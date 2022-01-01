Cheesecake in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve cheesecake
Yunnan By Potomac
814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria
|Winter Melon Cheesecake
|$13.00
Whipped Handmade Cheesecake, Digestive Cracker Crust, Winter Melon Jam, Macerated Winter Melon
|Heirloom Cheesecake
|$13.00
Whipped Handmade Cheesecake, Digestive Cracker Crust, Roasted Heirloom Tomato Jam, Macerated Tomatoes
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Baileys Cheesecake
|$7.00
chocolate ganache, whipped cream. Vegetarian
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|N.Y Cheesecake
|$9.00
With a fresh strawberry Grand Marnier sauce.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Cheesecake
|$8.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Cheesecake
|$4.49
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Cheesecake- NY Style
|$9.00
New York Style Cheesecake topped with mango and raspberry coulis, vanilla cream
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles
6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$4.49
Rich cheesecake topped with strawberries.
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$4.49
Rich cheesecake topped with strawberries.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pork Barrel BBQ
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Sweet Potato Cheesecake
|$5.95
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Toaster Pastry- Cherry Cheesecake
|$5.99
BBQ • GRILL
T.J. Stone's
608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria
|Salted Caramel Crunch Cheesecake
|$8.00