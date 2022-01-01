Lobsters in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
buttered new england style roll, lemon-tarragon mayo, served with old bay fries
More about The Wharf
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|Lobster Pasta
|$37.00
Tender lobster meat, tossed w/ linguini pasta, creamy tomato sauce and parmesan cheese
More about Whiskey & Oyster
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$25.95
Chilled Maine lobster, old bay mayo, butter, hoagie roll served with Sidewinder Fries.
|Lobster Taco- Each TACO TUESDAY ONLY
|$5.95
Tuesday Only- Butter poached lobster, cabbage, mango salsa, lime crema - each
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
KitchenCray - Alexandria
6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria
|Lobster Mac
|$35.00
Our signature mac and cheese, baked with buttered claw meat with drizzled and Cajun aioli
More about Ada's on the River
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$19.00
campanelle, old bay mornay, white cheddar
More about Alloy Restaurant
Alloy Restaurant
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria
|Pappardelle Lobster
|$34.00
Homemade Pappardelle/ Lobster meat/ Lobster bisque/ Fresh parsley
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
1026 King Street, Alexandria
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
Maine style lobster salad in a toasted split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.