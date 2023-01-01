Go
Consumer picView gallery

Afghan Kabob Restaurant

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6357 Rolling Rd,

Springfiel, VA 22152

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

6357 Rolling Rd,, Springfiel VA 22152

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Roaming Rooster - (Burke)
orange starNo Reviews
6417 Shiplett Blvd Burke, VA 22015
View restaurantnext
Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - Burke - Burke
orange starNo Reviews
9278 Old Keene Mill Rd Burke, VA 22015
View restaurantnext
Curry House
orange starNo Reviews
5765 C Burke Centre Parkway Burke Virginia, VA 22015
View restaurantnext
Kilroy's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5250 A PORT ROYAL ROAD SPRINGFIELD, VA 22151
View restaurantnext
Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - North Springfield - Springfield
orange starNo Reviews
8015 Braddock Rd North Springfield, VA 22151
View restaurantnext
El Pueblo Mexican & Spanish Restaurant - 9550 Old Keene Mill Road
orange starNo Reviews
9550 Old Keene Mill Road Burke, VA 22015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfiel

Bozzelli's - Newington
orange star4.7 • 3,460
8091 Alban Rd. Springfield, VA 22150
View restaurantnext
Bozzelli's - Spring Mall
orange star4.7 • 3,460
6701-H Loisdale Rd Springfield, VA 22150
View restaurantnext
La Taqueria DC
orange star4.5 • 407
7420 Fullerton Rd springfield, VA 22153
View restaurantnext
The Hideout
orange star5.0 • 67
6355 Rolling Road Springfield, VA 22152
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Springfiel

Annandale

No reviews yet

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (157 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (465 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Afghan Kabob Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston