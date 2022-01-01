Gnocchi in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Piece Out
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Gnocchi Bolognese (Gluten Free)
|$15.00
House made potato gnocchi, finished with our potato-rice gluten free flour, Cooked and then tossed in our beef bolognese tomato based sauce, and topped with grana parmesan & fresh parsley
More about The Light Horse
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Light Horse
715 King Street, Alexandria
|Veggie Gnocchi
|$18.00
Seasonal Vegetables, Fresh Gnocchi, Pesto, Parmesan, Balsamic Reduction
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
PIZZA • SALADS
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria
|Butternut Squash-Ricotta Gnocchi
|$17.00
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Pesto Shrimp & Gnocchi
|$24.00
jumbo shrimp, potato & ricotta gnocchi, leeks, basil pesto, crispy guanciale, shaved pecorino
More about Ada's on the River
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Smoked Ricotta Gnocchi
|$24.00
vegan sausage ragout, caramelized leeks, crispy shallots, herbs