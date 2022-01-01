Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon burgers in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve salmon burgers

Della J's Delectables image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Della J's Delectables

7692 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (1623 reviews)
Takeout
SPECIAL: Salmon Burger$14.95
More about Della J's Delectables
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Salmon Burger$13.95
Kung Pao marinated salmon patt, yuzu slaw, spicy sriracha aioli, toasted brioche bun, served with sidewinder fries
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Burger$19.00
Capers, Red Onions, Sriracha Remoulade, baby arugula on a Brioche Bun
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

