Snapper in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve snapper

Item pic

 

Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House

814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bye-Bye Snapper$70.00
Battered & Fried Fresh Whole Red Snapper (1.5 - 2 lbs.), Served with 3 Pan-Fried Bao Buns, Chili Oil, Pickled Red Onions, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw, & Crispy Garlic Rice
More about Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Rose Snapper$46.00
Lemon-caper butter, herbs, pickled shallots. Gluten Free
More about Ada's on the River
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLACKENED RED SNAPPER AND CRABMEAT WITH LEMON-BUTTER SAUCE$29.95
Blackened Red Snapper laden with jumbo crabmeat, sauced with lemon and butter and one side choice.
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
Consumer pic

 

Matt & Tony's All Day Kitchen + Bar - 1501 Mt Vernon Ave

1501 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TO-GO Red Snapper Entree (Dinner ONLY)$29.00
More about Matt & Tony's All Day Kitchen + Bar - 1501 Mt Vernon Ave

