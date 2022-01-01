Quesadillas in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Hard Times Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield
|Quesadilla
|$7.79
Melted cheese and pico de gallo in a grilled tortilla. Available with grilled chicken or grilled steak.
More about La Taqueria DC
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Taqueria DC
7420 Fullerton Rd, springfield
|Quesadilla La Gringa
|$15.99
Chicken, al pastor, steak, onions, peppers and cheese
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla and Rice
|$7.49
Server with rice
|Beef Birria Quesadilla
|$15.00
Beef Birria served with cheese, cilantro and onions