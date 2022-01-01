Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve italian subs

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sausage Sub$10.00
grilled hot italian sausage with peppers and onions on a toasted roll. served with a side of house cut potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
More about Piece Out
St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sub - The “116”$9.49
Prosciutto di parma, genoa salami, hot capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, white onions, hot peppers, sweet peppers & our house dressing served on a french white sub roll
More about St. Elmos
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Cold Cut Sub$9.99
prosciutto, genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, hot cherry peppers, sweet peppers, onions and our house made italian vinaigrette
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
The Italian Sub
Capicola pepperoni, mortadella, salami, provolone cheese w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onion, banana pepper, & oil vinegar
More about Juliano's Pizza

