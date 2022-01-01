Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled chicken sandwiches in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Chalkboard Wings & BBQ

8327 Cooper Rd Unit C, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about Chalkboard Wings & BBQ
Pork Barrel BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pork Barrel BBQ

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich$3.95
Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich on White Bread
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$7.25
House Smoked Moist Pulled Chicken Sandwich, on a Potato Roll. Choice of Sauce at pickup.
More about Pork Barrel BBQ
Item pic

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Hummus

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Green Beans

Fish Tacos

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Ham Sandwiches

Turkey Burgers

Coleslaw

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston