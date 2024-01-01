Restaurant info

Established in 2012, Mia & More is a charming Vietnamese-owned family business that revolves around the rich tradition of homegrown sugarcane. Rooted in family heritage, they bring the essence of Vietnamese culture to life through a curated selection of sugarcane-based beverages. Experience the pure joy of sipping tradition alongside an array of authentic street bites at Mia & More, where every moment embodies the spirit of local origins and familial warmth.