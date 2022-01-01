Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve gnocchi

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi Bolognese (Gluten Free)$15.00
House made potato gnocchi, finished with our potato-rice gluten free flour, Cooked and then tossed in our beef bolognese tomato based sauce, and topped with grana parmesan & fresh parsley
More about Piece Out
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Light Horse

715 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Gnocchi$18.00
Seasonal Vegetables, Fresh Gnocchi, Pesto, Parmesan, Balsamic Reduction
More about The Light Horse
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Butternut Squash-Ricotta Gnocchi$17.00
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Shrimp & Gnocchi$24.00
jumbo shrimp, potato & ricotta gnocchi, leeks, basil pesto, crispy guanciale, shaved pecorino
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Ricotta Gnocchi$24.00
vegan sausage ragout, caramelized leeks, crispy shallots, herbs
More about Ada's on the River
Gnocchi image

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi$19.95
Homemade ricotta gnocchi, baked in tomato sauce with fresh mozarella.
Can not be made a a Gluten Free or Whole Wheat option.
More about Osteria Marzano

