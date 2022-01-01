Pulled chicken sandwiches in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches
Chalkboard Wings & BBQ
8327 Cooper Rd Unit C, Alexandria
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pork Barrel BBQ
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$3.95
Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich on White Bread
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.25
House Smoked Moist Pulled Chicken Sandwich, on a Potato Roll. Choice of Sauce at pickup.