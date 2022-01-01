Jalapeno poppers in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Shooter McGee's
5239 Duke Street, Alexandria
|Jalapeno Popper Dip
|$11.99
Warm cheddar, Monterey jack, Gouda, cream cheese jalapeno dip, applewood smoked bacon, and chives, house fried tortilla chip
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hops N Shine
3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$9.00
Breaded and fried jumbo jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, with a shot of tomato basil soup
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$6.49
6 pieces, served with ranch
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Texas Toast
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria
|Jalapeno poppers
|$5.99