Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Consumer pic

 

San Antonio Bar & Grill - Alexandria

200 Hoffman St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortilla Soup$7.99
Oaxaca-style tortilla soup, made with our homemade chicken broth, guajillo, chicken, chopped onions, cilantro, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, and tortilla chips
More about San Antonio Bar & Grill - Alexandria
Lost Dog Cafe image

 

Lost Dog Cafe - Alexandria

808 N Henry St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.95
Flavorful chicken and tomatoes, this chicken tortilla soup comes with a little kick. Served with tortilla chips.
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.95
Flavorful chicken and tomatoes, this chicken tortilla soup comes with a little kick. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Lost Dog Cafe - Alexandria
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken tortilla Soup$9.00
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Sweet Potato Fries

Italian Subs

Meatball Subs

Cookies

Avocado Smoothies

Carbonara

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (444 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston