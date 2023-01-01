Go
Banner picView gallery

District Taco - Springfield

Open today 6:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

8432 Old Keene Mill Rd

Springfield, VA 22152

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

8432 Old Keene Mill Rd, Springfield VA 22152

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Afghan Kabob Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
6357 Rolling Rd, Springfiel, VA 22152
View restaurantnext
Roaming Rooster - (Burke)
orange starNo Reviews
6417 Shiplett Blvd Burke, VA 22015
View restaurantnext
Curry House
orange starNo Reviews
5765 C Burke Centre Parkway Burke Virginia, VA 22015
View restaurantnext
Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - Burke - Burke
orange starNo Reviews
9278 Old Keene Mill Rd Burke, VA 22015
View restaurantnext
El Pueblo Mexican & Spanish Restaurant - 9550 Old Keene Mill Road
orange starNo Reviews
9550 Old Keene Mill Road Burke, VA 22015
View restaurantnext
Margaritas Grill - 9526 Burke Rd
orange starNo Reviews
9526 Burke Rd Burke, VA 22015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

Bozzelli's - Newington
orange star4.7 • 3,460
8091 Alban Rd. Springfield, VA 22150
View restaurantnext
Bozzelli's - Spring Mall
orange star4.7 • 3,460
6701-H Loisdale Rd Springfield, VA 22150
View restaurantnext
La Taqueria DC
orange star4.5 • 407
7420 Fullerton Rd springfield, VA 22153
View restaurantnext
The Hideout
orange star5.0 • 67
6355 Rolling Road Springfield, VA 22152
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Springfield

Annandale

No reviews yet

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (478 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (893 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

District Taco - Springfield

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston