Omelettes in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve omelettes
KitchenCray - Alexandria
6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria
|Showtime Omelette
|$20.00
Kitchencray omelette with spinach, peppers and cheese. Topped w/ jumbo shrimp, cajun crawfish and our cajun garlic cream sauce. Served with breakfast hash
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Table Talk
1623 Duke St, Alexandria
|BYO Omelette
|$11.25
|Greek Omelette
|$11.00
|Cheese Omelette
|$9.95
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Omelette
|$14.00
Choose three: Peppers, onion, mushroom, spinach, bacon, sausage, ham, American, Swiss, cheddar. Side item