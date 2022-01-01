Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve quiche

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche - Quiche Lorraine$7.99
Quiche with Hardwood smoked bacon and Gruyere Cheese served with a side Arugula Salad and Lemon Vinaigrette
Quiche - All Veggie Quiche$7.99
Our house-made quiche with spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, green onion and Vermont aged cheddar cheese served with a side Arugula Salad and Lemon Vinaigrette.
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
ESP Tea & Coffee image

 

ESP Tea and Coffee

1012 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon, Onion & Gruyere Quiche$8.75
Spinach Goat Cheese Quiche$8.75
More about ESP Tea and Coffee
Main pic

 

St Elmos Fairlington

1536 Kenwood Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche - Veggie$7.99
Our house made quiche with spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, green onion and Vermont aged cheddar cheese served with a side of Arugula Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Quiche - Lorraine$7.99
Quiche with Hardwood Smoked Bacon and Gruyere Cheese served with a side of Arugula Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
More about St Elmos Fairlington
BG pic

 

Cortado Cafe - 4543 Duke St

4543 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche$6.50
More about Cortado Cafe - 4543 Duke St

