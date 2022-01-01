Clams in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve clams
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|New England Clam Chowder Bowl
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|New England Clam Chowda
|$8.50
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Clam Chowder - Cup
|$7.95
Bacon, fresh clams, sherry, parsley- CUP
|Clam Chowder- Quart
|$20.95
Clam Chowder - Quart size feeds 2-3 people.
|Top Neck Clam
|$1.75
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria
|1/2 Dozen Middleneck Clams
|$16.00
6 middleneck clams on the half shell
served with cocktail sauce, mignonette, lemon wedges and oyster crackers.
|Clam Chowder with Bacon
|$12.00
New England Style with Bacon.
12oz Bowl
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Clam Chowder
|$8.00
House recipe for over 40 years
PIZZA
City Kitchen
330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria
|Boston Clam Chowder - Cup
|$5.00
|Quart of Boston Clam Chowder (ready to reheat)
|$16.00
Ready to reheat
|Boston Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$9.00