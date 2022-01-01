Shrimp rolls in Alexandria
SUSHI
The Handover/ King's Ransom
728 King St, Alexandria
|Shrimp Tempura Maki Roll
|$8.50
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Mayo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
The Sushi Bar Del Ray
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$6.00
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Goi Cuon Tom (Fresh Shrimp Rice Paper Roll)
|$9.50
prawns, lettuce, pickled radish, asparagus, mint, mayo, peanut chili dip
|Cha Ram (Shrimp, Pork, crab meat Fried Roll)
|$12.00
crispy rolls with pork, shrimp, crab meat and cellophane noodle. sweet lime fish sauce dip.