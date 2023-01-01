Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve tortas

Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PORK BELLY TORTA$12.00
Black beans, avocado, pickled onions, garlic crema, lettuce, jalapenos, cilantro, chipotle ginger sauce
More about Urbano 116
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia’s Italian Kitchen

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Torta Caprese$9.00
ricotta gelato, salted caramel sauce. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
More about Mia’s Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Thompson Italian - Alexandria - 1024 King Street

1024 King St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE AMARETTI TORTA$15.00
chocolate ganache, vanilla cream, crushed amaretti
More about Thompson Italian - Alexandria - 1024 King Street
Banner pic

 

Taco Jalisco - 8645 Richmond Hwy

8645 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Regular$11.99
A crowd favorite sandwich offers fresh grilled bread stuffed with your meat of choice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, and sour cream
More about Taco Jalisco - 8645 Richmond Hwy

