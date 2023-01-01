Dinner

Get Started

Bread Basket

$8.00

biscuit, corn bread, cheddar chive scone, whipped honey butter

House Made Ricotta

$11.00

pepper jam, herb salad, grilled 9-grain bread

Sautéed Gulf Shrimp

$15.00

harissa butter, okra, grilled Italian bread

Dirty Rice Fritters

$9.00

smoked tomato butter

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

candied bacon, paprika aioli

Fancy Fish Sticks

$12.00

comeback sauce

Smoked Wings

$14.00+

served with celery and blue cheese/ranch. your choice of spicy chipotle, Alabama white or buffalo

Bowls

Blue Crab Bisque

$12.00

sherry, chives

Local Bibb Lettuce

$10.00

herb salad, crisp shallots, pickled red onion, buttermilk ranch

Red Quinoa

$13.00

black bean, shallot, roasted corn, Anaheim chilis, pepitas, lime crema

Green Freekah

$14.00

carrot, sugar snap peas, almond, granny smith apple, sesame vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$12.00

cucumber, tomato, red onion, cauliflower, carrot, radish, romaine, blue cheese

Little Gem Lettuces

$11.00

ricotta salata, cherry tomato, whole grain mustard vinaigrette

Features

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

grilled jumbo gulf shrimp, Nora Mill grits, tasso ham, tomato/shellfish butter

Vegetable Blue Plate

$21.00

choose any 4 accompaniments

Fried Chicken Dinner

$24.00

hot honey, comeback sauce. choose 3 accompaniments

Slow Smoked

Brisket

$24.00

peach chutney

Carolina Trout

$26.00

brown butter emulsion

1/2 Rack Ribs

$23.00

hoisin glaze, herb salad

Pulled Pork

$19.00

chow chow

Double Platter

$25.00

choice of 2 smoked meats (brisket, ribs, pork)

SOLO Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

chow chow, IPA roll

Triple Platter

$36.00

choice of 3 meats (brisket, ribs, pork)

Full Rack Ribs

$42.00

hoisin glaze, herb salad

Plates

Grilled Swordfish

$28.00

line-caught, summer peach relish

Hanger Steak

$29.00

chimichurri sauce

Jumbo Crab Cake

$26.00

romesco sauce

Roasted Half Chicken

$24.00

natural jus

The Falls Burger

$19.00

8oz, American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce, sauce Marie Rose, IPA roll

Accompaniments

BBQ Roasted Sweet Potato

$7.00

tomato butter

Charred Green Beans

$8.00

shishito pepper, tarragon, lemon butter

Street Corn

$6.00

cotija, tajin mayo

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

radish, labneh, dill

Smoked Beet Salad

$7.00

goat cheese crema

Black Eyed Pea Salad

$6.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Smoked Baby Carrots

$7.00

pearl onions, za'atar yogurt

Creamy Grits

$6.00

chive butter

Baked Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Vermont cheddar

French Fries

$6.00

Kids

Cheeseburger

$10.00

American cheese, housemade roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

slow smoked pulled pork, housemade roll

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Martin's butter bread, American cheese

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

2 pieces hand-breaded and fried chicken breast tenders

Dessert

Lemon Chess Pie

$9.00

cornmeal crumble, raspberry sauce, whip

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta

$9.00

rhubarb consomme, strawberries

Toasted Coconut Almond Cake

$12.00

coconut lime sorbet, cream cheese frosting, caramel sauce

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$10.00

oven-glazed pecans, coffee ice cream, orange zest

Pumpkin Soft Serve

$8.00

Vanilla Soft Serve

$6.00

NoSo Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

Fudge Brownie w/ Chocolate Ganache

$5.00

Coconut Macaroon Blondie

$5.00

Lunch

Brisket

$21.00

peach chutney

Carolina Trout

$23.00

brown butter emulsion

1/2 Rack Ribs

$20.00

hoisin glaze, herb salad

Pulled Pork

$16.00

chow chow

Double Platter

$20.00

choice of 2 smoked meats (brisket, ribs, pork)

Full Rack Ribs

$42.00

hoisin glaze, herb salad

Triple Platter

$36.00

choice of 3 meats (brisket, ribs, pork)

Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey Club

$17.00

bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, marble rye

Beef Brisket on Weck

$17.00

red onion, horseradish cream, caraway bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

chow chow, IPA roll

Mushroom Melt

$15.00

Gruyere, caramelized onions, Maggi aioli, marble rye

Buttermilk Grilled Chicken

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, IPA roll

The Falls Burger

$17.00

8oz, American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce, sauce Marie Rose, IPA roll

SOLO Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

chow chow, IPA roll

Smoked Meat

Meat by the LB

1/2 LB Beef Brisket

$16.00

1 LB Beef Brisket

$32.00

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$12.00

1 LB Pulled Pork

$24.00

Whole Rack Of Ribs

$35.00