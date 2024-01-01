Mia & More - Eden Mia & More - Eden
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Established in 2012, Mia & More is a charming Vietnamese-owned family business that revolves around the rich tradition of homegrown sugarcane. Rooted in family heritage, they bring the essence of Vietnamese culture to life through a curated selection of sugarcane-based beverages. Experience the pure joy of sipping tradition alongside an array of authentic street bites at Mia & More, where every moment embodies the spirit of local origins and familial warmth.
Location
6765 wilson blvd,, Seven Corners, VA 22044
