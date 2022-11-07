- Home
Piece Out Del Ray
2419 mount Vernon ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
12" Create Your Own
12" SPECIALTY
12" Pork Ragu
House made fresh mozzarella, our slow cooked pork in tomato sauce, grana parmesan, olive oil, and basil.
12" White
House made fresh and smoked mozzarella, ricotta, grana parmesan, spinach, garlic, olive oil, and basil.
12" Bella
Tomato sauce, proscuitto, grana parmesan, arugula.
12" Rapini & Sausage
Tomato sauce, sauteed broccoli rabe, spicy Italian sausage, roasted mixed peppers.
12" Mediterranean
House made fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, spinach, chicken, kalamata olives, red onions, feta, and fresh basil.
12" Spicy Veggie
Tomato sauce with mozzarella, broccoli rabe, red onions, sliced pepperoncini peppers, spinach, and mushrooms.
12" Liese
Tomato sauce with mozzarella, hardwood smoked bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, and fresh sliced tomato.
12" Piece Out
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh green bell pepper, red onion.
12” Goat Cheese
Another one of our “white” style pizzas (no tomato sauce) this one has mozzarella, caramelized onion, spicy Italian sausage, goat cheese and a bit of extra virgin olive oil
16" Create Your Own
16" SPECIALTY
16" Pork Ragu
House made fresh mozzarella, our slow cooked pork in tomato sauce, grana parmesan, olive oil, and basil.
16" White
House made fresh and smoked mozzarella, ricotta, grana parmesan, spinach, garlic, olive oil, and basil.
16" Bella
Tomato sauce, prosciutto, grana parmesan, arugula.
16" Rapini & Sausage
Tomato sauce, sauteed broccoli rabe, spicy Italian sausage, and roasted mixed peppers.
16" Mediterranean
House made fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, spinach, chicken, kalamata olives, red onions, feta, and fresh basil.
16" Spicy Veggie
Tomato sauce sauce with mozzarella, broccoli rabe, red onion, sliced pepperoncini peppers, spinach, and mushrooms.
16" Liese
Tomato sauce with mozzarella, hardwood smoked bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, and fresh sliced tomato.
16" Piece Out
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh green bell pepper, red onion.
16" Goat Cheese
Another one of our “white” style pizzas (no tomato sauce) this one has mozzarella, caramelized onion, spicy Italian sausage, goat cheese and a bit of extra virgin olive oil
Detroit Whole Pizza
Whole Detroit Cheese
Whole Detroit "Spicy Veggie"
broccoli rabe, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, spinach, and mushrooms baked on a cheese and tomato sauce square pan pizza
Whole Detroit "Piece Out"
pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, and hot Italian sausage baked on a cheese and tomato sauce square pan pizza
Whole Detroit "Spicy Meatball"
roasted Garlic, red pepper flakes, sliced house made meatballs, and mushrooms baked on a cheese and tomato sauce square pan pizza
Whole Detroit "Trip to Buffalo"
grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo style hot sauce, caramelized onion, and gorgonzola. baked on a cheese and tomato sauce square pan pizza
APPS
Burrata and Prosciutto Crostini
Prosciutto di parma, grilled ciabata, arugula, and heirloom cherry tomato drizzled with our extra virgin garlic olive oil.
Crispy Chicken Tender Basket
Marinated in our special blend of spices and buttermilk, fried crispy and served over house cut salt and pepper fries
Fried Calamari
lightly seasoned and fried calamari, served with house made spicy marinara sauce and lemon.
Fried Mozzarella
bites of fresh mozzarella, lightly breaded, fried crispy and served with our house made marinara sauce.
Frito Misto
Lightly seasoned calamari, cremini mushroom, zucchini, Kalamata olives, artichoke and hot cherry pepper rings, fried crispy and served with house made spicy marinara sauce and lemon.
Garlic Shrimp
jumbo shrimp sautéed in roasted garlic butter and white wine sauce
SM Wings
6 Wings. Served with celery & carrot sticks with blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
LG Wings
10 Wings. Served with celery & carrot sticks with blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
Meatballs In Marinara
Three homemade slow cooked angus beef meatballs in house made marinara sauce.
SOUP - SALAD
Tossed Antipasto Salad
mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, roasted red and yellow peppers, chopped pepperoncini, and Kalamata olives tossed with house Italian vinaigrette.
Arugula Salad with Grilled Shrimp (GF)
arugula, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, and Grana parmesan, tossed with our lemon vinaigrette.
SM Caesar
crisp hearts of romaine, Grana parmesan, and garlic croutons tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.
LG Caesar
crisp hearts of romaine, Grana parmesan, and garlic croutons tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.
SM Greek Salad
fresh red and green bell pepper, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives and feta tossed with our Greek vinaigrette atop a small bed of mixed greens.
LG Greek Salad
fresh red and green bell pepper, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives and feta tossed with our Greek vinaigrette atop a small bed of mixed greens.
SM House Salad
mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots and garlic croutons, with our house vinaigrette on the side.
LG House Salad
mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots and garlic croutons, with our house vinaigrette on the side.
Roasted Beet Salad
red and yellow beets with mandarin orange, goat cheese, and toasted hazelnut with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
Minestrone Soup
cannellini beans, fresh vegetables and penne pasta in a light tomato broth, topped with Grana parmesan (want it GF? just request no bread and no pasta).
Spinach Salad with Grilled Salmon
grilled salmon, spinach, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, goat cheese and toasted walnuts, tossed with a lemon vinaigrette.
Caprese Insalata
fresh mozzarella, heirloom cherry tomato and fresh basil, tossed in extra virgin garlic olive oil dressing.
Butternut Squash Soup
house made gingered butternut squash soup topped with a touch of creama.
Turkey Chili
house made turkey chili blending together fresh ground turkey, red beans, onion, tomato, jalapeño and our special chili seasoning, garnished with sharp shredded cheddar cheese.
Turkey Chili Mac
Turkey-chili served over homemade spaghetti and topped with shredded sharp cheddar cheese.
HOMEMADE PASTA
Create a Pasta
Pick one of our homemade pastas and select your choice of sauce and add-ons.
Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti
fried crispy then baked with provolone and Grana parmesan and served over house made spaghetti and pomodoro sauce.
Three Cheese Ravioli, Vodka Sauce
homemade ravioli stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and Grana parmesan, tossed in house made vodka sauce.
Kids Pasta
a smaller portion of penne pasta with tomato sauce and Grana parmesan. add a meatball $1.
Cannelloni Di Carne
house made pasta filled with ricotta, mozzarella and beef Bolognese, baked with marinara, a touch of béchamel, mozzarella and Grana parmesan.
Spaghetti And Meatballs
house made angus beef meatballs in marinara with house made spaghetti.
Cavatelli with Pork Ragu
house made ricotta pasta with slow cooked pork and tomato sauce.
Gnocchi Bolognese (Gluten Free)
House made potato gnocchi, finished with our potato-rice gluten free flour, Cooked and then tossed in our beef bolognese tomato based sauce, and topped with grana parmesan & fresh parsley
Chicken Marsala
sautéed cremini mushroom with chicken cutlet braised in our marsala sauce and tossed with house made spaghetti
Pasta Special: Spinach Manicotti
fresh spinach infused pasta stuffed with diced spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, Grana parmesan and mozzarella cheeses baked in marinara and a light béchamel sauce
ENTREE
Baked Eggplant Parmesean
thin slices of eggplant lightly fried and layered with mozzarella, grana parmesan, and vegetarian tomato sauce then baked. served with a side of sauteed broccoli rabe in our garlic olive oil sauce.
Roasted Veggie Platter
Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Sauteed Cremini Mushrooms & Spicy broccoli Rabe
SANDWICHES
Angus Burger
with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mustard, and mayo. served with a side of house cut potato chips & dill pickle.
Italian Sausage Sub
grilled hot italian sausage with peppers and onions on a toasted roll. served with a side of house cut potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
thin slices of eggplant lightly fried then baked with mozzarella and grana parmesan topped with red marinara sauce on a toasted sub roll. served with a side of house cut potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
Pork & Broccoli Rabe Sandwich (Philly Style)
braised pork, spicy broccoli rabe sautéed with caramelized onions, three types of peppers, and topped off with melted provolone cheese on a toasted roll. served with a side of house cut potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
Meatball Parmesan Sub
house made 100% angus beef meatballs in marinara sauce baked with provolone and aged parmesan on a toasted roll. served with a side of house cut potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
chicken breast lightly fried to order then baked with provolone and grana parmesan cheeses and topped with marinara sauce on a toasted roll
SIDES
DESSERT
Mini Cannoli
3 mini chocolate dipped cannoli
Fried Dough Dessert
fried dough with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.
Tiramisu
espresso dipped cake layered with mascarpone and dusted with cocoa
Pumpkin Marscapone Cheese Cake
pumpkin and spiced mascarpone cheesecake with a ladyfinger crust, topped with a dollop of whipped cream.
Non-Alcoholic Beverage
Beer to Go
Piece Out Pils Draft
Allagash White Draft
New Realm Oaxaca Choca Imperial Stout Draft
Vasen Blue Sky Kolsch Draft
Bingo Free Space IPA Draft
Alpine Duet IPA
Athletic NON ALCOHOLIC Golden Ale
Great Divide Seltzer
Bell's Two Hearted IPA
Blue Mountain Kolsch
Bud Light
Budweiser
Founder's All Day IPA
Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold Lager
Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout
Molson Canadian
Narragansett Del's Shandy
PBR
Port City Monumental IPA
Port City Optimal Wit
Right Proper Raised by Wolves IPA
Settle Down Easy 2 Cloud 9 IPA
Solace Lucy Juicy DIPA
Parkway Baltic Porter
Wine to Go
Bricco dei Tati Barbera
Costamagna Barbera
Poggio Bonelli Chianti Classico
Origo Super Tuscan
Sinello Montepulciano
Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon
Fox Cave Pinot Noir
Charles Smith Elemental Cabernet Sauvignon
Barboursville Barbera Reserve
Barboursville 2019 Nebbiolo Reserve
Bricco Dei Tati Cortese
Villa Chiopris Pinot Grigio
Le Giare Vermentino
Santa Rita 120 Sauvignon Blanc
Simi Chardonnay
Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc
Tareni Grillo
Tenute Pieralisi Verdicchio
Barbourville - Vermentino Reserve
Baroursville - 2019 Viognier
Babbo Prosecco
Impero Mon Amour Rose
Lodali Moscato
Poema Brut Cava
Finca Nueva Rosado
Barboursville - Phileo Dessert Wine
Cocktails to Go
Classic Old Fashioned
Old Forester 86 Bourbon / Simple Syrup / Angostura Bitters / Luxardo Cherry
Hip to be Square
New Amsterdam Gin / Lemon / Elderhip Syrup / Bubbles
Fancy Free!
Elijah Craig / Luxardo / Angostura / Orange Bitters
Red Sangria
Red Wine / Brandy / Fresh Orange Juice / Triple Sec / Simple Syrup
Frose
Bourbon Slush
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Italian style comfort foods and craft beverages made from high quality, fresh ingredients served in our friendly and casual full service restaurant or packaged for take out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria, VA 22301