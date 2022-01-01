Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken soup

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Garden Vegetable Soup
Homemade soup with garden vegetables in a light broth, fresh herbs, tender all-white chicken breast and ditalini pasta (small tubes). Garnished with grana parmesan and served with a side of oyster crackers.
More about St. Elmos
N6. Shrimp Chicken Noodle Soup image

 

T-Zo

5774 Dow Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
N6. Shrimp Chicken Noodle Soup$13.95
The noodle soup is served with rice noodles, shrimp, chicken, green scalliion, other herb and designated savory broth. * Gluten Free. * Condiment is Garlic Vinegar.
More about T-Zo
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill

1701 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Soup$10.99
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
Item pic

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Soup - Chicken Noodle$3.99
Homemade with carrots, celery, onions, and tender all-white chicken breast with bowtie pasta. Garnished with grana parmesan and served with a side of oyster crackers.
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
More about Virtue Feed & Grain

