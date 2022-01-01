Springfield American restaurants you'll love

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Springfield

Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield

Avg 3.7 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3-Way Chili Mac$9.99
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti with shredded cheese
Chili Bowl$8.59
Your choice of Chili with or with out beans
Chicken Alamo$12.29
Spaghetti mixed with a blend of parmesan and ranch, topped with tomatoes and spicy Texas grilled chicken.
More about Hard Times Cafe
Vim & Victor image

 

Vim & Victor

6805 Industrial Road, North Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Acai Bowl$15.00
acai sorbet topped with house -made granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, cacao, maple syrup
Classic Cheese (10")$14.00
Red Sauce. Fresh Mozzarella
Vic Burger$15.00
single patty, lettuce, pickles, onions, American cheese, special sauce, with fries
More about Vim & Victor
Kilroy's Restaurant image

 

Kilroy's Restaurant

5250 A PORT ROYAL ROAD, SPRINGFIELD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Kilroy's Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Springfield

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

French Fries

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston