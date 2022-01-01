Turkey clubs in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.25
Turkey Club$12.25
Turkey Sausage Egg and cheese Sandwich$6.85
More about Table Talk
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pork Barrel BBQ

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sliced Turkey Sandwich$7.25
Moist Sliced Turkey Breast smoked in house on a Potato Roll. Choice of Sauce at pickup.
More about Pork Barrel BBQ
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Full Tuesday - Sandwich of the Day -Turkey Avocado Club$9.49
oven roasted turkey breast, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and 1,000 Island dressing served on a toasted sub roll
Full Sunday - Sandwich of the Day - Turkey Italian$9.49
roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, white onion, hot peppers, sweet peppers and house dressing on a sub roll
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Sweet Fire Donna's image

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Sandwich$7.45
1/4 lb Smoked Turkey on a Potato Kaiser Roll
More about Sweet Fire Donna's
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone's

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SMOKEHOUSE TURKEY AVOCADO CLUB$12.00
Our smoked sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, Bibb lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese with chipotle mayo, on two pieces of toasted multigrain bread
More about T.J. Stone's
BG pic

 

Cortado Cafe

4543 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$12.00
More about Cortado Cafe
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Joe's Turkey & Ham Club Sandwich$17.50
Roasted turkey breast, pit ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, thick cut toast
More about Theismann's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

1320 Braddock Place, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$9.25
More about Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

