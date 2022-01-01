Quiche in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve quiche
St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Quiche - Quiche Lorraine
|$7.99
Quiche with Hardwood smoked bacon and Gruyere Cheese served with a side Arugula Salad and Lemon Vinaigrette
|Quiche - All Veggie Quiche
|$7.99
Our house-made quiche with spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, green onion and Vermont aged cheddar cheese served with a side Arugula Salad and Lemon Vinaigrette.
ESP Tea and Coffee
1012 King St., Alexandria
|Bacon, Onion & Gruyere Quiche
|$8.75
|Spinach Goat Cheese Quiche
|$8.75
St Elmos Fairlington
1536 Kenwood Ave, Alexandria
|Quiche - Veggie
|$7.99
Our house made quiche with spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, green onion and Vermont aged cheddar cheese served with a side of Arugula Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
|Quiche - Lorraine
|$7.99
Quiche with Hardwood Smoked Bacon and Gruyere Cheese served with a side of Arugula Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette