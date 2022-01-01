Chicken soup in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken soup
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Chicken & Garden Vegetable Soup
Homemade soup with garden vegetables in a light broth, fresh herbs, tender all-white chicken breast and ditalini pasta (small tubes). Garnished with grana parmesan and served with a side of oyster crackers.
T-Zo
5774 Dow Ave, Alexandria
|N6. Shrimp Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.95
The noodle soup is served with rice noodles, shrimp, chicken, green scalliion, other herb and designated savory broth. * Gluten Free. * Condiment is Garlic Vinegar.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
1701 Duke St, Alexandria
|Chicken Soup
|$10.99
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Soup - Chicken Noodle
|$3.99
Homemade with carrots, celery, onions, and tender all-white chicken breast with bowtie pasta. Garnished with grana parmesan and served with a side of oyster crackers.