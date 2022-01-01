Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Shrimp Tempura Maki Roll image

SUSHI

The Handover/ King's Ransom

728 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Maki Roll$8.50
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Mayo
More about The Handover/ King's Ransom
The Sushi Bar Del Ray image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

The Sushi Bar Del Ray

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.00
More about The Sushi Bar Del Ray
Goi Cuon Tom (Fresh Shrimp Rice Paper Roll) image

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Goi Cuon Tom (Fresh Shrimp Rice Paper Roll)$9.50
prawns, lettuce, pickled radish, asparagus, mint, mayo, peanut chili dip
Cha Ram (Shrimp, Pork, crab meat Fried Roll)$12.00
crispy rolls with pork, shrimp, crab meat and cellophane noodle. sweet lime fish sauce dip.
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Item pic

 

Samurai Hibachi Sushi & Bar

4603 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
fried shirmp, cucumber, avocado
More about Samurai Hibachi Sushi & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Curry

Turkey Wraps

Stew

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Bourbon Chicken

Coleslaw

Egg Rolls

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston