Piece Out Del Ray

Order Again

Popular Items

16" NY Style CYO Cheese Pizza
12" NY Style CYO Cheese Pizza
LG Greek Salad

12" Create Your Own

12" NY Style CYO Cheese Pizza

$11.00

12" SPECIALTY

12" Pork Ragu

$14.00

House made fresh mozzarella, our slow cooked pork in tomato sauce, grana parmesan, olive oil, and basil.

12" White

$14.00

House made fresh and smoked mozzarella, ricotta, grana parmesan, spinach, garlic, olive oil, and basil.

12" Bella

$14.00

Tomato sauce, proscuitto, grana parmesan, arugula.

12" Rapini & Sausage

$14.00

Tomato sauce, sauteed broccoli rabe, spicy Italian sausage, roasted mixed peppers.

12" Mediterranean

$15.00

House made fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, spinach, chicken, kalamata olives, red onions, feta, and fresh basil.

12" Spicy Veggie

$13.00

Tomato sauce with mozzarella, broccoli rabe, red onions, sliced pepperoncini peppers, spinach, and mushrooms.

12" Liese

$14.00

Tomato sauce with mozzarella, hardwood smoked bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, and fresh sliced tomato.

12" Piece Out

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh green bell pepper, red onion.

12” Goat Cheese

$16.00

Another one of our “white” style pizzas (no tomato sauce) this one has mozzarella, caramelized onion, spicy Italian sausage, goat cheese and a bit of extra virgin olive oil

16" Create Your Own

16" NY Style CYO Cheese Pizza

$16.00

16" SPECIALTY

16" Pork Ragu

$19.00

House made fresh mozzarella, our slow cooked pork in tomato sauce, grana parmesan, olive oil, and basil.

16" White

$19.00

House made fresh and smoked mozzarella, ricotta, grana parmesan, spinach, garlic, olive oil, and basil.

16" Bella

$19.00

Tomato sauce, prosciutto, grana parmesan, arugula.

16" Rapini & Sausage

$19.00

Tomato sauce, sauteed broccoli rabe, spicy Italian sausage, and roasted mixed peppers.

16" Mediterranean

$21.00

House made fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, spinach, chicken, kalamata olives, red onions, feta, and fresh basil.

16" Spicy Veggie

$18.00

Tomato sauce sauce with mozzarella, broccoli rabe, red onion, sliced pepperoncini peppers, spinach, and mushrooms.

16" Liese

$19.00

Tomato sauce with mozzarella, hardwood smoked bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, and fresh sliced tomato.

16" Piece Out

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh green bell pepper, red onion.

16" Goat Cheese

$22.00

Another one of our “white” style pizzas (no tomato sauce) this one has mozzarella, caramelized onion, spicy Italian sausage, goat cheese and a bit of extra virgin olive oil

Detroit Whole Pizza

Whole Detroit Cheese

$15.00

Whole Detroit "Spicy Veggie"

$20.00

broccoli rabe, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, spinach, and mushrooms baked on a cheese and tomato sauce square pan pizza

Whole Detroit "Piece Out"

$20.00

pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, and hot Italian sausage baked on a cheese and tomato sauce square pan pizza

Whole Detroit "Spicy Meatball"

$20.00

roasted Garlic, red pepper flakes, sliced house made meatballs, and mushrooms baked on a cheese and tomato sauce square pan pizza

Whole Detroit "Trip to Buffalo"

$20.00

grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo style hot sauce, caramelized onion, and gorgonzola. baked on a cheese and tomato sauce square pan pizza

Choose Slice

Slice Detroit Cheese

$4.50

Slice Detroit Pepperoni

$5.00

APPS

Burrata and Prosciutto Crostini

$13.00

Prosciutto di parma, grilled ciabata, arugula, and heirloom cherry tomato drizzled with our extra virgin garlic olive oil.

Crispy Chicken Tender Basket

$9.00

Marinated in our special blend of spices and buttermilk, fried crispy and served over house cut salt and pepper fries

Fried Calamari

$9.00

lightly seasoned and fried calamari, served with house made spicy marinara sauce and lemon.

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

bites of fresh mozzarella, lightly breaded, fried crispy and served with our house made marinara sauce.

Frito Misto

$11.00

Lightly seasoned calamari, cremini mushroom, zucchini, Kalamata olives, artichoke and hot cherry pepper rings, fried crispy and served with house made spicy marinara sauce and lemon.

Garlic Shrimp

$11.00

jumbo shrimp sautéed in roasted garlic butter and white wine sauce

SM Wings

$9.00

6 Wings. Served with celery & carrot sticks with blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.

LG Wings

$13.00

10 Wings. Served with celery & carrot sticks with blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.

Meatballs In Marinara

$7.00

Three homemade slow cooked angus beef meatballs in house made marinara sauce.

SOUP - SALAD

Tossed Antipasto Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, roasted red and yellow peppers, chopped pepperoncini, and Kalamata olives tossed with house Italian vinaigrette.

Arugula Salad with Grilled Shrimp (GF)

$13.00

arugula, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, and Grana parmesan, tossed with our lemon vinaigrette.

SM Caesar

$5.00

crisp hearts of romaine, Grana parmesan, and garlic croutons tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.

LG Caesar

$9.00

crisp hearts of romaine, Grana parmesan, and garlic croutons tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.

SM Greek Salad

$6.00

fresh red and green bell pepper, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives and feta tossed with our Greek vinaigrette atop a small bed of mixed greens.

LG Greek Salad

$10.00

fresh red and green bell pepper, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives and feta tossed with our Greek vinaigrette atop a small bed of mixed greens.

SM House Salad

$4.25

mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots and garlic croutons, with our house vinaigrette on the side.

LG House Salad

$7.50

mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots and garlic croutons, with our house vinaigrette on the side.

Roasted Beet Salad

$10.00

red and yellow beets with mandarin orange, goat cheese, and toasted hazelnut with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

Minestrone Soup

$3.50+

cannellini beans, fresh vegetables and penne pasta in a light tomato broth, topped with Grana parmesan (want it GF? just request no bread and no pasta).

Spinach Salad with Grilled Salmon

$13.00

grilled salmon, spinach, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, goat cheese and toasted walnuts, tossed with a lemon vinaigrette.

Caprese Insalata

$11.00

fresh mozzarella, heirloom cherry tomato and fresh basil, tossed in extra virgin garlic olive oil dressing.

Butternut Squash Soup

$5.00+

house made gingered butternut squash soup topped with a touch of creama.

Turkey Chili

$6.00+

house made turkey chili blending together fresh ground turkey, red beans, onion, tomato, jalapeño and our special chili seasoning, garnished with sharp shredded cheddar cheese.

Turkey Chili Mac

$12.00

Turkey-chili served over homemade spaghetti and topped with shredded sharp cheddar cheese.

HOMEMADE PASTA

Create a Pasta

$14.00

Pick one of our homemade pastas and select your choice of sauce and add-ons.

Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti

$14.00

fried crispy then baked with provolone and Grana parmesan and served over house made spaghetti and pomodoro sauce.

Three Cheese Ravioli, Vodka Sauce

$15.00

homemade ravioli stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and Grana parmesan, tossed in house made vodka sauce.

Kids Pasta

$6.00

a smaller portion of penne pasta with tomato sauce and Grana parmesan. add a meatball $1.

Cannelloni Di Carne

$15.00

house made pasta filled with ricotta, mozzarella and beef Bolognese, baked with marinara, a touch of béchamel, mozzarella and Grana parmesan.

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$13.00

house made angus beef meatballs in marinara with house made spaghetti.

Cavatelli with Pork Ragu

$15.00

house made ricotta pasta with slow cooked pork and tomato sauce.

Gnocchi Bolognese (Gluten Free)

$15.00

House made potato gnocchi, finished with our potato-rice gluten free flour, Cooked and then tossed in our beef bolognese tomato based sauce, and topped with grana parmesan & fresh parsley

Chicken Marsala

$15.00

sautéed cremini mushroom with chicken cutlet braised in our marsala sauce and tossed with house made spaghetti

Pasta Special: Spinach Manicotti

$14.00

fresh spinach infused pasta stuffed with diced spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, Grana parmesan and mozzarella cheeses baked in marinara and a light béchamel sauce

ENTREE

Baked Eggplant Parmesean

$13.00

thin slices of eggplant lightly fried and layered with mozzarella, grana parmesan, and vegetarian tomato sauce then baked. served with a side of sauteed broccoli rabe in our garlic olive oil sauce.

Roasted Veggie Platter

$14.00

Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Sauteed Cremini Mushrooms & Spicy broccoli Rabe

SANDWICHES

Angus Burger

$9.00

with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mustard, and mayo. served with a side of house cut potato chips & dill pickle.

Italian Sausage Sub

$10.00

grilled hot italian sausage with peppers and onions on a toasted roll. served with a side of house cut potato chips and a dill pickle spear.

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$10.00

thin slices of eggplant lightly fried then baked with mozzarella and grana parmesan topped with red marinara sauce on a toasted sub roll. served with a side of house cut potato chips and a dill pickle spear.

Pork & Broccoli Rabe Sandwich (Philly Style)

$10.00

braised pork, spicy broccoli rabe sautéed with caramelized onions, three types of peppers, and topped off with melted provolone cheese on a toasted roll. served with a side of house cut potato chips and a dill pickle spear.

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$10.00

house made 100% angus beef meatballs in marinara sauce baked with provolone and aged parmesan on a toasted roll. served with a side of house cut potato chips and a dill pickle spear.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.00

chicken breast lightly fried to order then baked with provolone and grana parmesan cheeses and topped with marinara sauce on a toasted roll

SIDES

Side Broccoli Rabe

$4.00

Salt & Pepper Fries

$4.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.00

Side Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Side Garlic Knots

$3.50

Side Sautéed Cremini Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Fried Zucchini

$6.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Spaghetti In Marinara

$5.00

DESSERT

Mini Cannoli

$6.00

3 mini chocolate dipped cannoli

Fried Dough Dessert

$6.00

fried dough with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.

Tiramisu

$6.00

espresso dipped cake layered with mascarpone and dusted with cocoa

Pumpkin Marscapone Cheese Cake

$6.00

pumpkin and spiced mascarpone cheesecake with a ladyfinger crust, topped with a dollop of whipped cream.

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Soft Drink

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Pellegrino

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00

To Go Soda

$2.29

Beer to Go

Piece Out Pils Draft

$5.00

Allagash White Draft

$8.00

New Realm Oaxaca Choca Imperial Stout Draft

$9.50

Vasen Blue Sky Kolsch Draft

$8.00

Bingo Free Space IPA Draft

$8.00

Alpine Duet IPA

$3.00

Athletic NON ALCOHOLIC Golden Ale

$4.00

Great Divide Seltzer

$3.50

Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$3.50

Blue Mountain Kolsch

$3.00

Bud Light

$2.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Founder's All Day IPA

$3.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold Lager

$2.50

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$3.00

Molson Canadian

$3.00

Narragansett Del's Shandy

$4.00

PBR

$2.50

Port City Monumental IPA

$4.00

Port City Optimal Wit

$3.00

Right Proper Raised by Wolves IPA

$3.50

Settle Down Easy 2 Cloud 9 IPA

$6.00

Solace Lucy Juicy DIPA

$6.00

Parkway Baltic Porter

$3.00

Wine to Go

Bricco dei Tati Barbera

$14.00

Costamagna Barbera

$23.00

Poggio Bonelli Chianti Classico

$25.00

Origo Super Tuscan

$16.00

Sinello Montepulciano

$25.00

Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

Fox Cave Pinot Noir

$25.00

Charles Smith Elemental Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00

Barboursville Barbera Reserve

$21.00+

Barboursville 2019 Nebbiolo Reserve

$33.00

Bricco Dei Tati Cortese

$14.00

Villa Chiopris Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Le Giare Vermentino

$25.00

Santa Rita 120 Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Simi Chardonnay

$21.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$21.00

Tareni Grillo

$23.00

Tenute Pieralisi Verdicchio

$25.00

Barbourville - Vermentino Reserve

$21.00

Baroursville - 2019 Viognier

$21.00

Babbo Prosecco

$16.00Out of stock

Impero Mon Amour Rose

$14.00

Lodali Moscato

$16.00

Poema Brut Cava

$16.00

Finca Nueva Rosado

$21.00

Barboursville - Phileo Dessert Wine

$16.00

Cocktails to Go

Classic Old Fashioned

$10.00

Old Forester 86 Bourbon / Simple Syrup / Angostura Bitters / Luxardo Cherry

Hip to be Square

$10.00

New Amsterdam Gin / Lemon / Elderhip Syrup / Bubbles

Fancy Free!

$10.00

Elijah Craig / Luxardo / Angostura / Orange Bitters

Red Sangria

$8.00

Red Wine / Brandy / Fresh Orange Juice / Triple Sec / Simple Syrup

Frose

$8.00Out of stock

Bourbon Slush

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian style comfort foods and craft beverages made from high quality, fresh ingredients served in our friendly and casual full service restaurant or packaged for take out

Website

Location

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

Directions

Gallery
Piece Out image
Piece Out image
Piece Out image
Piece Out image

Map
