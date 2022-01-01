Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield

Avg 3.7 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$7.79
Melted cheese and pico de gallo in a grilled tortilla. Available with grilled chicken or grilled steak.
More about Hard Times Cafe
La Taqueria DC image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Taqueria DC

7420 Fullerton Rd, springfield

Avg 4.5 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla La Gringa$15.99
Chicken, al pastor, steak, onions, peppers and cheese
Kids Cheese Quesadilla and Rice$7.49
Server with rice
Beef Birria Quesadilla$15.00
Beef Birria served with cheese, cilantro and onions
More about La Taqueria DC

