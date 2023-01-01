Snapper in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve snapper
Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House
814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria
|Bye-Bye Snapper
|$70.00
Battered & Fried Fresh Whole Red Snapper (1.5 - 2 lbs.), Served with 3 Pan-Fried Bao Buns, Chili Oil, Pickled Red Onions, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw, & Crispy Garlic Rice
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Whole Rose Snapper
|$46.00
Lemon-caper butter, herbs, pickled shallots. Gluten Free
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|BLACKENED RED SNAPPER AND CRABMEAT WITH LEMON-BUTTER SAUCE
|$29.95
Blackened Red Snapper laden with jumbo crabmeat, sauced with lemon and butter and one side choice.