Lobsters in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants that serve lobsters

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$29.00
buttered new england style roll, lemon-tarragon mayo, served with old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Pasta$37.00
Tender lobster meat, tossed w/ linguini pasta, creamy tomato sauce and parmesan cheese
More about The Wharf
592a32bd-dfd7-47d0-b6b9-7266baf5fcc4 image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Lobster Roll$25.95
Chilled Maine lobster, old bay mayo, butter, hoagie roll served with Sidewinder Fries.
Lobster Taco- Each TACO TUESDAY ONLY$5.95
Tuesday Only- Butter poached lobster, cabbage, mango salsa, lime crema - each
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Item pic

 

KitchenCray - Alexandria

6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Mac$35.00
Our signature mac and cheese, baked with buttered claw meat with drizzled and Cajun aioli
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac & Cheese$19.00
campanelle, old bay mornay, white cheddar
More about Ada's on the River
Pappardelle Lobster image

 

Alloy Restaurant

2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pappardelle Lobster$34.00
Homemade Pappardelle/ Lobster meat/ Lobster bisque/ Fresh parsley
More about Alloy Restaurant
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

1026 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll$29.00
Maine style lobster salad in a toasted split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

