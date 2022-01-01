Jalapeno poppers in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shooter McGee's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Shooter McGee's

5239 Duke Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Popper Dip$11.99
Warm cheddar, Monterey jack, Gouda, cream cheese jalapeno dip, applewood smoked bacon, and chives, house fried tortilla chip
More about Shooter McGee's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jalapeno Poppers$9.00
Breaded and fried jumbo jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, with a shot of tomato basil soup
More about Hops N Shine
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$6.49
6 pieces, served with ranch
More about Juliano's Pizza
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese$14.00
Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Texas Toast
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Item pic

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno poppers$5.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jalapeno Pepper Poppers$8.99
Deep fried red hot jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese. Served with strawberry-jalapeno jelly.
More about Hard Times Cafe

