Turkey clubs in Alexandria

Table Talk
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Table Talk
1623 Duke St, Alexandria
|Turkey Club
|$12.25
|Turkey Club
|$12.25
|Turkey Sausage Egg and cheese Sandwich
|$6.85
Pork Barrel BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pork Barrel BBQ
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Sliced Turkey Sandwich
|$7.25
Moist Sliced Turkey Breast smoked in house on a Potato Roll. Choice of Sauce at pickup.
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Full Tuesday - Sandwich of the Day -Turkey Avocado Club
|$9.49
oven roasted turkey breast, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and 1,000 Island dressing served on a toasted sub roll
|Full Sunday - Sandwich of the Day - Turkey Italian
|$9.49
roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, white onion, hot peppers, sweet peppers and house dressing on a sub roll
Sweet Fire Donna's
SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sweet Fire Donna's
510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.45
1/4 lb Smoked Turkey on a Potato Kaiser Roll
T.J. Stone's
BBQ • GRILL
T.J. Stone's
608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria
|SMOKEHOUSE TURKEY AVOCADO CLUB
|$12.00
Our smoked sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, Bibb lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese with chipotle mayo, on two pieces of toasted multigrain bread
Theismann's Restaurant
Theismann's Restaurant
1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria
|Joe's Turkey & Ham Club Sandwich
|$17.50
Roasted turkey breast, pit ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, thick cut toast