.00

French Bread

$2.75

Roti Canai Flatbread

$1.75

Fries

$4.95

Rice

$4.95

Plain Noodles

$2.75

Curry Gravy Side

$3.75

Laska side soup

$3.95

Beef Stew (Bò Kho) Side Soup

$3.95

Steak only (onions, tomatoes, lettuce)

$7.95

How many bags did I use?

1 bag

$0.05

2 bags

$0.10

3 bags

$0.15

4 bags

$0.20

5 bags

$0.25

6 bags

$0.30

7 bags

$0.35

8 bags

$0.40

9 bags

$0.45

10 bags

$0.50

Drink Options

Bottled water

$1.95

Sm fountain soda

$1.95

Lg fountain soda

$2.50

Spindrift

$1.80Out of stock

La Croix

$1.95

Jarritos soda

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4221 John Marr Dr, Annandale, VA 22003

Directions

Gallery
Balo Kitchen image
Banner pic
Balo Kitchen image

Map
