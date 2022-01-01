Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

 

KitchenCray - Alexandria

6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Showtime Omelette$20.00
Kitchencray omelette with spinach, peppers and cheese. Topped w/ jumbo shrimp, cajun crawfish and our cajun garlic cream sauce. Served with breakfast hash
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
BYO Omelette$11.25
Greek Omelette$11.00
Cheese Omelette$9.95
More about Table Talk
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Omelette$14.00
Choose three: Peppers, onion, mushroom, spinach, bacon, sausage, ham, American, Swiss, cheddar. Side item
More about Chadwicks
Item pic

TACOS

Tequila & Taco

540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spanish Omelette$10.95
three egg omelette with seasoned peppers and onions, cojita cheese, topped with diablo sauce-served with yuca home fries
More about Tequila & Taco

