Barbeque
Salad
Sandwiches

Rocklands BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

25 S. Quaker Lane

Alexandria, VA 22314

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Chopped Pork
Beef Brisket

Ribs & Chicken

Accompaniment plate

Accompaniment plate

$7.99
Baby back ribs half rack

Baby back ribs half rack

$18.99
Baby back ribs whole rack

Baby back ribs whole rack

$37.99

Beef ribs half rack

$26.49
Beef ribs one bone

Beef ribs one bone

$13.49
Beef ribs whole rack

Beef ribs whole rack

$51.99
Belly buster

Belly buster

$20.99

Brisket and Sausage

$17.49
Chicken and ribs platter

Chicken and ribs platter

$15.99
Chicken half

Chicken half

$9.49

Chicken quarter

$5.24

Chicken whole

$18.99
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$13.99
Grilled wings

Grilled wings

$13.49

Mixed rib platter

$24.49
Rocklands Pearl

Rocklands Pearl

$8.49

Spare ribs half rack

$15.49

Spare ribs three bones

$8.49
Spare ribs whole rack

Spare ribs whole rack

$29.99

Spinach & Strawberry Salad

$6.99
Three meat platter

Three meat platter

$14.99

Turkey Pearl with pumpkin cornbread (November Special)

$10.49

Sandwiches

4 oz (1/4 Ib) Grilled Burger

4 oz (1/4 Ib) Grilled Burger

$5.99
8 oz (1/2 Ib) Grilled Burger

8 oz (1/2 Ib) Grilled Burger

$8.99
Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.49
Chopped Pork Sandwich

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$6.99
Grilled Catfish Sandwich

Grilled Catfish Sandwich

$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet Sandwich

$8.99
Grilled Lamb Sandwich

Grilled Lamb Sandwich

$8.29
Grilled Salmon Sandwich

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$11.99
Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

$5.99Out of stock
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.99

Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich

$7.54

Topped with Grilled Onions and Red + Green Peppers on a Pretzel Roll.

Loaded Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich

Loaded Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich

$14.49
Pit Beef Caliente Sandwich

Pit Beef Caliente Sandwich

$9.49
Pit Beef Sandwich

Pit Beef Sandwich

$7.99
Pork Belly Sandwich

Pork Belly Sandwich

$7.99
Pork Rib Sandwich

Pork Rib Sandwich

$6.49
Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99
Sliced Pork Sandwich

Sliced Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Veggie Burger

$5.99

Salads And Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.99+
Broccoli & Bacon Salad

Broccoli & Bacon Salad

$3.49+
Caesar Salad with chicken

Caesar Salad with chicken

$2.99+

Chicken Noodle soup

$3.49+

Chili

$3.49+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99+
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.49+
Corn Pudding

Corn Pudding

$2.99+
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$2.99+
Fruit

Fruit

$2.99+
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.49+

Pasta Shells with a House Blend Cheese Sauce and Cracked Black Pepper

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$2.99+
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99+
Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$2.99+

Southern Style Green Beans

$3.49+Out of stock

Warm Cinnamon Apples

$3.49+

From The Fryer

BBQ spicy fries

$2.49+
Chicken tenders with fries

Chicken tenders with fries

$8.49
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.49+
Fries

Fries

$2.49+

Hush Puppies

$2.99
Jalapeno poppers

Jalapeno poppers

$5.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.49+
Pork egg rolls (2)

Pork egg rolls (2)

$5.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49+
Yucca

Yucca

$3.49+

By The Pound

Beef Brisket

$13.49+

Catfish

$14.49+

Chopped Pork

$8.99+

Grilled Lamb

$12.99+

Hot Italian Sausage

$9.99+

Pit Beef

$9.99+

Pulled Chicken

$8.99+

Salmon

$18.50+

Sliced Pork

$8.99+

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99
Kids Chopped Pork

Kids Chopped Pork

$5.99

Kids Hot dog

$5.99

Kids Pull Chicken

$5.99

Package Deals

Family Meal

$69.99

Feast for Five

$89.99

Sweets And Stuff

Bag of Rolls (8)

$5.00

Bag of Splits (12)

$5.00
Banana pudding

Banana pudding

$2.99
Box of Berger Cookies

Box of Berger Cookies

$7.99

A soft, cake like cookie covered with delicious hand-dipped fudge icing from local Baltimore bakery.

Chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookie

$1.49
Honey jalapeno cornbread

Honey jalapeno cornbread

$1.29

Ice cream sandwich

$4.99

Ice cream scoop

$2.00
Pab's EZ-Crunch Peanut Brittle

Pab's EZ-Crunch Peanut Brittle

$7.99

Pumpkin Cornbread (November Only)

$1.29

Roll

$0.65
Rt. 11 potato chips

Rt. 11 potato chips

$1.49

Slice of apple pie

$3.99

Slice of blueberry pie

$3.99

Slice of cherry pie

$3.99

Slice of peach pie

$3.99

Slice of pecan pie

$3.99

Slice of pumpkin pie

$3.99Out of stock

Sauces

Rocklands Blackening Rub

Rocklands Blackening Rub

$6.99
Rocklands Citrus Sauce

Rocklands Citrus Sauce

$6.99
Rocklands Global Warming Sauce

Rocklands Global Warming Sauce

$6.99
Rocklands Malt Salt

Rocklands Malt Salt

$6.99
Rocklands Original Sauce

Rocklands Original Sauce

$6.99

Rocklands Sauce Box

$22.95Out of stock
Rocklands Spicy Mustard Sauce

Rocklands Spicy Mustard Sauce

$6.99
Sweet & Smoky Sauce

Sweet & Smoky Sauce

$6.99

Beer

Aslin No Backsies 4-Pack

Aslin No Backsies 4-Pack

$14.00

4 Pack 16oz cans No Backsies is a Hefeweizen. This golden wheat beer gives well balanced notes of clove and banana and was brewed according to century old German brewing techniques. 5.5% ABV

Commonwealth Hemingway 4-pack

Commonwealth Hemingway 4-pack

$20.00

4 Pack 16oz cans Gose Style Ale with Key Lime, Cheesecake, Pistachio and Lactose. 5.5% ABV

Long Live Black Cat Sees All 4-pack

Long Live Black Cat Sees All 4-pack

$22.00

4 Pack 16oz cans Double IPA hopped with Simcoe, Citra, Kohatu, Galaxy + Azacca. 8.5% ABV

Lost Boy Ciderbier 4-pack

$19.00

4 Pack 16oz cans made of Hops, Sorghum and Candi Syrup. Sugar-free and Gluten free. 6.9% ABV

Magnify No Limit 4-Pack

Magnify No Limit 4-Pack

$18.00

4 Pack 16oz cans This Schwarzbier Lager was aged in oak for 8 weeks. Notes of chocolate and coffee. 4.9% ABV

Right Proper Lil' Wit 6-pack

Right Proper Lil' Wit 6-pack

$14.00

6 Pack 12oz cans Belgian Style White Ale 5% ABV

Right Proper Raised by Wolves 6-pack

Right Proper Raised by Wolves 6-pack

$14.00Out of stock

6 Pack 12oz cans We brew Raised by Wolves to highlight the rich flavors and aromas of hops rather than bitterness. This beer has aromas reminiscent of lush tropical, citrus and stone fruits 5.0% ABV

Right Proper Senate 6-pack

Right Proper Senate 6-pack

$15.00Out of stock

6 Pack 12oz cans American Style Light Lager- a classic corn lager 4.7% ABV

Schilling Paulus 4-pack

Schilling Paulus 4-pack

$15.00

4 Pack 16oz cans Is typical of the highly drinkable golden lagers brewed for fall Bavarian festivals. Malt forward with Noble hops to provide balance. 4.8% ABV

Wheatland Spring Farm + Brewery Ursprung 2022 4-Pack

Wheatland Spring Farm + Brewery Ursprung 2022 4-Pack

$20.00

4 Pack 16oz cans Brewed with a majority single-origin Bavarian barley from a farm outside Munich. 6% ABV

High Noon

High Noon

$7.00

355ml can vodka made with real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors 4.5% ABV

Beverages

Boylans sodas

Boylans sodas

$2.99+

Canned Sodas

$1.49+

Fountain Drink

$2.49+
Rocklands' Belly Juice - Spring Water

Rocklands' Belly Juice - Spring Water

$1.99

Root beer

$2.99
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.99+

Italian sparkling drinks made with real fruit juice from concentrate and other natural flavors

Bag of Ice

$3.99

Wine

Freakshow

Freakshow

$9.00

187ml can Cabernet Sauvignon flavors of ripe mission figs and hints of clove and cinnamon 14.5% ABV

Merf Cabernet

Merf Cabernet

$9.00Out of stock

250ml can Cabernet Sauvignon 14.5% ABV

Crafters Union Pinot Grigio

Crafters Union Pinot Grigio

$8.00Out of stock

375ml can Pinot Grigio with radiant citrus, lime and stone fruit aromas and flavors 13.5% ABV

Merf Chardonay

Merf Chardonay

$9.00

250ml can flavors of bright apple, pear, tropical fruit with delightful floral and creamy notes 13.8% ABV

Crafters Union Brut Bubbles

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314

