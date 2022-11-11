Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Sheesh Grill in Mosaic District

review star

No reviews yet

8191 Strawberry Lane

Falls Church, VA 22042

Popular Items

1. Chicken Kabob Platter
Chicken - Rice
Lunch Special (wraps)

Signature Platters

1. Chicken Kabob Platter

1. Chicken Kabob Platter

$15.00

Marinated chicken tenders + saffron basmati rice + chickpeas + sautéed spinach.

2. Chicken Shawarma Platter

2. Chicken Shawarma Platter

$14.00

Sliced seasoned chicken marinated in house spice blend + saffron basmati rice + chickpeas + sautéed spinach.

3. Chicken Kubideh Platter

3. Chicken Kubideh Platter

$15.00

Seasoned ground chicken thighs + saffron basmati rice + chickpeas + garden salad.

4. Salmon Kabob Platter

4. Salmon Kabob Platter

$18.00

Marinated salmon + saffron basmati rice + garden salad + chickpeas.

5. Steak Kabob Platter

5. Steak Kabob Platter

$17.00

Marinated steak + saffron basmati rice + fries + garden salad.

6. Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter

6. Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter

$14.00

Seasoned beef & lamb slow broiled and carved off the cone + saffron basmati rice + fries + chickpeas.

7. Beef Kubideh Platter

7. Beef Kubideh Platter

$15.00

Seasoned ground beef + saffron basmati rice + garden salad + chickpeas.

9. Falafel Platter

9. Falafel Platter

$12.00

Chickpea fritters + saffron basmati rice + fries + garden salad. (Vegetarian)

10. Eggplant Platter

10. Eggplant Platter

$13.00

Eggplant with garlic yogurt, tomato sauce, fried onions and mint + saffron basmati rice + fries + garden salad. (Vegetarian, Vegan)

11. Cauliflower Shawarma Platter

11. Cauliflower Shawarma Platter

$13.00

Seasoned cauliflower marinated in house spice blend + saffron basmati rice + chickpeas + chopped salad. (Vegetarian, Vegan)

Build your own meal (BYOM)

Chicken - Rice

Chicken - Rice

$15.50
Chicken - Salad

Chicken - Salad

$15.50
Chicken - Wrap

Chicken - Wrap

$15.50
Chicken - Half Rice Half Salad

Chicken - Half Rice Half Salad

$15.50
Chicken Kubideh - Rice

Chicken Kubideh - Rice

$15.50

White Basmati rice topped with saffron rice.

Chicken Kubideh - Salad

Chicken Kubideh - Salad

$15.50
Chicken Kubideh - Wrap

Chicken Kubideh - Wrap

$15.50
Chicken Kubideh - Half Salad Half Rice

Chicken Kubideh - Half Salad Half Rice

$15.50
Beef Kubideh - Rice

Beef Kubideh - Rice

$15.50
Beef Kubideh - Salad

Beef Kubideh - Salad

$15.50
Beef Kubideh - Wrap

Beef Kubideh - Wrap

$15.50
Beef Kubideh - Half Rice Half Salad

Beef Kubideh - Half Rice Half Salad

$15.50
Chicken Shawarma - Rice

Chicken Shawarma - Rice

$14.50
Chicken Shawarma - Salad

Chicken Shawarma - Salad

$14.50
Chicken Shawarma - Wrap

Chicken Shawarma - Wrap

$14.50
Chicken Shawarma - Half Rice Half Salad

Chicken Shawarma - Half Rice Half Salad

$14.50
Beef + Lamb Gyro - Rice

Beef + Lamb Gyro - Rice

$14.50
Beef + Lamb Gyro - Salad

Beef + Lamb Gyro - Salad

$14.50
Beef + Lamb Gyro - Wrap

Beef + Lamb Gyro - Wrap

$14.50
Beef + Lamb Gyro - Half Rice Half Salad

Beef + Lamb Gyro - Half Rice Half Salad

$14.50
Salmon - Rice

Salmon - Rice

$18.50
Salmon - Salad

Salmon - Salad

$18.50

Salmon - Wrap

$18.50
Salmon - Half Rice Half Salad

Salmon - Half Rice Half Salad

$18.50
Falafel - Rice

Falafel - Rice

$12.50
Falafel - Salad

Falafel - Salad

$12.50
Falafel - Wrap

Falafel - Wrap

$12.50
Falafel - Half Rice Half Salad

Falafel - Half Rice Half Salad

$12.50

Eggplant - Rice

$13.50

Eggplant - Salad

$13.50

Eggplant - Wrap

$13.50

Eggplant - Half Rice - Half Salad

$13.50

Steak Kabob - Rice

$17.50

Steak Kabob - Salad

$17.50

Steak Kabob - Wrap

$17.50

Steak Kabob - Half Rice Half Salad

$17.50

Appetizers and Dips

Garlic Hummus

Garlic Hummus

$5.00

Traditional garlic hummus (Vegetarian, can be made Vegan)

Roasted Beets Hummus

Roasted Beets Hummus

$5.00

Roasted beets, chickpea hummus (Vegetarian, can be made Vegan)

Yogurt Cucumber Dip

Yogurt Cucumber Dip

$5.00

Yogurt, cucumbers and fresh herbs (Vegetarian)

Extra chips

Extra chips

$2.70
Sheesh Loaded Fries

Sheesh Loaded Fries

$9.00

French fries layered with your choice of chicken shawarma or beef & lamb gyro, topped with garlic sauce, spicy cilantro sauce, ketchup and pickled vegetables.

Zaatar Fries

Zaatar Fries

$6.00

French fries topped with Zaatar (Vegetarian, Vegan)

Borani Bademjan

Borani Bademjan

$7.00

Eggplant in tomato sauce topped with yogurt and dried mint (Vegetarian, Gluten Free, can be made vegan).

Falafel

Falafel

$6.00

Chickpea fritters served with our signature garlic Tahini sauce. (Vegetarian, can be made vegan)

Family meals

Family Meal

$63.00

Kid's Combo

Kids - Chicken

Kids - Chicken

$11.00
Kids - Falafel

Kids - Falafel

$11.00

Drinks

Yogurt Drink

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.95

Sour Cherry Nectar

$3.75

Mango Nectar

$3.75

Honest Green Tea

$3.75

Honest Peach Oolong Tea

$3.75

Honest Lemon Tea

$3.75

Honest White Mango Tea

$3.75

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Cherry Coke Can

$2.65

Seagram's Ginger Ale Can

$2.65

Coca Cola Can

$2.65

Diet Coke can

$2.65

Coke Zero can

$2.65

Sprite can

$2.65

Apple Juice

$2.10

Chocolate milk

$2.10

Fountain drink - Soda

$3.50

Deer Park

$1.90

Specials

Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich

Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken tender, slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, sesame seed bun (certified halal chicken)

Chapli Kabob Burger

Chapli Kabob Burger

$11.50

Picked onions, cheddar, sesame seed buns, garlic mint aioli

Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich Combo

Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich Combo

$14.90

Chicken tender, slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, sesame seed bun (certified halal chicken)

Chapli Kabob Burger Combo

Chapli Kabob Burger Combo

$14.90

Picked onions, cheddar, sesame seed buns, garlic mint aioli

Chicken Tenders Combo

Chicken Tenders Combo

$11.00

Four crispy chicken tenders, French fries and soda.

Lunch Special (wraps)

Lunch Special (wraps)

$9.90

Gyro, chicken shawarma, falafel or cauliflower shawarma with our creamy garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato, cucumber wrapped in lavash bread + Fries and Soda

Desserts

Pistachio Baklava (3pcs)

Pistachio Baklava (3pcs)

$5.00

Sweet dessert pastry made with layers of filo, chopped walnuts and syrup (3 pieces) (Vegetarian, Vegan)

Chocolate Baklava (3pcs)

Chocolate Baklava (3pcs)

$5.00

Chocolate flavored baklava topped with pistachio's (3 pieces)

Vanilla soft serve

Vanilla soft serve

$2.99
Saffron soft serve

Saffron soft serve

$3.99

Individual items

Chickpeas

Chickpeas

$3.00
Spinach

Spinach

$3.00
Grilled Veggies

Grilled Veggies

$3.00
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$3.00
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$3.00
Bread

Bread

$1.00
Rice

Rice

$3.00
SKEWER - Chicken Kabob

SKEWER - Chicken Kabob

$7.00
SKEWER - Chicken Kubideh

SKEWER - Chicken Kubideh

$7.00
SKEWER - Beef Kubideh

SKEWER - Beef Kubideh

$7.00
Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$7.00
Beef + Lamb Gyro

Beef + Lamb Gyro

$7.00
SKEWER - Salmon Kabob

SKEWER - Salmon Kabob

$9.00
Extra sauce - White

Extra sauce - White

$0.50
Extra sauce - Green

Extra sauce - Green

$0.50
Chicken Kabob - Wrap

Chicken Kabob - Wrap

$9.00
Chicken Kubideh - Wrap*

Chicken Kubideh - Wrap*

$9.00
Beef Kubideh - Wrap*

Beef Kubideh - Wrap*

$9.00
Beef + Lamb Gyro - Wrap*

Beef + Lamb Gyro - Wrap*

$9.00

Chicken Shawarma - Wrap*

$9.00

Salmon Kabob - Wrap

$10.00
Falafel - Wrap*

Falafel - Wrap*

$8.00

Cauliflower - Wrap

$8.00

Steak kabob - Wrap*

$9.00

SKEWER - Steak Kabob

$8.00

Kabob Trays

Kabob Tray 1 (for 8)

$138.00

Kabob Tray 2 (for 12)

$204.00

Kabob Tray 3 (for 16)

$264.00

Kabob Tray 4 (for 35)

$564.00

Kabob Tray 5 (for 45)

$618.00

Kabob Tray 6 (for 90

$1,188.00

Veggie Tray (for 8)

$126.00

Salad and Sides

Garlic Party Hummus

$18.00

Yogurt Cucumber Party Dip

$18.00

Roasted Beets Party Hummus

$18.00

Spinach

$30.00

Chickpeas

$30.00

Grilled vegetables

$30.00

Garden Salad

$30.00

Basmati Rice

$30.00

French Fries

$30.00

Grilled Veggies (full tray)

$42.00

Chickpeas (full tray)

$42.00

Spinach (full tray)

$42.00

Basmati Rice (full tray)

$42.00

French Fries (full tray)

$42.00

Garden Salad (full tray)

$42.00

Desserts

Baklava (serves 25)

$53.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Not just another kabob joint Middle Eastern inspired casual eatery serving you fresh, healthy and flavorful meals. Kabobs, Shawarma, Hummus, Falafel, Gyro.

Website

Location

8191 Strawberry Lane, Falls Church, VA 22042

Directions

