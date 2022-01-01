Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

Yunnan By Potomac

814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Winter Melon Cheesecake$13.00
Whipped Handmade Cheesecake, Digestive Cracker Crust, Winter Melon Jam, Macerated Winter Melon
Heirloom Cheesecake$13.00
Whipped Handmade Cheesecake, Digestive Cracker Crust, Roasted Heirloom Tomato Jam, Macerated Tomatoes
More about Yunnan By Potomac
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baileys Cheesecake$7.00
chocolate ganache, whipped cream. Vegetarian
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
N.Y Cheesecake$9.00
With a fresh strawberry Grand Marnier sauce.
More about The Wharf
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$8.95
More about The Warehouse
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$4.49
More about Juliano's Pizza
Whiskey & Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake- NY Style$9.00
New York Style Cheesecake topped with mango and raspberry coulis, vanilla cream
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles image

 

Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles

6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$4.49
Rich cheesecake topped with strawberries.
Strawberry Cheesecake$4.49
Rich cheesecake topped with strawberries.
More about Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles
Pork Barrel BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pork Barrel BBQ

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Cheesecake$5.95
More about Pork Barrel BBQ
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Toaster Pastry- Cherry Cheesecake$5.99
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Osteria Marzano image

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$8.00
More about Osteria Marzano
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone's

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Caramel Crunch Cheesecake$8.00
More about T.J. Stone's
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$8.00
Lemon Curd Cheesecake, Vanilla Wafer Crust, Huckleberry Sauce
More about Virtue Feed & Grain

