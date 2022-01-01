Italian subs in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve italian subs
More about Piece Out
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Italian Sausage Sub
|$10.00
grilled hot italian sausage with peppers and onions on a toasted roll. served with a side of house cut potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
More about St. Elmos
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Italian Sub - The “116”
|$9.49
Prosciutto di parma, genoa salami, hot capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, white onions, hot peppers, sweet peppers & our house dressing served on a french white sub roll
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Italian Cold Cut Sub
|$9.99
prosciutto, genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, hot cherry peppers, sweet peppers, onions and our house made italian vinaigrette