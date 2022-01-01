Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve enchiladas

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill

1701 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
K#1 Enchilada, Rice & Beans$7.99
4. Enchilada, Taco & Chalupa$13.99
5. Enchilada, Tamal, & Taco$13.99
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchilada Carnitas$16.00
Pulled pork, green tomatillo sauce, blended cheeses
Enchilada Spinach/Chicken$16.00
One each! Spinach enchilada, along with a chicken enchilada and its sauces.
Enchilada Spinach$16.00
Sautéed garlic spinach, onions, spinach crema sauce, blended cheeses
More about Urbano 116
Item pic

TACOS

Tequila & Taco

540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Shrimp Enchiladas$15.25
jalisco sauce, corn, peppers, cheddar, sour cream, avocado, onions, with sweet plantains
Classic Enchiladas$14.25
choice of protein, entomatada, lettuce,
pickled onion, sour cream, with rice & black beans
More about Tequila & Taco
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Verdes$20.00
Chicken Thighs, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream. Served with Mexican Rice, and Pinto Beans.
More about Virtue Feed & Grain

